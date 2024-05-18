Scholarships: May 18, 2024

National Overseas Scholarship for ST Students
A programme implemented through the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in collaboration with Indian embassies or missions abroad.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category who are pursuing a Master’s or Ph.D. or engaged in postdoctoral research at recognised institutions and fulfill the specified age and academic requirements. Annual family income should be of less than ₹6 lakhs.
Rewards: Up to $15,400 annually and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: May 31
Mirae Asset Foundation Scholarship Programme
Eligibility: Open to students pursuing UG or PG courses across India and have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year. Annual family income must not exceed ₹8 lakhs.
Rewards: Up to ₹50,000
Application: Online
Deadline: June 26
Sightsavers India Fellowship Programme
Sightsavers India aims to identify young ophthalmologists and enhance their perspectives on rural eye health.
Eligibility: Open to those with an MS or DNB/DO in Ophthalmology from a recognised Indian institute and have strong foundation in Clinical Ophthalmology.
Rewards: Up to ₹75,000 monthly and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: June 30
