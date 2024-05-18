Scholarships: May 18, 2024

National Overseas Scholarship for ST Students

A programme implemented through the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in collaboration with Indian embassies or missions abroad.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category who are pursuing a Master’s or Ph.D. or engaged in postdoctoral research at recognised institutions and fulfill the specified age and academic requirements. Annual family income should be of less than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to $15,400 annually and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NOSF2

Mirae Asset Foundation Scholarship Programme

Eligibility: Open to students pursuing UG or PG courses across India and have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year. Annual family income must not exceed ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000

Application: Online

Deadline: June 26

www.b4s.in/edge/MAFS1

Sightsavers India Fellowship Programme

Sightsavers India aims to identify young ophthalmologists and enhance their perspectives on rural eye health.

Eligibility: Open to those with an MS or DNB/DO in Ophthalmology from a recognised Indian institute and have strong foundation in Clinical Ophthalmology.

Rewards: Up to ₹75,000 monthly and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

www.b4s.in/edge/SIFS1

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com