News from the world of Education: October 12 2023

October 12, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

BBA Hospitality Management

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) has opened applications to its four-year BBA in Hospitality Management, affiliated with Gurugram University. Additionally, they will also earn a Les Roches International Certificate and Degree.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% marks in Class 12 from CBSE, ICSE or State Boards with English as one of the subjects or IB Diploma (certificate students are not eligible), IGCSE A Level certificate with give subjects in A, B, C Grades, including English at Ordinary (‘O’) Level and 2/3 subjects at Advanced Level.

For details visit https://admissions.ish.edu.in/

IELTS 18 launched in India

Cambridge University Press and Assessment, has launched IELTS 18, an addition to the IELTS series that offers helps students in India enhance their language proficiency and engage in comprehensive IELTS test preparation. IELTS 18 comprises four complete examination papers, audio resources for listening test practice and videos for speaking test practice. For details, visit https://bitly.ws/XaJp

UPSC Prelim prep in Hindi

Wiley has introduced online mock tests in Hindi specifically designed for UPSC Prelims exam preparation. The Fundamental, Applied, and Comprehensive test series allows learners to assess their expertise in specific subjects or topics, as well as their overall readiness for the Prelims examination. Wiley will also offer comprehensive remedial content alongside each mock test and practice paper in Hindi. For details, visit https://examprep.wileyindia.com/

M.Sc. Analytical Sciences

The University of Lincoln, the U.K., has opened applications for this one-year Analytical Sciences course for the academic year 2024-25. Scholarships are available (https://bitly.ws/XaIJ)

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in Chemistry or a Science subject such as Biosciences, Pharmaceutical Science, Chemistry, Forensic Science, Geology, Geography, and Environmental Science, Archaeological Science from a recognised institution with a score of 50% or 5.5 CGPA. English language proficiency equivalent to IELTS 6.0 overall, with a minimum of 5.5 in each element.

Deadline: January 2024

For details, visit https://www.lincoln.ac.uk/course/anascims/

M.Sc. Criminology

The University of Bath invites applications for this one-year course commencing in October 2024.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in a Social Sciences, Humanities or Arts discipline, with a final overall result of at least First Class. A personal statement on the relevance of their academic qualification for the course, an explanation as to why they want to pursue the course and future aspirations. Minimum of either a 6.5 IELTS score with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 62 with no less than 59 in any element or a TOEFL IBT score of 90 overall with a minimum of 21 in all 4 components.

Deadline: June 30, 2024

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/XaIj

A webinar on the course will be held on February 9, 2024. Sign up at

https://www.bath.ac.uk/events/msc-criminology-webinar/

Study UK Alumni Awards

The British Council invites applications for the 10th edition of its prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards programme in four categories: Science and Sustainability, Culture and Creativity, Social Action and Business and Innovation.

Deadline: October 22

For details on eligibility criteria and to apply, visit https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards

Cambridge Mathematics has partnered with Minecraft Education to launch M.A.T.H. Mummy Mayhem, a game-based approach to teaching Maths. This will be available in 29 languages. In a parallel effort, experts from Cambridge English have partnered with Minecraft to develop Adventures in English games, for a gamified learning experience in English language education. For details visit https://bitly.ws/XaHV and https://bitly.ws/XaI5

EY has launched the fourth edition of Techathon4.0, its flagship college campus challenge. Focused on the theme of Generative AI (GenAI), the competition aims to address real-world challenges focused on revolutionising, transforming, and enhancing the working world using the power of AI technologies.

Eligibility: Students currently enrolled in a degree or diploma course (full- or part-time) from any discipline in any college based in India. Participation can be individual or as a team. A team can have upto five members from any specialisation across years from the same college. Cross college teams are not allowed. An individual cannot be a member of more than one team.

