The Hindu-Education Plus career counselling digital conclave from September 19

The Hindu-Education Plus Career Counselling conclave will take on a digital avatar this year for its 18th edition. The digital conclave aims to help students make informed career choices and chalk out their future, while setting a benchmark in educational and professional guidance.
The four-day digital conclave will act as a platform to connect students and parents with speakers and educational institutions, and equip them with the necessary counselling and guidance to pick the right career choices.
To be held from September 19 to 22, the conclave will have subject experts addressing sessions covering commerce, architecture, pure sciences and medicine, as well as sessions on how to crack the Civil Services exams, among others.
Students of Classes IX to XII, as well as those looking for options to pursue their post-graduation can attend the conclave. Interested participants can register for free to attend the sessions on all four days.
To login and register, students can go to http://bit.ly/THEPEDIT or scan the QR Code. They will also be able to access the schedule of the conclave.
Students who WhatsApp their email IDs to 9964648444 or 9449343420 will receive a free soft copy of The Hindu Education Plus career counselling handbook. Hard copies of the book are available at The Hindu’s offices across Karnataka.
Insights IAS is the gold sponsor for the event; and East West; Acharya Bangalore B-School, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India; and the Shaheen Group of Institutions, Bidar are the silver sponsors for the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath