News from the world of education

International STEM award

Professor Apala Majumdar, Math professor at the University of Strathclyde, the U.K., recently received an international award for her achievements and work in promoting STEM for the next generation. She is is one of the 11 math and computing recipients of the Suffrage Science Awards, presented every two years to women in STEM subjects.

Innovative Marketing Strategy

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Noida, organised a lecture on New Marketing Strategy in Competitive Era. It aimed at providing an insight about what the major expected changes in marketing strategies are and how students can cope with this situation.

British Steel partners with University of Sheffield engineers

British Steel will enhance its range of rail products and services by embarking on a multi-million-pound research and development (R&D) programme with engineers from the University of Sheffield. The partnership will see British Steel harness new state-of-the-art equipment, alongside the University of Sheffield’s metallurgy and mechanical engineering expertise. For details, visit, https://merail.group.shef.ac.uk/

Azim Premji University study findings

Azim Premji University recently released its field study on ‘Myths of Online Education’ undertaken in five states across 26 districts covering 1,522 schools, with over 80,000 students. The objective was to understand the experience of children and teachers with online education. The study found that a majority of the teachers and parents stated that the online mode was inadequate and ineffective for education. It also revealed that most parents were eager to send their children to schools with necessary health safeguards.

COVID BLOCK

Edtech start-up Kidzpreneur trained five international teams for the Global Shapers initiative to spread awareness about COVID-19. The global Block Covid Initiative has sought partnership with Kidzpreneur to support its winners while helping them understand and create viable businesses out of their selected ideas.

Online PG Programme in Agile

Simplilearn recently announced its partnership with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) to offer a specialised six-month Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Agile. It is designed and delivered through Simplilearn’s bootcamp-style learning delivery model. In addition to over 115 hours of applied training, the program includes interactive peer learning through group projects and discussions coupled with six masterclass sessions by the University of Massachusetts Amherst faculty. For details, visit www.simplilearn.com

Learn from home PGDM

Jagdish Sheth School of Management recently launched an exclusive Learn-From-Home AICTE-approved PGDM programme with six specialissations . It also offers hands-on industry experience through mentor sessions, placement support and a range of professional certifications. The fee is ₹4,00,000 with financing options starting from ₹8,000 per month. https://jagsom.lfh.live/

Trust in Technology webinar

Sanskriti University recently organised a webinar on ‘Trust in Technology’ to sensitise students about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, coding, programming, experiential learning, internships and soft skills.

XLRI accepts GRE and GMAT scores

XLRI recently announced its acceptance of GRE scores apart from GMAT and XAT scores for admission to its Executive PGDM (General), henceforth. Also, the GMAT scores acceptance period has been extended to five years (GMAT score validity from December 1, 2015 to December 31, 2020).

IIT-Dhanbad wins

Adobe, in collaboration with NIKE, recently announced IIT-Dhanbad students as winners in its Adobe Analytics Challenge. Out of six finalists, IIT-Dhanbad’s “The Alphas” won the coveted $35,000 prize.

New courses at IIT-M’s Digital Skills Academy

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Digital Skills Academy recently partnered with INFACT PRO TRAINERS (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. to launch certified programmes in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector (BFSI) Training Courses. Upon completion, a formal certificate will be issued by the trainer and the knowledge partner, Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras. For details, visit, https://skillsacademy.iitm.ac.in.

AESL-Microsoft collaboration

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), recently collaborated with Microsoft to provide a platform to connect more than 2.5 lakh students and 2,000 teachers. Teams for Education brings content, conversations, assignments and apps together in one place and allows administrators and teachers to set up specific teams for classes, create professional learning communities (PLCs) and interact with other staff.

IIIT-Hyderabad launches new programme

International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad recently launched an eight-month PG Certificate in Software Engineering for Data Science to be delivered in a blended learning format of live online classes and classroom residencies enabling learners to upskill without quitting their jobs. It will prepare them for roles like Data Engineer, Data Systems Designer, Big Data Architects, Machine Learning Engineer, and Technical Systems Architect.

Brainly usage surges

With remote learning accelerating the adoption of digital platforms, Brainly usage has surged 100% worldwide, offering students 24*7 access to the biggest peer-to-peer learning platform of its kind. It has grown 168% in India alone.

UGC-recognised online degree programmes launched

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) recently announced the launch of online MBA, MCA, BBA, and BCA degree programmes in compliance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2020. Affordable, comprehensive, and flexible with a study-on-the-go model, these programmes allow students to attend live and recorded sessions, learn at their own convenience from industry experts and acclaimed faculty, and even write online proctored exams from the safety of their homes.

University of Strathclyde to transform entrepreneurship opportunities

The University of Strathclyde is all set to offer its students and staff entrepreneurship training and opportunities. The flagship entrepreneurship programme, Strathclyde Inspire, will also see the development of a state-of-the-art entrepreneurship hub in the heart of Glasgow City Innovation District. The plans were revealed as the university recently launched its new five-year Entrepreneurship Strategy to 2025. For details, visit, http://www.strath.ac.uk/workwithus/strathclydeinspire

Imarticus Learning launches PG Programme in Digital Marketing

The industry-collaborated programme comes with a 100% placement assurance with some of the marquee firms in the industry and is in partnership with Digitas India. Carefully curated to provide best-in-class learning experiences, it will include the latest verified knowledge, skills, and trends in the industry from experts. Learners will also get hands-on training in digital marketing tools to be used in the real world and will be allowed access to four Capstone projects where they can work on real websites to understand and address real-world problems in the digital marketing sector. This will be a part of the special module that is aimed at preparing students to get placed successfully in digital marketing.