To register, visit https://www.ey.com/en_in/techathon-4

INSEAD XR Portal

INSEAD has launched the INSEAD XR Portal, which offers access to 20 VR experiences covering a wide range of management topics. For details, visit https://xr.insead.edu/

Festival of Social Sciences at Sheffield

The University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, the U.K, will present a diverse and interactive programme as part of the U.K.’s Festival of Social Science, which will run from October 21 to November 15. It includes talks, debates, performances, exhibitions, films, a pub quiz about water, a beat the robots challenge and explorations into our relationship with food. For details, visit https://bitly.ws/XaHi

World Mental Health Day

Hero Vired has introduced Vired to Listen, a mental health initiative on World Mental Health Day. It aims to address the need for mental health support among learners and offers learners the opportunity for private one-on-one counselling sessions with counselling psychologist with Dr. Rupa Murghai.

CMR University’s School of Social Sciences and Humanities (SOSSH) hosted a campaign on World Mental Health Day to underline the significance of mental health and to catalyse broader societal awareness on the topic. Apart from talks, the event also had other activities such as panel discussions, skits, performances and poster art.

Collaborations and partnerships

Narayana Engineering College, in Nellore and Gudur, Andhra Pradeshm has partnered with Intercell for a mentorship programme that offers students a 1:1 live session with an industry mentor. Students will receive a report that includes self-assessment, mentor’s assessment and next steps.

Ed-tech start-up VOSMOS has collaborated with IIEM-Delhi to launch a Credit Course in Virtual Events. Post completion, students will get a certificate from CL Educate. The top two students will work on global virtual event projects.

Techno India Group and Jhore Jole Jongole organised a seminar on the Sunderbans and tourism on the occasion of World Tourism Day. Chitran Chowdhury, Senior Cloud Solution Architect at IBM spoke about the relationship between tourism and technology.

The Faculty of Management Studies at Marwadi University, in collaboration with Shri Ramakrishna Ashram, Rajkot, hosted an International Youth Convention (IYC) 2023. Activities included a round-table discussion, an international ethnic food festival and a fashion show featuring participants from different countries.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has initiated a cross-border collaboration in education with the Greek Ambassador, Dimitrios Ioannou, to foster greater cohesion and collaboration in joint research, training, twinning, and development between Indian and Greek universities.

Minal Gala, a design student from Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, collaborated with architecture studio Morphlab to present Threads of Life, a textile installation that combined fashion, architecture and technology. The installation involved weaving, macrame, crochet and braiding.4

Oxford University Press India (OUP), in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has designed a research-based Capacity Building Programme (CBP) titled Think–Share–Learn–Practice (TSLP), for teachers in order to facilitate the implementation of the National Curriculum Framework at the Foundational Stage (NCF-FS).

The Association of Ed-tech Providers (ASEP) unveiled the Coimbatore chapter of Edvention: The Reinvention of Schooling, through which it aims to partner and proactively engage with policy makers and education leaders and dive into on-ground issues to better understand the needs of the K-12 ecosystem and transform teaching learning experiences with ed-tech solutions.

Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon, in collaboration with History for Peace (an initiative of The Seagull Foundation for the Arts, Kolkata), organised Idea of Justice: Chapter 2, a two-day conference and workshop series. Speakers included Meenakshi Ganguly, Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch (Asia Division); Janaki Nair, author and historian; Jerry Pinto, poet, writer, and editor; Romila Thapar, historian, among others.

RHI Magnesita India has partnered with Don Bosco Tech Society to launch a Youth Empowerment Programme. Through this partnership, RHI Magnesita and Don Bosco Tech Society will jointly train more than 700 students Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Awards, research and other events

Excelia Business School has risen three places and is now placed 33 out 100 business schools in the Financial Times ranking of the best Masters in Management programmes.

The University of Sheffield has been ranked 13th in the U.K. and 105th in the world in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. The institution has risen nine places globally from 114th in 2023.

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) has published 102 patents and won 23 granted patents. One patent related to measurement of bone mineral density is in the process of commercialisation and is undergoing clinical trials in collaboration with established hospitals.

Progress has announced that Soumya Teotia, a student of the five-year dual degree programme in Computer Science and Mathematics and BITS-Pilani, Hyderabad, is the recipient of the third annual Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India.

