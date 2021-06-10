Webinar on diabetes management on June 12

A webinar on diabetes management during COVID-19 would be held on Saturday (June 12) at 5 p.m. The webinar is part of The Hindu Wellness series and is organised by Diahome, in partnership with ARH Diabetes Hospitals.

The panellists are from ARH Diabetes Hospitals — Chairman and Managing Director Dr. A. Ramachandran, Dr. Nanditha Arun, Director Consultant Diabetologist, and Dr. Arun Raghavan, Director Consultant Diabetologist — and they will be speaking on ways to improve immunity and prevent serious infections during the pandemic. The webinar will be moderated by Serena Josephine, Special Correspondent of The Hindu.

Those interested could register for the webinar by visiting http://bit.ly/THWDIAH or by scanning the QR code.