News from the world of education - May 14, 2024

Admissions

ICRI School of Clinical Research and Healthcare Management has opened applications for its two-year M.Sc. in Clinical Research and Data Science course at its Pune campus. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Doctors or graduates in a Life Sciences stream

Last Date: May 30

For details, visit https://t.ly/nJMaQ

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Environmental Change and International Development course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: A three-year Bachelor degree’s with minimum 60% or first class in an area of the Social Sciences or Medicine from a recognised university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details, visit https://t.ly/RkjAp

Freshworks STS Software Academy (FSSA) is a social impact initiative powered by Freshworks for students from low-income families who are unable to afford a conventional college education but have the motivation and aptitude to learn software skills and desire to start their career in technology. Applicants have to take an entrance exam and interview before admission.

Last date: May 18

More details at https://t.ly/HCmq5

Somaiya Vidyavihar University has opened applications for its undergraduate programmes such as BBA, B.Des Product Design, B.A. Mass Communication and Journalism (BAMCJ), B.Sc. IT, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Data Science, B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Psychology, B.Sc. Sports and Exercise Science through Somaiya Vidyavihar University Entrance Test (SVUET). Applications are also open for B.Tech programmes in various engineering disciplines through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or Maharashtra State Engineering Entrance Examination MHT-CET scores. For eligibility criteria and other details, visit https://www.somaiya.edu/en/

St. George’s University’s (SGU) School of Medicine, Grenada, has opened applications for its Fall 2024 intake for the five-year, six-year and seven-year MD Pathway for the upcoming academic year.

Eligibility: Class 12 (Science Stream) and A-levels

For more details, visit https://t.ly/MKySj

Scholars Merit Online Pvt Ltd has launched iMerit, a programme to upskill fresh and lateral graduates and bridge the gap between academia and industry bridge. It involves skills development, including job-assured programmes, advanced and certification programmes, and basic programs tailored specifically for technical students. For details visit https://www.scholarsmerit.com/

Physics Wallah (PW) has launched Yakeen NEET 2.0 Batch designed for NEET 2025 aspirants. The nine-month course will start on starting on May 20. For details, visit https://t.ly/A5FBr

Education loan offer

Prodigy Finance has announced a special limited-time offer for prospective Master’s students to save up to 3% the cost of their education loan. This is subject to eligibility, funding, and credit assessment criteria as set by Prodigy Finance.

Last date: May 21

Details at https://prodigyfinance.com/

SVKM’s NMIMS has announced the closing date to register for its entrance exams for admissions to various programmes at campuses across India. NMIMS hosts the NCET, NPAT, NLAT and MST exams for admissions to undergraduate programmes in engineering, law, commerce, liberal arts, finance, commerce among others.

Last Date: May 20

For details of programmes, eligibility and more, visit https://www.nmims.edu/

The university’s Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management has a launched a new four-year BBA (Hons.) Finance.

Eligibility: 50% in Class 12 board exam (any board) with Maths/Statistics and valid score in NPAT

Last date: May 19 (Phase 1)

For details, visit https://t.ly/wzfu4

Awards

Mohan Babu University (MBU) has been awarded the diamond status by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) I-GAUGE.

The International Management Institute (IMI) Kolkata has been selected as a Mentor Institute (MI) under the Margdarshan Scheme 2023-24 initiated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

ABBS School of Management, Bengaluru, has announced its certification by SAQS.

Events

Acclaimed Malawian innovator William Kamkwamba addressed students from different schools of Delhi-NCR at the Shiv Nadar School campuses recently as the chief guest to the STEAM Conclave on the theme Innovate To Sustain: Green Energy, Essential For Earth’s Tomorrow.

L&T Technology Services hosted the seventh edition of TECHgium, an innovation contest for engineering students. More than 36,765 students from 503 engineering institutes across the country participated. The team from B.V. Raju Institute of Technology, Telangana, came first. The teams from Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Chennai, took the second and third places respectively.

KIIT World School hosted a seminar on mental health in collaboration with Max Hospital, Gurugram. Counsellor Dr. Vishakha Bhalla spoke about stress management, anxiety, depression to an audience of students and teachers.

The World University of Design (WUD), Sonipat, hosted Anveshana, an International Performing Arts Conference, to foster dialogues and discussions and reimagine how traditional arts can be preserved, enhanced, and made relevant in today’s global context and to promote collaboration and synergy among all art forms.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosted ShaktiCon, a cybersecurity conference for women in the field. Alongside it also organised ShaktiCTF, a cybersecurity ethical hacking contest for women.

The Priyamvada Birla Institute of Nursing, Kolkata held a convocation ceremony for its students. Dr Sujishnu Mukhopadhyay, OSD, Planning, Development, Academics and Examination Affairs, West Bengal University of Health Sciences, and Pradip Tondon, CEO, Belle Vue Clinic, spoke at the event.

CMR Institute of Technology celebrated National Technology Day by hosting Techno-Meet for Society 2024, showcasing over 100 innovative projects from students and faculty members.

IIT-Roorkee celebrated National Technology Day with a series of activities and a Student Tech Fair that showcased projects crafted by school students.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) unveiled the Wise Innovation Studio for Emerging Technologies (WISE Tech) which will bring together a diverse group of innovators to develop and responsibly deploy new technology-based solutions to create a net positive impact on our society and planet.

