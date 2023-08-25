Students of tribal areas will get education of global standards at Tribal University of A.P., says Jagan

August 25, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that ensuring higher education of international standards for all students of tribal areas was a priority area for the State government and the construction of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Tribal Engineering College in Kurupam and a medical college in Parvatipuram-Manyam district were steps in that direction as they would help the students to have easy access to higher education in their vicinity.

Along with the CM, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Tribal University near Chinamedapalli village and addressed a public meeting at Maradam village of Dattirajeru mandal of Vizianagaram district. He said that the students who would be pursuing PG courses in the Tribal University would be able to compete at the global level as their education would be of international standards.

Tribal students from three states will benefit: Pradhan

Mr. Pradhan said the university would help in promotion of tribal culture and language. “Tribal students from three States, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh will benefit.”

The university, known as Kendriya Janajatiya Vishvavidyalay, will be the temple of learning of 21st century, Mr. Pradhan hoped. He said the university would celebrate both diversity and demography and would help in promotion of tribal culture and language. “The university will be a skills, sports, applied education and research university and will act as a catalyst for the development of the tribal population,” Mr. Pradhan said.

The Minister said the university would be a harbinger of a new culture and education would be provided in mother tongue. “A rooted yet futuristic education system envisioned in the New Education Policy will ensure that India will be leading the world in the Amrit Kaal,” he said.

“The Central Tribal University is a tribal-specific university which has a vision to be a university of excellence in the domain of higher education. It is committed to providing an environment conducive to learning and offering outstanding, relevant academic programmes. The university aims to promote individual, cultural and environmental progress of the people, especially tribals, of the State of Andhra Pradesh, the nation and the world,” a government release said.

Thankful to PM: Jagan

“We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the university to Andhra Pradesh, as per the assurance given in the AP Reorganisation Act. The permanent buildings which will be constructed at a cost of ₹834 crore will be ready within three years. The students who pursue their courses in the university will certainly have a bright future,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The government is also focussed on the welfare and development of all tribes in the State. The political empowerment of tribals is visible form the elevation of Salur MLA Peedika Rajanna Dora as the Deputy Chief Minister,” he added. He also elaborated on the welfare schemes launched by the government.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not make any political statement in his speech and largely confined himself to highlighting developmental activities.

Centre to give ₹2,000 cr.

Mr. Pradhan indicated that the Central government would provide ₹2,000 crore in a phased manner for the expansion of the university in future. He thanked the State government for providing 561.88 acres of land for the construction of the university.

Mr. Rajanna Dora hoped that the university would be a major educational hub as it would be accessible to the students of neighbouring Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Collector S. Nagalakshmi said that the construction would be completed within 42 months.

The university Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani thanked both Union and State governments for taking the initiative for the construction of permanent buildings for the university which was currently functioning from the old Andhra University campus of Vizianagaram.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, and the MLAs from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were among those present.

The clear weather since morning, after three days of incessant rain, came as a relief to the officials, who were prepared with alternative arrangements to avoid inconvenience for people in case of a downpour during the meeting.