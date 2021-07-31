Write way to a booming legal career

Share your insights and expertise through blogging

Law is more than being in the courtroom and piles of paperwork. It covers research, legal counsel, negotiating contracts, settling disputes, building professional networks, troubleshooting IT issues, and so on. Careers in the field have, therefore, branched out into various facets. Legal writing is one and a great way to get started is by blogging.

Why a legal blog?

If you want to share your insights, expertise, and delve into legal niches, blogging is a straightforward platform. Legal writers and editors furnish newsletters, brochures, feature articles, web content, and corporate writing. Web bloggers, in particular, focus on research for online publications; additionally creating a memorable online presence to market not only law firms but individual practices too, since many law firms are generating new cases through web searches. It helps build a reputation among potential clients, recognition, and a career that stays away from the mainstream.

Starting point

Ideas must be concise and succinct, language must be excellent and knowledge of law must be thorough. Legal writers should be able to research, synthesise, structure, and edit complex information meticulously, in addition to conceiving unique topics that will attract an audience. Legal blogs must be engaging, especially for the non-legal audience. Adding short and authentic stories to the blogs will boost reader engagement.

Start by choosing a platform. Some blogging websites are specifically designed for lawyers. LexBlog, Justia, AttorneySync, Uptime JurisPage, Paperstreet and so on are reliable and widely-used. Next, create a niche for your blog, and narrow it down to your expertise, like focusing on the environmental law of a small geographical area. Michelle May O’Neil, a family lawyer from Dallas, for example, publishes the Dallas Divorce Law Blog and a blog titled Gay and Lesbian Family Law in Texas. However, strike a balance between trendy and evergreen articles. Diversify your content, look out for current events related to your niche, and add your opinions.

Third, establish your target market and clients. While catering to the non-legal audience, avoid use of jargon. For legal professionals, ensure accuracy and a tone that matches your branding. Last, negotiate between quality and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). Although SEO techniques such as using keywords and links will expand your blog, the quality of content cannot be compromised.

Career prospects

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, employment of technical writers and editors is expected to grow by 8% by 2028. As legal professionals increase in number and ranks, diverse publications will grow exponentially to include them. With digitisation, there is an increasing demand for web-based writers with the ability to write for interactive media

Monetise your blogs by combining a unique positioning and investing in high-quality designs. Once a loyal readership is established, bloggers can jump into affiliate marketing — partnership with related brands or deal with Google SenseAds. In a study conducted, 47% of the bloggers made money through blogging by utilising Google AdSense (33%) and affiliate marketing (26%).

Writing is an essential part of law, and if you possess the skills, pick up your pen, and start writing!

The write is Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune