News from the world of Education: October 31, 2023

October 31, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

Applied Business Intelligence for Decision Making

Edureka has partnered with PwC to offer an Applied Business Intelligence for Decision Making course. Live online classes commence on November 18. For details, visit https://bitly.ws/YZSn

Graduate Certificate Programme in Entrepreneurship

Bhavan’s SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) launched a one-month hybrid Graduate Certificate Programme in Entrepreneurship (GCPE).

Eligibility: Graduates (from any stream) with a good academic record and extra/co-curricular activities pertaining to innovation, entrepreneurship, hobbies, designing/developing unique products and solutions through projects

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/YZWs

WWI’s Celebrate Cinema

Whistling Wood International is hosting Celebrate Cinema on the theme The Future of Storytelling. It explores the aspects of emerging media, virtual production, AI, and emerging technologies within the realm of cinema, media, entertainment, and the creative arts.

Date: November 3 and 4

Venue: Film City Complex, Aarey Colony, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065

For details, visit https://insider.in/celebrate-cinema-2023-nov3-2023/event

Awards and recognition

Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, was conferred with the 2023 Inspirational Guru Award at the recent Transforming India Conclave. Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh (Delhi), also won the Gold Award under the Socially Responsible School category at the Global Sustainability Award 2023.

Chef Balendra Singh, Director of the Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts was crowned Pastry Chef at the 20th Annual Chef Awards organised by the Indian Culinary Forum. The institute also organised a Master Cake Artist Competition on the theme Health. Shally Sabharwal stood first, Monika Saini won second prize, and Shalini Saini came third.

Navrachana University was awarded an “A” Grade by NAAC during the Cycle 1 accreditation process.

Acharya Bangalore B-School was awarded an “A” Grade by NAAC for the third consecutive cycle.

Team Southern Birdwing (Parth Heblekar, M. Nishanth Arvind and Prithham Balaji) emerged winners at ecoXplorers 2023, an Intercollege Quiz Competition, which was part of Forests of Life, the second edition of the annual climate festival at Azim Premji University.

Shivam Gupta, Managing Director, SPACE India, was conferred the STEM Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and Mitul Jain, Managing Director, SPACE India, collected the Vocational Education Award, during the India STEM Summit and Awards 23

Events

Schbang launched a MasterCamp in Strategic Marketing and AI, a nine-programme offered in collaboration with Masters’ Union. The programme also offers a 12-week virtual internship at Schbang. Participants gain expertise in marketing tools such as Adobe Firefly, Semrush, ChatGPT, StableDiffusion, Kaiber, and more.

Amity Law School, Mumbai, hosted the third National Moot Court Competition. Former Supreme Court Judges, Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri and Justice M.R. Shah, were the chief guests.

The Merck Foundation of Germany has officially designated the Clinical Embryology Centre at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal (KMC Manipal) as its Centre of Excellence.

IIIT Delhi recently held its 12th convocation where 715 were awarded their degrees.

A.M. Jain College hosted Project Expo THADAM’23, which brought together an array of over 100 projects spanning diverse academic disciplines. Close to 1000 students from nearby government and private schools participated.

Mohan Babu University hosted the three-day techno-cultural fest, Mohana Mantra 2k23, which featured events ranging from ‘Smart Agriculture’ and ‘Progress in Indian Space Technology’ to ‘Innovatathon’ and ‘Treasure Hunt’.

Ashoka University recorded a 100% on-campus placement for the academic year 2022-2023, with 355 students being placed. Recruiters included Google, The Tata Group, HUL, McKinsey & Company, Deloitte USI, Conde Nast, among others.

Smiling Tree and Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi, collaborated to plant 107 saplings on the school campus to commemorate India’s 107 medals at the recent Asian Games.

IISER Bhopal researchers developed a biodegradable, biocompatible clear synthetic biomedical adhesive that can effectively seal and repair injured and dissected tissues. A paper co-authored by Prof. Aasheesh Srivastava, Faculty, Department of Chemistry, and Tanmay Dutta, Postdoctoral Researcher, IISER; and Aashish Sharma, Associate Prof. in the School of Medical and Allied Sciences, G.D. Goenka University, Haryana, was published in the journal Chemistry.

Modern School, Vasant Vihar, celebrated its 48th Founder’s Day. Kalpataru, a musical production, was created and curated by students and teachers, for the occasion.

Lexicon Institute of Media and Animation launched its podcast series, Media Bytes with Lexicon IMAThe inaugural episode featured a conversation with Deepal Daas, VFX Team Lead at yFX Studios.

The Amity Institute of Behavioural and Allied Sciences Department of Clinical Psychology organised a Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) Programme, titled Sensitisation of Women with Disabilities. It focused on issues such as social discrimination, marginalisation, and rejection experienced by women with disabilities.

RV University’s School of Design and Innovation concluded its inaugural NEWAVE’23, a two-day student-led design conference and festival. Activities included paper presentations, posters, product exhibitions, industry networking opportunities, roundtable discussions, and more. Whitespace, a student magazine, was also launched.

The Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, hosted Aaghaaz 2023: Freshers Party and Dandiya Evening for the new MBA students of the batch 2023-25; 600 first- and second-year students participated.

IIIT Delhi announced its participation in the 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (T.Y.E.P.) initiated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. The institute welcomed approximately 200 students from the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh.

The Hyderabad campus of KL Deemed-to-be University inaugurated AVINYA 2023, a two-day techno-cultural fest. Activities included Melt and Mold Mastery, Soldering workshops, Flash Code challenges, Image classification competitions, Circuit-a-thon, DJ Nights, and more.

A team of 17 IB Diploma Programme students from Kanakia International School, Chembur, Mumbai, were chosen to participate in NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) 2024, which will be held at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in April 2024.

On World Architecture Day, SRM School Of Environment Architecture and Design celebrated by hosting a one-day national conference on the latest trends in Architecture, which saw experts share best practice, research and innovations in the field with students

MoUs and partnerships

byteXL signed an MoU with Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University to focus on increasing students’ technical capabilities with courses ranging from beginner to advanced coding with special emphasis on emerging technologies.

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University signed an MoU with the University of Galway, Ireland, which will benefit students studying in the NMIMS School of Commerce, School of Economics, School of Branding and Advertising, School of Science and School of Liberal Arts.

NSE Academy Limited signed an MoU with RV University for a Postgraduate Certification Programme in Global Financial Markets, which will provide exposure to global financial market topics, practices and trends. NSE Academy will also establish a finance lab, powered by NSMART, at RV College.

Teerthanker Mahaveer University signed an MoU with Sharda Imaging and Pathology, New Delhi to foster entrepreneurship among students.

IILM University,Greater Noida, signed an MoU with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Uttarakhand for academic collaboration, research initiatives, student exchange programmes, internships, skill development workshops, and more.

JAIN Online entered into a strategic alliance with foundit, formerly known as Monster, to provide comprehensive support services designed to guide and mentor students.

MIT World Peace University and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India signed an MoU to enhance Accounting and Finance education in the country.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions signed an MoU with the International Baccalaureate, to establish the IB continuum curriculum (PYP, MYP, DP and CP), implement the IB’s Career-related Programme (CP) in Manav Rachna group of schools and enable CP students to enrol in Manav Rachna University and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, and establish a Centre for Advanced Learning.

The Lexicon Group of Institutes announced a strategic partnership with Cesim India Private Limited to introduce tailored business simulations that will strengthen students’ analytical and creative abilities.

The National Skill Development Corporation signed an MoU with upGrad to deliver high-quality higher education and skilling programmes to the Indian youth.

News from the IIMs and IITs

THDC India Limited and IIT Roorkee, collaborated to advance research and development endeavours in Science, Engineering, and Technology.

Researchers led by Prof Arun K Shukla from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur, recently discovered the molecular mechanism of complement receptor activation and signalling which is a vital part of our immune response. The team included Manish K. Yadav, Ramanuj Banerjee, and Jagannath Maharana, Department of BSBE, IIT K; Ravi Yadav and Cornelius Gati, from the Department of Biological Sciences, University of Southern California. The study has been published in the international scientific journal Cell.

IIT Kanpur has signed an MoU with Airbus to facilitate increased collaboration and develop education programmes with a particular focus on research.

Team Horizon of IIM Bangalore was declared National Champion in the first edition of Spirit of Aviation Reimagined (SOAR), Air India’s business challenge-based annual nationwide B-school competition. NSRCEL, the institute’s incubation arm, launched Campus Founders, a four-month student entrepreneurship programme to support college-based startups.

Researchers from IIT Mandi and the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine, Bengaluru, discovered the biochemical processes that enable the eggs of the dengue-causing mosquito to survive harsh conditions and rejuvenate when favourable conditions return. A paper — co-authored by Baskar Bakthavachalu, Assistant Professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT-Mandi and Anjana Prasad, Sreesa Sreedharan, and Sunil Laxman from Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine was published in the journal PLOS Biology.

Galgotias University and IIT Kharagpur jointly hosted the Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive Noida 2023 that brought together aspiring entrepreneurs, industry pioneers, and academia. Over 1,000 budding entrepreneurs and students from various colleges and universities participated.

IIM Rohtak recently organised Prabandh, a Management Conclave on the theme Empowering Success: Strategic Integration of Leadership and Sustainability. Industry experts from organisations such as BigBasket, Indigo, Oracle India, Bajaj Capital Ltd., BlackRock and Pfizer among others participated.