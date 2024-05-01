GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Godavari region needs new leadership to replace existing leaders, says Pawan Kalyan

YSRCP is known for dividing families, while the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is known for uniting leaders and communities, claims the JSP chief during his May Day address in Konaseema

May 01, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated May 02, 2024 07:41 am IST - MANDAPETA

The Hindu Bureau
JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan addressing the crowd at a public meeting in Mandapeta of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan addressing the crowd at a public meeting in Mandapeta of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) supremo K. Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday stated that the Godavari region needs new leadership to replace the existing political leaders. Mr. Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by Amalapuram Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha constituency contestant G.M. Harish Balayogi on Wednesday, took out an election rally in Mandapeta town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Addressing the gathering after the rally, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Local leaders MLC Thota Trimurthulu and Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandrabose were once rivals who united for their political needs and mileage. People should observe how these political leaders are transforming themselves for their political needs and elect the new leadership. The entire Godavari region needs a new leadership.”

Wishing May Day greetings to the farmers of Konaseema region, Mr. Pawan has given a call to declare a political holiday for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the lines of a ‘crop holiday’. In recent years, the Konaseema farmers declared a crop holiday, protesting over lack of marketing facilities and poor access to irrigation water.  

Exploitation of community name

Referring to the acquisition of Draksharamam temple land for the construction of Kapu Kalyana Mandapam by Thota Trimurthulu, Mr. Pawan said, “Two decades ago, Mr. Trimurthulu gathered a piece of temple land for Kapu Kalyana Mandapam, which has not been built till date. This is a classic example of how the present political leaders are exploiting the name of the community for their benefit.”

On the rift between Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila, Mr. Pawan said, “The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is known for dividing families, while the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is known for uniting leaders and communities.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.