Stones2Milestones acquires MultiStory Learning

Stones2Milestones recently acquired MultiStory Learning, the Chennai-based boutique kids’ content company. With this, the publishing IP of Multistory, The Book Lovers’ Programme for Schools and Ms Moochie Books, is now part of fREADom - The English OS.

Saveetha School of Engineering on a high

According to a recent study by Stanford University, Saveetha School of Engineering is in the second position among the top 2% scientists from India. Saveetha School of Engineering holds the first position in Tamil Nadu and globally has received the 122nd Rank in the Building & Construction Category. The recognition is to honour Professor Gary D of Saveetha School of Engineering for making the institution recognised as a world-class educational research centre.

Samsung- IIT-Jodhpur partnership

Samsung India recently inaugurated the Samsung AR-VR Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur, which will train students on new technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), helping them learn industry-relevant skills and making them job-ready. Courses will be run by Samsung engineers in conjunction with the faculty of IIT-Jodhpur and will be offered to B.Tech, M.Tech and Ph.D students.

Mahindra University Model United Nations Conference

Mahindra University, Hyderabad, recently organised the first intra-college virtual Mahindra University Model United Nations (MU MUN) conference on November 22. It followed the Model UN protocols and was a day-long discussion around two committees: United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM). The agendas discussed by the delegates were “Reforms in the UNSC”, by the UNSC committee and “Deliberating upon the Current Criterion of Reservations in the Country and Resolving towards a Better Reservation Policy Relevant to Present-day India” in the AIPPM committee.

Leadership talk

Chitkara University recently invited top industry leaders to layout challenges and share the potential roadmap to create self-sufficiency with respect to industrial output, skill enablement, and service sector growth. The panel discussion was organised in the backdrop of the economic packages, rules and policies announced nationwide to enable India to stand on its own feet in every domain. Experts from infrastructure, automobile, service sectors, industry associations and the Ministry of Electronics and Information, GOI, participated.

Virtual orientation

IIT-Mandi recently welcomed its new B.Tech. batch of 2020 with a virtual orientation. As many as 330 students from different parts of the country joined the batch of 2020 – 2024. The Institute introduced the students to a special five-week induction programme (5WIP), in phases.

Scholarship and cash prize for students

Vijaybhoomi University recently conducted a virtual debate competition, ‘ForNotFor’, for High School students, and announced the winners. The winners were awarded 100% scholarships at Vijaybhoomi University and cash prizes worth ₹ 1.5 lakhs. The objective was to give students a virtual platform to express their liberated views on contemporary topics, encourage free expression and to hone 21st-century critical skills like communication skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving. Over 120 participants from more than 100 schools, across nine countries participated.

College Premier League

Mobile Premier League recently announced the launch of College Premier League (CPL), India’s College Mobile Gaming Festival for college students who contended for top honours across a wide range of mobile games such as World Cricket Championship, Chess, Pool and Rogue Heist. The games were chosen based on their popularity among the students, as well as those that appeal to both regular and casual gamers.

Young entrepreneurs at SRM University-AP

With the vision of bringing surveillance cameras to life, Sourav Sanyal, Miran Junaidi, and Saurabh Ghanekar, fourth year, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh, recently founded OurEye.ai , an automated, end-to-end video intelligence solution for enterprises to monitor surveillance camera recordings, leveraging pre-existing CCTV-IP infrastructure. The idea of starting a company infused with innovative technology was instilled among the students by the student-run technological club of SRM AP, Next Tech Lab.

Unacademy’s Go-For-Gold Initiative

Unacademy recently announced the Go-For-Gold Initiative for Indian school students participating in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2021. The IOI is an UNESCO-recognised olympiad in programming and informatics for school students. Unacademy will award a cash prize worth ₹ 15 lakhs, along with a laptop and other rewards to any Indian student winning a gold medal at IOI 2021.

KTools Suite of Software launched

Kanan International Private Limited recently launched KTools, a first-of-its-kind Overseas Education Management software that enhances the productivity of study abroad agencies, and students who aspire to go abroad for education. For more details, please visit: kanan.co.

Founder’s day and virtual convocation

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, recently organised a virtual celebration to mark Founder’s Day to coincide with the university’s eighth convocation, which felicitated graduating students of 2020 for PhD, MTech, BTech, MBA, BBA, BCom and PGDAR. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman, and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, graced the celebrations as chief guest.

Hassle-free scrubs for frontline COVID-19 warriors

Aditi Bhalekar, a first-year student at Anant National University, recently created a product that can be used by nurses, doctors, and volunteers. This was part of an in-house contest for students of AnantU to make user-friendly scrubs for the health workers of COVID-19 recovery centres. The design is embedded in the need for comfort, cost-effectiveness, and durability of scrubs and its USP is its easy-to-wear and easy-to-remove feature.