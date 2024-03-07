News from the world of education - March 7, 2024

March 07, 2024 01:27 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Scholarships

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K. is offering the Dean’s International Excellence Award (Undergraduate); a £5,000 per year grant for the duration of the programme

Eligibility: Applicants must be new international students available to commence academic studies in the U.K. at the start of the academic year; have paid their tuition fee deposit before July 31; have an offer of study for a full-time four year undergraduate Humanities and Social Sciences programme at the University of Strathclyde; and be self-funded.

Deadline: July 31

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/3eRNv

The University of East Anglia (UEA), the U.K., has announced new scholarships for Indian students across multiple academic programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels for the academic year 2024-2025. These include the UEA India Award, UEA India Undergraduate Scholarship, the Global Undergraduate Excellence Scholarship, the Sonny and Gita Mehta India Scholarship, and the David Sainsbury Full M.Sc. Scholarship. For details and for the list of all scholarships, visit https://bitly.ws/3eS7m

Events

J.K. Lakshmipat University (JKLU) will host the next edition of the Jaipur Design Week 2024 from March 10-17 across its campus in Jaipur and studios across the city. The event will feature a diverse array of events, including project presentations, panel discussions, signature talk series, experiential workshops, and competitions for designers, students, professionals, educators, and enthusiasts from across the country. The student chapter of the Association of Designers of India (ADI) at JKLU will also be launched to foster a community of young designers. For more, visit https://jaipurdesignweek.com

On International Mother Language Day, Oxford University Press (OUP) launched a bilingual English-English Assamese Dictionary and a new edition of the Oxford Mini English-Bengali Dictionary.

RD National College, Mumbai, concluded its Cutting Chai Media Festival, themed “Oceanic Chai-Tide.” The 22 events ranging from investigative journalism dramas to teleprompter challenges, dance, drama, and multimedia showcases had students from 21 colleges participate.

The Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS) and Esri India have launched a pilot phase of the Master Mentors Geo-enabling Indian Scholars (MMGEIS) programme, which will cover 1000 students across India. This online programme aims to inculcate geospatial thinking and develop a research-oriented mindset among students from Class 8 to undergraduate level.

The Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, hosted the 11th edition of its Annual Management Conference on the theme Road to India @ 2047. Speakers included Urvashi Prasad, Director, Niti Aayog; Sachit Jain, Vice-Chairman, Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.; Raghu Radhakrishnan, CEO, TmaxSoft; Shitanshu Srivastava, Director, ESG; Gokul Pandian, Director, EY; and Dr. Santosh George; Transformative Specialist; and Shishir Sinha, Senior Editor, The Hindu businessline. Participants included students, academicians, industry professionals and thought leaders.

Amazon India, along with Leadership for Equity (LFE) and Code to Enhance Learning (CEL), held the culminating Maharashtra state-level event for district hackathons in Pune. Over 23,000 students across Classes 4 to 8 from over 890 schools from nine districts participated. Zilla Parishad Primary School Shindephal, Chat. Sambhaji Nagar, was the winner followed by Zilla Parishad Primary School Vidya Mandir Tirpan, Kolhapur, and Zilla Parishad Primary School Gulvanchi, Solapur.

Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) hosted the first international conference on Emerging Research in Computing, Information, Communication, Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning event (ERCICAM 2024). Speakers included Dr. G. R. Sinha, Provost (Vice Chancellor), GSFC University, Vadodara, Gujarat; Dana Rezazadegan, from Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia; Venugopal K.R., Former Vice- Chancellor of Bangalore University; and I.R. Vijay S. Rao, Research Lead (Principal Director), Technology Incubation Group, LTIMindtree Ltd., The Netherlands.

IIT-Roorkee concluded a three-day conference on the Management of Intellectual Property Rights and Strategy (MIPS) 2024, which included and keynote sessions aimed to unravel the complexities of intellectual property management. Himani Pandey, Joint Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was the guest at the inauguration.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrated its 11th annual convocation y with former Australian Prime Minister Hon’ble Tony Abbott as the Chief Guest. TAn honorary doctorate, Honoris Causa, was conferred upon him. Over 60,000 students received their degrees The first batch of LPU’s Online Mode students also received their degrees.

Orchids The International School celebrated National Science Day by showcasing a home-made water filter and a distillation model. The water filter was created by Class 9 students Dhruvi, Shivanshi and Sampriti, and the Distillation model by Nitin, Nitai & Abhinav, for a cost-efficient and environmentally friendly solution to remove impurities from water.

