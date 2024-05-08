GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan made a pact with Delhi to save him from criminal cases, says Naidu

The TDP national president accuses Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and his son P. Mithun Reddy of looting Rajampeta constituency by encouraging illegal mining and sand mafia

May 08, 2024 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - PUNGANUR (CHITTOOR DISTRICT)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a Praja Galam public meeting at Punganur in Chittoor district on May 7, 2024.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a Praja Galam public meeting at Punganur in Chittoor district on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained a “secret pact” with the Centre all these five years to “save himself from criminal cases.”

“Now, the TDP has allied with the Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to save the Andhra Pradesh from the atrocious rule of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Mr. Naidu while addressing a Praja Galam meeting at Punganur, which is being represented by Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Mr. Naidu reiterated that the NDA, if voted to power, would safeguard the interests of Muslims. “Apart from protecting 4% reservations, the Muslims will be provided with the benefits of all welfare schemes that were withdrawn by the YSRCP government,” he promised.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the Minister and his son (Rajampeta MP) P. Mithun Reddy, and his brother (Tamballpalle MLA) P. Dwarakanatha Reddy had looted the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency by encouraging illegal mining, sand mafia, and exploitation of the mango and dairy farmers through intimidation and low payments.

Mr. Naidu vowed to make Mr. Ramachandra Reddy pay for all his “atrocities and filing false cases” against the TDP cadre in Punganur. “In the last five years, 450 TDP activists were sent to jail, and over 800 false cases were foisted upon them. I vow to teach Mr. Peddireddis a lesson,” he said.

Claiming that the Muslims remained safe under the previous tenures of the TDP and Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, Mr. Naidu said: “Mr. Mithun Reddy maintained a dual stand on the CAA and NRC. He supported them in New Delhi, but criticised them here.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee and the TDP’s “Super 6” and Pawan Kalyan’s “Shanmuka Vyuham” would bring revolutionary development in the State.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate for Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that the Peddireddis stooped to the level of “taking commissions” from people.

TDP MLA candidate for Punganur Challa Babu, TDP, JSP, and BJP cadres from Annamayya and Chittoor districts toon part in the meeting.

