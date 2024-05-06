GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Government employees exercise their franchise through postal ballot in Vizag

Arrangements have been made for home voting on May 7 and 8, says the District Election Officer, adding that those who fail to vote on those days can do so on May 9

May 06, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Government employees showing their Elector’s Photo Identity Cards while waiting for their turn to exercise franchise through the postal ballot in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Government employees showing their Elector’s Photo Identity Cards while waiting for their turn to exercise franchise through the postal ballot in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam District Election Officer A. Mallikarjuna on May 5 (Sunday) launched the postal ballot voting facility for government employees who are on election duties.

In total, 13,751 government employees will exercise their franchise in the district through postal ballot until May 8. The programme began at a facilitation centre set up at the Andhra University English Medium School.

“Seven such centres have been set up for the seven Assembly constituencies,” said Mr. Mallikarjuna.

Special dates have been allocated for some departments so that employees do not face any difficulties while exercising their franchise.

The home voting will start on May 7 and 8, and the arrangements have been made. Those who cannot vote on those two days can exercise their franchise on May 9, he said.

The District Election Officer said that 66% voting was recorded in the 2019 elections and the figure is expected to cross the 80% mark this time.

As many as 1,991 polling centres have been set up in the district, 502 of which have been identified as “sensitive”. Measures have been taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections, added Mr. Mallikarjuna.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.