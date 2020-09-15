The Hindu-Education Plus career counselling digital conclave from September 19

The Hindu-Education Plus Career Counselling conclave will take on a digital avatar this year for its 18th edition. The digital conclave aims to help students make informed career choices and chalk out their future, while setting a benchmark in educational and professional guidance.

The four-day digital conclave will act as a platform to connect students and parents with speakers and educational institutions, and equip them with the necessary counselling and guidance to pick the right career choices.

To be held from September 19 to 22, the conclave will have subject experts addressing sessions covering commerce, architecture, pure sciences and medicine, as well as sessions on how to crack the Civil Services exams, among others.

Students of Classes IX to XII, as well as those looking for options to pursue their post-graduation can attend the conclave. Interested participants can register for free to attend the sessions on all four days.

To login and register, students can go to http://bit.ly/THEPEDIT or scan the QR Code. They will also be able to access the schedule of the conclave.

Students who WhatsApp their email IDs to 9964648444 or 9449343420 will receive a free soft copy of The Hindu Education Plus career counselling handbook. Hard copies of the book are available at The Hindu’s offices across Karnataka.

Insights IAS is the gold sponsor for the event; and East West; Acharya Bangalore B-School, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India; and the Shaheen Group of Institutions, Bidar are the silver sponsors for the event.