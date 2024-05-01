News from the world of Education: May 1, 2024

May 01, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Scholarships

IIIT Bengaluru has collaborated with EnAble India to provide scholarships for persons with disabilities selected for its new one-year Post Graduate Programme in Digital Product Design and Management.

Eligibility: Three-year UG degree in any discipline with a first division from a recognised university. Those with a valid score in CAT 2023, CEED 2024, CUCET 2024 or CUET (PG) 2024 may be exempted from the written test.

Deadline: May 3

For details, visit https://www.iiitb.ac.in/courses/post-graduate-programme

Newcastle University has opened its Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence and Vice-Chancellor’s Global Scholarship schemes to international students.

Eligibility: Indian applicants must hold an offer for an eligible UG or PG programme at the university’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2024/25 academic year. For UG programmes, applicants must have or expect to receive a minimum of ABB at A level or equivalent. For PG programmes, applicants must have or expect to receive the equivalent of an upper second-class UK honours degree or above.

Deadline: May 9 for UG and June 6 for PG

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/mt6yery and https://tinyurl.com/4n64htsz or https://tinyurl.com/52k4ft8w

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering scholarships for students for its M.Sc. Economics; M.Sc. Economics and Public Policy; M.Sc. Financial Economics; M.Sc. Money, Banking and Finance; and M.Sc. Finance. Applications for 2024 are now open.

Deadline: May 10

Details at https://tinyurl.com/5djatsbx.

Admissions

ICRI invites applications for its B.Tech Data Science course at its Gurugram campus.

Eligibility: 55% aggregate in Class 12 exam with PCM from a recognised board.

Deadline: May 15

For details, visit https://icriindia.com/

Scaler has launched the Scaler School of Business with a full-time on-campus 18-month Postgraduate Programme in Management and Technology.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution

Deadline: May 19

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/4t2b3pn9.

RMS Business School has opened admissions to its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM).

Eligibility: Graduation from an UGC-recognised university with 50% aggregate. Valid scores from CAT, MAT, XAT, ATMA, or CMAT taken not earlier than 12 months at the time of application.

Deadline: June 30

Visit https://rmsbusinessschool.org/apply-for-admission/ for details.

Summer camp

BrightCHAMPS is conducting online and offline summer camps. Students can choose between six- and 12-day programmes on Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Coding, and Robotics. For details, visit https://brightchamps.com/en-in

Events

Gajera Global School, Surat, organised IIMUN Surat-2024 conference, in association with Gajera Trust and Sunita’s Makerspace. Over 500 delegates from more than 30 schools participated.

Genesis Global School, Noida, will introduce the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP) curriculum starting this July. With a blend of academic rigour and career-related learning, the programme will ensure that students graduate with a well-rounded skill set, ready to navigate the complexities of the modern workplace. A two-year Business Administration course will be launched for students of classes 11 and 12 to equp them with essential business skills from an early age.

Nilam Sharma has joined The Vedanya School, Flower Valley, Gurugram as Head of School, effective April 2024. She has over 30 years of experience and has worked with The Heritage Xperiential Learning Schools in Gurgaon for about 22 years.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, celebrated the 126th birth anniversary of its founder Dr T.M.A Pai and hosted a special convocation to confer an honorary doctorate to K. V. Kamath, Chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development and Chairman of Jio Financial Services Ltd., for his contributions to the field of banking and finance.

J.D. Birla Institute, in collaboration with the Indo-British Scholars Association and the British Council, hosted Kaleidoscope 2024, a fashion show featuring the work of students from the 2021-2024 batch. Designer Kiran Uttam Ghosh was the chief guest.

Researchers from Newcastle University, the U.K., led by Helen Arthur, Professor of Cardiovascular Biology, discovered a correlation between a decrease in infarct size after three months and the concentrations of TGFβ1 (a vital anti-inflammatory protein) in the blood of STEMI patients, 24 hours after reperfusion.

iLEAD hosted its career conclave Future Vista: The New-Age Careers 2024, which explored career opportunities in Data Science, Cyber Security and Allied Health. Speakers included Debojit Das and Nabarun Shekhar Sarkar from TCS; Cloud expert Sankhadip Roy; Kakali Gupta from Swami Vivekananda Institute of Management and Computer Science; Shubhro Datta, Deputy Commissioner of Revenue, West Bengal government; Prosun Prodhan from WEBEL; critical care technologist, Pabitra Ghosh; Sreejit Sarkar from Lenskart Academy; Abhishek Thakur from Charnock Healthcare Institute; Krishnajyoti Goswami from North City Hospital Group; and Samrat Sanyal (from ILS Hospitals.

The JCB Literature Foundation and Ahmedabad University celebrated the graduation of the second batch of the Literary Translation, Creative Writing and Publishing course with a special alumni meet and a panel discussion between literary translators and publishers.

Woxsen University’s School of Arts and Design organised a design show, Design Vanguard 2024 in Hyderabad. With the tagline Design for Everyone, the event emphasised the inclusivity and diversity and showcased 20 innovative projects created by students.

