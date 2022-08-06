Steer your interest

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

I have done an MBA in HR and Marketing and am working for women empowerment in the development sector. What courses can I pursue to grow in the corporate CSR sector? – Arushi

Dear Arushi,

There are many diplomas, certification courses, and Women Leadership programmes available under “Woman Empowerment and Development” distance education or online MOOCs that sensitise development workers on gender issues and impart necessary expertise on women’s issues. Find a good course from institutions like IGNOU, talentedge.com, Kellogg Executive Education, learningguild.com, or platforms like Coursera, Khan Academy, EdX, Udacity. Make sure that you sign up only after you are convinced by the curriculum, the faculty, and the university/school. Women are also trained under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (https://www.msde.gov.in) where skill training is provided to stimulating employment opportunities across various socio-economic levels.

I am a graduate with Computer Science as a subject. I am now wondering whether to pursue MCA or MBA. I don’t like coding, and so don’t want to do an MCA. But an MBA means changing my field. What should I do? – Vishal

Dear Vishal,

It is true that an MCA must be good at programming and coding. It is technical education, a professional degree with a lot of value. It is in demand now and you can attract high salaries across the IT sector. An MBA, on the other hand, will give you a greater insight into global markets, improve your communication skills and overall personality, expand your professional network, increase job opportunities (not only in core domains but also in various other industries), and your earning potential will increase. You can eventually move to a management or a leadership role. So think from the perspective of what would you enjoy five years from now and then make an informed decision.

I am currently pursuing a Diploma in Organic Agriculture but I am not confident about clearing the AGRICET. What are my other options for higher education in India? – Sunny

Dear Sunny,

You could consider a PG certificate course in Agriculture Policy (PGCAP), Agriculture and Horticulture, Agricultural Extension Management (PGDAEM), in Agribusiness, and so on. https://education.icar.gov.in has many courses to choose from. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) is India’s premier institution in the field of agricultural research, higher education in agriculture (post-graduate programme) and extension education. There is also a National Agricultural Higher Education Project. They have interesting events, training, and projects that you can work on and learn with.

I have completed my UG in Public Policy and Anthropology. What are the career opportunities in India and abroad associated with Anthropology? What can I do next? – Pravalika

Dear Pravalika,

Your possible career paths include international development, cultural resource management, forensic and physical anthropology, natural resource management, health and public service, information resources, defense and security sectors, academic careers, non-profit community-based careers, government or corporate, business careers if you plan to work. You could also do a Masters’s (MA) in Social Anthropology and Social Policy, Politics, Anthropology, and Policy Management from a recognised college/university in India/ abroad.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.