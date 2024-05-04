I graduated in 2020 (B.Tech. Civil) and joined the IT sector as a Programme Analyst in 2022. But I don’t have any work experience because I was either in training or on the bench. I am now anxious about getting another job. I am interested in Data Analytics and Actuarial Science. Is there some way to gain knowledge and experience and improve my employability profile? Shikha

Dear Shikha,

Start equipping yourself with certifications in Data Analytics and/or Actuarial Science. Join online courses on platforms like Coursera, edX, Udemy and so on to get a taste of what they are. If you like them enough, go deeper. Try and join professional associations, forums, and online communities and attend workshops, webinars, and conferences related to Data Analytics and Actuarial Science to network and engage with professionals, ask questions, seek professional advice and stay updated with current trends. You could find mentorship, internships, and/or job referrals. Work with online resources, textbooks, and tutorials to develop projects, participate in competitions and build a portfolio to showcase your skills. Look for freelance opportunities, as they will help you get hands-on experience and build relevant skills. Create a professional LinkedIn profile highlighting your skills, coursework, and projects. Share articles, insights, and your projects on platforms like Medium or personal blogs and demonstrate your expertise and passion for the field. Contribute to open-source projects on platforms like GitHub.

I have completed my graduation and am preparing for the UPSC exams. As a back-up option, I was considering Urban Planning. Is there any scope in this field? Sakhi

Dear Sakhi,

Urban planners design and shape the development of cities and communities to ensure that they are sustainable, functional, and meet the needs of residents. It is a profession on the rise. Urban planners create vibrant, smart cities by integrating technology with urban planning processes and smart solutions. You can help address the complex challenges of managing urban growth with housing, transportation, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability. There is an ever-increasing need for sustainable designs and resilient planners to tackle climate change, natural disasters, and environmental degradation. You could also be a consultant at any consulting firm, real estate development companies, non-profit organisations, and research institutions. This is a powerful, transferable skill across borders, and there could be opportunities to work on international projects, collaborate with global organisations, and contribute to urban development efforts across different parts of the world.

I finished B. Com in 2022 and have been working for a year. I want to do my Master’s abroad. Is one year of work experience enough? Also, my financial situation is not very good. So how can I look at study abroad options? Lakshmi

Dear Lakshmi,

Valid work experience and duration depends on the prerequisites and programme requirements. Some institutions prefer applicants with more work experience, while others may not require any at all. Check the admission criteria and then shortlist the programme. While researching this, also explore the costs involved and the various scholarships and financial aid that you may be eligible for.

Many government, non-profit organisations, and private foundations provide scholarships to international students based on academic merit, financial need, and/or other specific criteria. Apply to as many as possible to increase your chances of securing funding. International students are allowed to work a certain number of hours per week, as this helps with expenses and reduces the financial burden. Explore the possibility of a student loan to finance yourself. Develop a realistic budget for your study abroad expenses, including tuition, accommodation, living expenses, travel, and other miscellaneous costs. Study the loan terms carefully and assess your ability to repay realistically.

Some universities offer assistantship or internship opportunities to assist professors with research, teaching, or administrative tasks. Check what is available for course and the eligibility requirements. Finally, look for courses and destinations that offer lower tuition fees and cost of living compared to others.

I finished B.com (Hons) in 2020 and M.A Political Science from IGNOU. I am preparing for the UPSC and my interests include politics, international relations and economics. In college, I didn’t participate in any extracurricular activities or win any competitions. Will I be able to get through the interview? Are there any competitive forums for those not enrolled in colleges? Parveen

Dear Parveen,

While it is disappointing that you do not have any extracurricular activities and skills to showcase in your CV, your interview will assess your academic qualifications, understanding of current affairs, innate communication skills, critical thinking, analytical abilities, clarity of expression, and suitability for administrative roles. Your overall personality is scanned. So focus on presenting yourself effectively. Try and broaden your knowledge of and stay updated with current affairs, economic development reports, national and international events and government policies.

You could join study groups or online communities and forums where you can uninhibitedly ask questions and exchange thoughts and ideas. Check out a few mock interview sessions as well and work on your confidence at a coaching centre, as they not only simulate the experience but also give valuable feedback and help identify areas of improvement.