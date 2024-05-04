GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ensure that every employee on election duty is allowed to vote: APJAC Amaravati to CEO

May 04, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 07:57 am IST -  VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (APJAC) Amaravati have urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the State to ensure that the polling officers and staff on election duties are allowed to cast their votes through the postal ballot.

In a statement, AP-JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary P. Damodara Rao said that so far there was no information available on how many employees were being deployed on election duty at the constituency-level.

They highlighted that contract workers and the Anganwadi workers deployed on election duties on April 30 and May 1 had not received the Form-12 (postal ballot) and sought immediate steps to ensure that all employees were given the right to exercise their franchise. The statement added that if necessary, the deadline for the postal ballot should be extended to allow every employee to cast their votes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.