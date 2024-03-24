GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP seeks at least one Assembly seat in Srikakulam parliamentary constituency

Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao met Purandeswari in Vijayawada and conveyed that the party was strong in Srikakulam, Palasa and Pathapatnam segments and other places

March 24, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated March 25, 2024 07:45 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao met BJP State president D. Purandareswari in Vijayawada on March 24, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement



Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Srikakulam district parliamentary wing president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on March 24 urged party’s State president D. Purandeswari to use her good offices for allocation of at least one Assembly seat for BJP in the alliance, within the Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment. Mr. Umamaheswara Rao met her in Vijayawada and conveyed that the party was strong in Srikakulam, Palasa and Pathapatnam segments and other places.

“BJP could not get a single seat in Srikakulam since 1999 whenever it has an alliance with TDP. At least now, one seat can be allocated for the BJP. As the nomination process has not begun, there is a chance for allocation of one seat for BJP,” Mr. Umamaheswara Rao opined.

The TDP announced candidates for all Assembly segments within Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment. However, it has been facing troubles with revolt of former MLAs Gunda Lakshmi Devi in Srikakulam, Kalamata Venkata Ramana in Pathapatnam with the allocation of seats for new leaders Gondu Raghuram and Mamidi Govindarao respectively.

