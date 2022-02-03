Focus on socio-emotional learning

Why B Schools must encourage inclusion on SEL in their curriculum

Social-Emotional Intelligence refers to the ability to understand people’s feelings and deal with them on that basis. In a business environment, this could represent a moment of truth. The knowledge of socio-emotional intelligence is an important factor for business students, as this helps students be aware of oneself and also excel in relationship management, which lays the foundation for success. Here are some key reasons why Business Schools must encourage the inclusion of socio-emotional intelligence in their curriculum:

Benefits

It teaches students to build relationships with potential business partners and helps them settle into an agreeable arrangement in case of any disagreements. They become more skilled at handling people as they are able to comprehend others’ feelings. As a skill-set of a leader, it teaches them to understand how to persuade others and provides them with the ability to identify how to do so.

By teaching them to identify and recognise stressors, it contributes to better mental well-being and helps them work on lowering feelings of anxiety and stress. Students who have undergone socio-emotional intelligence training are more reliable and fearless and able to focus on their jobs; abilities that remain with them in adulthood.

Socio-emotional intelligence provides insights into working as a team. Those trained in this can perceive the qualities and shortcomings of others and use the insights to get people to cooperate in a collective manner. Business environments that focus on socio-emotional intelligence have individuals who work intently together to tackle issues, take proprietorship for any setbacks, and keep a level head when under stress.

While socio-emotional intelligence is not an assigned subject in the curriculum, it may be woven into Business School’s educational plan. By cultivating a feeling of sympathy, mindfulness, and conviction, the teaching of this essential quality can have an effect that stays on in a student’s life.

The writer is the Director of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS)