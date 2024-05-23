GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EVM damage case: A.P. High Court grants interim protection to Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy till June 5

The court restrains the police from taking any coercive action against the MLA till the above date, and posts the matter for further hearing to June 6

Updated - May 24, 2024 07:46 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly destroyed an EVM on polling day on May 13. Photo from a video grab.

YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly destroyed an EVM on polling day on May 13. Photo from a video grab. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 23 (Thursday) granted interim protection to Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy from arrest till June 5.

The court was hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy in the case related to destruction of an EVM by him at a polling booth in Macherla constituency on May 13.

The alleged offence attracted charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

While hearing the bail plea, the court restrained the police from taking any coercive action against the MLA till the above date, and posted the matter for further hearing to June 6.

It may be noted that the Election Commission of India had taken a serious note of the MLA’s act of vandalism.

The police had launched a manhunt for Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, but could not trace him till May 23 night.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / riots / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.