Chitkara University has bestowed an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) upon Bharat Goenka, founder and vice chairperson of Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Amity Institute of Allied and Behavorial Sciences (AIBAS) hosted a session on Women’s Health and Healthy Living Skills during Innovation Week 2023. The keynote speaker was Dr. N.D. S. Naga Seema, Associate Professor, Centre for Health Psychology at the University of Hyderabad.

Contentstack concluded the fourth edition of Techsurf 2023, the brand’s annual pan-India college coding hackathon. Over 34,000 students from 2,825 colleges across the country registered. Aman Gupta from Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, NOIDA, was declared the winner.

Researchers from MIT-WPU have discovered a new species of damselfly: Armageddon Reedtail (Protosticta Armageddonia). This has been documented in the esteemed International Journal of Odonatology, a publication affiliated with the Worldwide Dragonfly Association, the U.S., and registered with the Pune office of Zoological Survey of India. The team included Pankaj Koparde, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Studies; Ph.D. scholar Arajush Payra; Ameya Deshpande, an M.Sc. Environmental Science student and wildlife photographer Reji Chandran.

IMS Noida organised an induction programme for students of its BCA programme. Awadesh Sharma, General Manager, HCL Technology, spoke at the event.

Horizontal has inaugurated a computer lab at Sree Siddaganga Rural High School, Purushanahalli, Bengaluru. The lab is equipped with high-speed Internet and a computer tutor has also been engaged.

KL Deemed-to-be University announced the successful launch of its first satellite, KLSAT, from its Green Fields campus in Vijayawada. K. Sarat Kumar, Professor and Director, Research and Development, was the Mission Director and Chief of Operations, while K. Ch Sri Kavya, Professor and Director, was the Chief Technology Officer. Twenty-two B.Tech students from Electronics and Communication and Mechanical Engineering courses dedicated six months to software coding, hardware integration, assembly, testing, and the final module.

College Vidya conducted a study on the significance of a second career choice for Chartered Accountancy (CA) and Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) aspirants in India. The study revealed that having a back-up option offered benefits to students including reducing stress and anxiety and offering a safety net.

Professor Rajul Rastogi, Senior Professor of Radiology at Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College and Research Center, was honoured by EducationExpo TV with an Excellence Certificates and a Commemorative Plaque as one of Asia’s Top 50 Academicians and Researchers.

The Indian School of Hospitality celebrated the graduation of 144 students at its second convocation in its Gurugram campus. Patu Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, was the Chief Guest.

Prayatna, a student-led Social Responsibility Club of the School of Commerce at SVKM’s NMIMS Chandigarh, joined hands with Rotary and Blood Bank Society Resource Centre, Sector 37, Chandigarh, to host a blood donation camp. The organising committee comprised third-year BBA students and Dr. Manish Rai, Director of the Rotary and Blood Bank Society, ensured a secure environment and adherence to safe testing protocols.

NxtWave hosted a virtual workshop on Ethical Hacking, which saw participation from over 2500 colleges across India. Students learnt to use a range of hacking tools, including Spiderfoot, Maltego, EXIF Tool, Epios, SE Toolkit, Haveibeenpawned, and Kali Linux. Industry expert and founder of CyberEye, Ram Ganesh spoke at the session.

IIT Kanpur conducted a workshop to train students to use upcoming data from Aditya L1 Mission The three-day workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Physics, IIT-Kanpur and Aditya-L1 Support Cell at Aryabhatta Observational Science Research Institute (ARIES), Nainital.

The faculty of IIM Rohtak is among the top 2% of scientists form all IIMS according to the 2023 Stanford University Global Rankings:

Bharti Foundation has supported the Umroi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya to launch Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Classroom to enable better teaching and learning during formative years.

GITAM Deemed-to-be University hosted MasterChef 2.0 at the GIMSR Café to raise awareness about nutrition, well-being and the importance of cultivating healthy eating habits. The competition featured four categories: mocktail, appetiser, main course, and dessert. The winner was Team Omega comprising Seema Firdose, Divya Patchigolla, Soumya Khatoon, Ria Panda, Nandini K. Nair.