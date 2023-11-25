I completed my B.A. in 2023 and am preparing for the UPSC. My optional subject is Hindi Literature. Can I do a Master’s in History and do a B.Ed? Is it possible to do this together? I want to appear for NET-JRF later. Dharmendra

Dear Dharmendra,

You can do a Master’s in History and a B.Ed. simultaneously, but it can be challenging and stressful since you are also a UPSC aspirant. You need effective time-management strategies and complete mindfulness. Look for institutions that offer distance education options for your M.A. and B.Ed. and ensure that the programmes are recognised and accredited by a reputable authority. Create a realistic study schedule that accommodates both courses and UPSC preparation. Set specific study goals and deadlines and review them in case they don’t work. You will also need to allocate time to prepare for the NET-JRF. Identify specific books, resources, and study materials, practise solving past question papers, and enroll in coaching classes if required. Create daily and weekly schedules and prioritise tasks. Seek support and guidance and collaborate with peers. Don’t neglect your physical and mental health. Be realistic about the workload and commitments, and assess your capacity to manage the workload.

I am in Class 12 (Science stream). How do I find out which career option is best for me? How can I get a career profiling and assessment done? Madhav

Dear Madhav,

Identify and explore your interests, strengths, values, goals, and personality. Introspect and analyse who you are and what gives you joy. Consider which subjects and activities you enjoy. Think of your long-term aspirations, lifestyle, work environment, and job satisfaction you desire. Identify your skills and talents. A career assessment will help you gain insights into your personality, interests, and potential career matches. Look for credible, certified, and reputed career counsellors for guidance and consultation. You can then make an informed choice.

I have completed my Class 12 and will join an engineering college. But I want to pursue a three-year Law degree after this. Which Engineering field would you recommend if Law is my goal? Shazil

Dear Shazil,

No Engineering course is a pre-requisite for pursuing a law degree. However, choose a field that most interests you and aligns with your passion, skills, and strengths. Your experiences during your engineering education will complement your legal studies and potentially open up opportunities in specialised areas of law. A few options to consider: Intellectual Property Law and Computer Science/ Software Engineering, Environmental Law and Environmental Engineering, Corporate Law and Business/ Management Engineering, Biotechnology Law and Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Construction Law, Energy Law and Energy Engineering.

I am in Class 10 and scored average marks in Maths and Science in my Class 9 exams. I want to be an astronaut. What should I do? Ruby

Dear Ruby,

This is an ambitious and challenging goal but is achievable with hard work, dedication, and a strong educational foundation. Work hard and improve your academic performance. You will need to be strong in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. For your Bachelor’s, select a programme that aligns with your interests and strengths. Participate in extracurricular activities that allow you to develop leadership, teamwork, and communication skills. Start building a strong resume that is not academic alone but also talks of your practical experience in your chosen field via some internships, research projects, or summer jobs at space agencies or aerospace companies. Stay physically and mentally fit. Network and seek mentors in the space industry, and finally stay persistent and stay committed.