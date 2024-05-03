GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gudivada Amarnath releases his ‘Local Manifesto’ for Gajuwaka

May 03, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Gudivada Amarnath giving power point presentation on local manifesto in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Gudivada Amarnath giving power point presentation on local manifesto in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

YSR Congress Party candidate from Gajuwaka Assembly Constituency Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday released the ‘Local Manifesto’ at his party office here.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Amarnath said that usually political parties release election manifestos before the elections to tell the people what they will do after coming to power. “Unlike those traditional systems, I have decided to draft a local manifesto to tell the voters of my constituency what I am committed to do for the people of the Gajuwaka Assembly segment,” Mr. Amarnath announced.

He said that the local manifesto was drawn up in consultation with the representatives of various sections of the segment, which was once known for agricultural activities between 1960s and 1970s. After that it was transformed into an industrial hub, he said.

While highlighting some of the key issues of the manifesto in a power point presentation, Mr. Amarnath listed out that permits for low polluting industries would be one of the priorities issues in the segment as the pollution level increased in this year in the last few years due to mushrooming of industries. Skill Development Centre, MSME Park, shifting of Autonagar to Kodur, coaching centres for competitive examinations of students, digital libraries, sanitation, street lighting, are included in the local manifestos, he said. Development of roads, category wise community halls, toll free number, flyover from Old Gajuwaka to Sri Nagar would also be included in the manifesto, he added.

“Once I become the MLA after the 2024 polls, I will give first priority to laying the foundation stone of the flyover from Old Gajuwaka to Sri Nagar. I will invite Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister after this election,” Mr. Amarnath sauid.

He said that shifting of the Aganampudi toll-gate , multi-level car parking, Metro rail, underground drainage, market renovation, sports facilities, organising Gajuwaka Utsav, and installation of CCTV cameras, were also part of his priorities. “Finally, I will fight to stop the privatisation of RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant,” Mr. Amarnath concluded.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