ILM University, Gurugram, concluded its International Conference on Innovations in Smart Libraries: Redefining the Future of Information Management, in association with the Gurugram and Haryana Library Association. Topics covered included understanding use of technology to enhance library services and harnessing potential of e-learning to empower library users and more.

The School of Design and Innovation (SDI) at RV University held a student-led exhibition Design for Justice. Showcasing the work of B.Des and M.Des students, it highlighted design’s power as a force for positive change.

IIM-Sambalpur and NSE Academy held a round table discussion on Navigating Disruption: Future Ready FinTech Leaders for an Era of Technological Innovation.

Krrish, a Class 11 student from Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru, has launched ‘HydrateHope’, a clean water filter project to help the underserved communities. He has introduced 20 filters across three areas and plants to instal 150 in different areas by the end of 2024.

Manipal Law School, Bengaluru, a constituent institute of MAHE, Bengaluru, organised a symposium on Interface of Emerging Technologies, Intellectual Property Rights and Policy on the occasion of National Technology Day. Honorable Justice Dr. Vineet Kothari, Former Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court and Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India was the Chief Guest.

Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business has appointed Dr. Gregory J Dunn as its new Dean. With a Ph.D. in Business Strategy and Policy from the National University of Singapore Business School, Dr. Dunn has successfully developed and taught in business schools across Central Asia, Saudi Arabia, and Italy.

Pearl Academy hosted Portfolio 2024, an annual event that is also a platform for graduating students to showcase their creativity and innovation. The event featured workshops, fashion shows, student displays, film screenings, and talks. The institute strengthened its partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) for short-term certification courses and named MAC Cosmetics as its official make-up partner.

The Design Village (TDV) organised an interactive session on Eco-Architecture for students with Rahul Bhushan, (eco-architect and founder at NORTH) to provide students with insights into the importance of sustainability and how the environment can be incorporated into architecture.

The Health Centre at IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with

the NGO Pranodaya, has been actively conducting a certified CPR Workshop-cum-Demonstration Course to equip students, faculty and other employees with life-saving skills. Participants receive hands-on training and a certificate upon completion.

Collaborations

Lighthouse Learning and University College Dublin (UCD), Ireland, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a five-year partnership to facilitate a comprehensive exchange of knowledge and expertise to benefit students and faculty.

IIM-Kozhikode signed a MoU with Emlyon Business School, Lyon, France, to promote joint educational, cultural collaboration and research.

Infosys Foundation has signed an MoU with Ashoka University to upgrade the university’s Chemical Biology Lab into a world-class facility that will enhance education and research opportunities for undergraduate students.

The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) at IIT-Kanpur hosted a one-day workshop on Telemedicine and Digital Health. Speakers included Prof. K. Ganapathy, Director of Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation and Apollo Tele Health Services, Chennai; Prof. Jaideep Srivastava from the University of Minnesota, the U.S.; and Prof. Saroj Kanta Mishra from Dr. RML Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

A delegation from the Embassy of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli, to explore the possibilities of collaboration in food processing sector between NIFTEM-K and Japanese universities especially for research and academia.

RMIT University, Australia, commemorated its longstanding partnership with Kings Cornerstone International College during a celebration. The Australian delegation engaged with prospective students who are scheduled to transfer to the Melbourne campus in July 2024.

Galgotias University has signed an MoU with Ecole Intuit Lab France for a four-year Bachelor of Vocational (B.Voc) programme in Media and Entertainment designed to meet the growing demands of the industry, with an emphasis on On-the-Job Training (OJT) each semester.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) has launched a Media and Entertainment School at MSU’s Sikkim campus in collaboration with industry partners, Windmill Lane Recording Studios (WLRS), and NHQ Studios and B4M Entertainments. UGC-recognised courses in music and audiography will be introduced in the school.

Techno India Group has partnered with e1133, a UK-based educational company, to skill over 10,000 students in navigating the future job market dominated by digital and AI technologies.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and IIT-Guwahati, launched the Daksh Gurukul Skill Academy to provide credit linked programmes in new-age skills to the youth.

Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, has partnered with ServiceNow to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects. The programme will benefit 200 students every year and is part of a global skilling initiative called Rise Up with ServiceNow.

The Center for Research in Schemes and Policy (CRISP) and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have partnered to promote the upcoming M.Sc. Social Data Science and Policy, offered by the Amrita School of Social and Behavioural Sciences (SSBS) at the Amrita Hospital and University Campus in Faridabad, Haryana.

Zell Education and Uniqus Consultech have partnered to offer courses in ESG to develop skills in topics such as ESG standards and frameworks adopted globally, climate risk, and greenhouse gas accounting in India and West Asia.

Research

Researchers from the Centre of Excellence in Disaster Mitigation and Management (CoEDMM) at IIT-Roorkee unveiled a novel framework to strengthen early warning systems for landslides triggered by rainfall in the Himalayas. Sudhanshu Dixit, Prof. S. Srikrishnan, Prof. Piyush Srivastava, and Prof. Sumit Sen from IIT-Roorkee collaborated with Prof. Yunus Ali Pulpadan from IISER-Mohali and Dr. Tapas Ranjan Martha from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for this endeavour.