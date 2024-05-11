GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships: May 11, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - May 11, 2024 02:47 pm IST

TOEFL India Championship

An initiative of ETS India Private Limited to help UG students study abroad.

Eligibility: Students in the third or fourth year of undergraduate studies at an accredited Indian institution or those who have completed their degree in India and are seeking higher education abroad.

Rewards: ₹15,00,000

Application: Online

Deadline: May 15

www.b4s.in/edge/TOIC1 

Life’s Good Scholarship Programme (Phase 1)

An initiative from LG Electronics India.

Eligibility: Those in any year of UG/ PG courses from select institutes across India; first-year students must have scored 60% minimum in Class 12 while those in second, third, or fourth years must have 60% minimum in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students, and those with an annual family income of not more than ₹8 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹100,000 for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: May 23

www.b4s.in/edge/LGIGS1

Omron Healthcare Scholarship

OMRON Healthcare India invites applications from across India.

Eligibility: Girl students studying in classes 9 to 12, at any school across India, canapply. Students must have received a minimum of 75% marks in their previous academic year. Applicants’ annual family income of applicants should be less than ₹ 8 lakh.

Rewards: One-time scholarship of ₹ 20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

www.b4s.in/edge/OMHS1 

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