MDI Gurgaon is holding a Student Immersion Programme till June 28 for the students of Emlyon Business School, France to offer an exploration of Due Diligence, Mapping and Influence in cybersecurity landscapes and emerging technologies.

Class 8 students of KIIT World School, Gurugram, conducted an awareness programme on road safety rules. Students also made several posters to spread knowledge traffic rules.

The School of Computer Application, Lovely Professional University (LPU), organised the second International Conference on Networks, Intelligence and Computing (ICONIC-2024). Organised as Bartik 100, it marked the 100th birth anniversary of Jean Bartik, one of the original six programmers for the ENIAC, the first computer of its kind.

IIAD hosted its fourth edition of an industry conclave on the theme, Creating Social Impact by Design. Over 50 industries leaders from 40 brands including Ernst and Young, India Today, PLUGD, and others, participated. Over 140 students, alumni, and faculty interacted with experts.

The School of Engineering and Technology, BML Munjal University, concluded its Sustainable Technology Advancement Conclave 2024 titled Futuristic Techscape 5.0: Shaping Tomorrow’s Innovations. Speakers included Prof. Debajit Palit from NTPC School of Business; Shishir Gupta from L&T; Deb Mukherji from Omega Seiki Mobility; B.S Meena from NTPC Limited; Sunanda Sinha from MNIT, Jaipur; Arindam Mukhopadhyay from India Accelerator; Prakash Bhalekar from Quadsun Technology; Aman Atreja from FANUC India; Mudit Sharma from Nebula9.ai; Ajay Mohan Goel from NIIT Limited; Mukesh Jain from Capgemini; Kushal Vijay from Microsoft; Mubarak Patel from Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

BITS Pilani hosted a delegation from the University of Magdeburg and three German Institutes – Heidelberg University, University of Cologne, and Freie Universität Berlin India Office – at its Hyderabad Campus. The teams discussed enhancing collaboration student mobility, joint research initiatives, dual/double degree programs, and faculty exchanges.

Laurels and awards

Eupheus Learning was featured in TIME’s World’s Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2024.

Team Code Sarathi AI from Anurag University came first in HackXcelerate 2024, the two-day hackathon hosted by Microsoft and ByteXL led hackathon. In second place was Team First Prize Winners from Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology and Team Tech-AI from N.K. Orchid College of Engineering and Technology from Maharashtra came third.

Kiran Sahani, a student of Ashoka University, has been awarded the McCall MacBain Global Scholarship by McGill University in Montréal, Canada this year. She is one of the 10 global recipients of the scholarship.

MoUs and partnerships

Vivekanand Education Society College of Architecture signed an MoU with Stree Mukti Sanghatana to engage students and faculty in initiatives fostering environmental stewardship and community engagement.

BITS Law School,Mumbai, has signed an MOU with the Sutherland School of Law at the University College Dublin for key strategic initiatives, including collaborative research and bilateral mobility of faculty members to enhance standards of academic research and student learning.

Kuhoo partnered with Galgotias University to make affordable financing options accessible for students of the institution.

Istituto Marangoni, in collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission, will establish a Higher Training Institute in Riyadh to bring international courses specialised in fashion and luxury to Saudi Arabia.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM Kashipur’s 11th convocation saw 438 students from various programmes receive their degrees. Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG India, was the chief guest at the event.

IIM Sambalpur hosted its eighth convocation with 236 students from the MBA batch of 2022-24 and Executive MBA batch of 2021-23 receiving their degrees. Chandra Shekhar Gosh, Founder, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank, was the chief guest.

The Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with Guideline Geo and Pan-India Consultant Pvt. Ltd, organised a two-day workshop on ‘Groundwater Resource Assessment using Geophysical Tools and Techniques. Speakers included Morgan Sander from ABEM, the U.S., Prof. Elango Lakshmanan from IIT-Madras, and Sushil Gupta, former CGWB Chairperson among others. Linearized Amplifier Technologies and Services (Linear-AmpTech), a start-up incubated at the institute’s iHub DivyaSampark, secured the top spot in the Dare to Dream 4.0 Contest hosted by DRDO with its Gunshot Detection and its location estimation system.

Researchers from IIT Guwahati have developed and patented the “LOQU”, a method to generate human speech signals directly from vocal cord vibration signals. Led by L.N. Sharma, the team of Pharvesh Salman Choudhary, Sibasis Sahu, Debasis Jyotishi, Moirangthem James Singh, Samarjeet Das, and Yengkhom Omesh Singh was guided by Prof. Samarendra Dandapat from the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering. The institute also conducted a Semiconductor Horizons Workshop, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India; Government of Assam; Viksit Bharat Abhiyan; and Tata Electronics. The guest speaker was Dr. Charan Gurumurthy, Chief Executive of Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. The event also saw the signing of a Memorandum of UNderstanding between IIT-Guwahati and IIT-Ropar, in partnership with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), focusing on skill development and fostering a conducive environment for semiconductor start-ups.