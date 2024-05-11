GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nirgun T. on being ranked No. 4 in the world and No. 2 in India in the ACCA Taxation (UK) paper

Dedication, perseverance, and strategic planning helped me achieve my dream of doing well in this challenging exam

Published - May 11, 2024 02:48 pm IST

Nirgun T.
The ACCA evaluates accounting, finance and business skills. 

The ACCA evaluates accounting, finance and business skills.  | Photo Credit: Freepik

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is well-known for its evaluation of proficiency in accounting, finance and business skills. When I decided to take the ACCA Taxation (U.K.) paper in December 2023, I knew it was a formidable challenge that required dedication, consistency and strategic planning. Initially the subject seemed hard and there was so much to learn.

Once I understood the complexity of the syllabus, I devised a preparation strategy. Central to this was diligent note-taking where I organised the study material into comprehensive notes. This was an invaluable resource during revision and also helped with swift reinforcement of key concepts.

Strategy

I also focused on establishing connections between various taxation concepts to deepen my understanding. Getting clarity on the interrelationships among tax rules fortified my grasp of the material. I also employed memory techniques like mnemonics, acronyms, and visualisation and used the ACCA’s study hub resource to clear the concepts and added BPP and Kaplan’s practice kit for the test series.

Nirgun T.

Nirgun T. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Consistency was crucial in preparation. I devised a structured study routine, dedicating a set number of hours each day to study and revise. Practice questions and mock exams were indispensable not only to be familiar with the format but also hone problem-solving skills. It helped identify areas for improvement and gave me the confidence that I was ready to take the exam.

When the results were announced, I was overjoyed to know that I had been ranked No.4 in the world and No.2 in India. Reflecting on my preparation journey, I realised that I have learnt invaluable lessons in dedication, perseverance, and strategic planning.

The writer is a third-year student of B.Com. Professional Accounting from Shiv Nadar University Chennai

