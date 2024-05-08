GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections | Actor Nani roots for Pawan Kalyan

Actor Nani’s post in support of the Jana Sena Party on X came on the heels of Chiranjeevi requesting voters to support his younger brother, Pawan Kalyan in the elections.

May 08, 2024 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Nani.

With less than a week to go for the polls, film star Nani expressed his support for Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K Pawan Kalyan, wishing him well for the coming elections.

“Dear @PawanKalyan gaaru, as you are about to face the big battle of politics. As a member of your film family I hope you achieve everything you wish and keep all your promises. I am rooting for you and I am confident the entire fraternity is too. All the very best sir,” the actor posted from his handle on X.

Nani’s post was reshared thousands of times, and a number of replies poured in from JSP supporters, thanking Nani for his gesture. JSP supporters shared several pictures of Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Nani over the years.

The post came on the heels of megastar Chiranjeevi urging people of Andhra Pradesh to support his younger brother Pawan Kalyan in the elections.

