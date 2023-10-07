HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: October 7, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

October 07, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Chevening Scholarships 2024-25

An initiative from the Government of United Kingdom, in collaboration with the U.K. Universities, to provide financial help to Indian students who wish to pursue a one-year Master’s degree in any subject in the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to citizens of a Chevening-eligible territory who hold a UG degree that enables entry into a PG programme at a U.K. university, by the time of the submission of the application. Applicants must have at least two years of work experience (equivalent to 2,800 hours) and be willing to return to India for a minimum of two years after the completion of the award.

Prizes and rewards: Fully-funded scholarship and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: November 7

www.b4s.in/edge/CVSH1 

Santoor Scholarship Programme

Aims to support the UG studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Eligibility: Open only to young women from underprivileged backgrounds from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh, who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 from a government school/junior college in 2022-23. They must have enrolled in a full-time three-year graduate programme beginning 2023-24 in professional courses or in the fields of Humanities, Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Rewards: ₹ 24,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

www.b4s.in/edge/SWS6 

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious single girl children (only child of parents) who have passed CBSE Class 10 exam from any CBSE-affiliated school.

Eligibility: Open to girl students who are Indian nationals and have secured 60% or more marks in first five subjects in Class 10 exam. Tuition fee of more than ₹ 1,500 per month.

Rewards: ₹500 per month

Deadline: October 18

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/CMSS3 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / careers / students / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.