KL Deemed-to-be University, in collaboration with Paris Brain Institute and Sorbonne University, France, initiated a three-day joint meeting on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) focusing on their applications in neuroscience and related disorders. This meeting, sponsored by DST-CEFIPRA, aimed to promote collaboration and knowledge exchange between Indian and French experts.

Vivekanand Business School (VBS) concluded BASIC 2024, a five-day international conference on th theme ‘Data Analytics: Transforming Society and Business Landscape. Speakers included Prof. Errol Francke, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Informatics and Design, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Cape Town, South Africa; Dr. Anand Kulkarni, Associate Director, Institute of Artificial Intelligence at MITWPU, Pune; Dr. Suman Bhattacharya, Director CAAS and Head NextGen Learning, KIIT; Dr. Saifullah Razali, Lecturer, PSB Academy, Singapore; Hemant Tendolkar, Enterprise Architect, TCS AI; and Dilip Tikle, Founder, connectDOTS. The institution also hosted Data Quezt, a hackathon for students, which was won by D.J. Sanghavi Institute.

The Design Village (TDV) organised a workshop in collaboration with Adobe, with Guru Vaidya, Digital Media Leader, Adobe sharing his experiences at the intersection of design and technology. The workshop, brought together students, professionals, and enthusiasts from the design community to explore the convergence of design and technology.

In a study co-led by the Newcastle University, researchers have introduced a novel integrated model that assesses how circular economy approaches can transform the global supply chains of critical rare earth elements like neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium. The findings highlight a significant discrepancy between in-ground reserves, supply, and demand at both regional and element-specific levels. The mismatch in the supply of heavy rare earth elements emerges as a critical barrier to achieving net-zero emission targets.

The Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET) along with the Department of Economics, IIT-Bombay, organised the Young Scholar Initiative (YSI) Festival on the theme “Meeting of Young Minds (MYM) in Frontiers of Economics,” and showcased cutting-edge research on economics by nearly 50 young Ph.D. scholars from India and around the globe. The INET delegation included American political philosopher Prof. Michael Sandel, Dr. Rohinton Medhora, Chairman, Board of Directors, INET; Dr. Robert Johnson, President, INET; and Sunanda Nair Bidkar, Director of Strategic Planning, South Asia, INET.

Udhayam Learning Foundation and Lend A Hand India, supported by Amazon India, organised Prayaas 2024 to connect young minds with educators, policymakers, and industry veterans to forge sustainable employment solutions. Participants included Rukmini Banerjee from Pratham Education Foundation and Manish Sabharwal from TeamLease.

Sri Aurobindo College in collaboration with Smiling Tree as the sustainability partner hosted a two-day conference themed ‘Envisioning India as a Global Leader under G20 Presidency, which saw participation from experts from the ministry, academia, and industry.

Anant National University organised a three-day international symposium “Architecture for All: Call of the Future”. Speakers included Madhura Prematilleke from Sri Lanka, Peter Rich from South Africa and Marina Tabassum from Bangladesh. Over 40 scholars and practitioners presented their research papers.

Stonehill International School, Bengaluru, hosted the International Baccalaureate (IB) Workshop fostering collaborative learning and professional development among 133 participants from India, Singapore, China, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

IMS Noida conducted a five-day Faculty Development Programme on the diverse methods of communication and imparting education for around 100 teachers from the departments of Journalism, Commerce, Management, Law and IT. Communications expert Mohammad Adil led the sessions.

IIT-Mandi celebrated its 15th Foundation Day with Samir V. Kamat, Secretary- DD (R&D) and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation as Chief Guest. G. A. Srinivasa Murthy, DS and Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), and Manoj Jain, Director R&D, Bharat Electronics Limited were the Guests of Honour. Faculty, students and staff members participated in the event.

Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) hosted FETE 2024, an annual event on driving social responsibility and community well-being. Under the theme Touching Hearts, Impacting Lives”, students held various fundraising events such as a dance marathon and an art auction. The proceeds will be donated to NGOs.

McGraw Hill marked the 20th anniversary of the publication of M. Laxmikanth’s Indian Polity, a fundamental resource for students preparing for civil services examinations. The book has s become a vital part of UPSC exam preparation.

Noida International University’s Admission and Outreach Team organised the Educator’s Meet 2024 to serve as a platform for educators to exchange insights, share best practices, and foster collaborations aimed at improving the quality of education in the region. Dr. Sudip Samantha, Chief Scientist, and Dr. Sanjay Singh, Deputy Director of NTPI, spoke at the event.

On National Science Day, GITAM Bengaluru inaugurated the Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI) Research Centre to bring researchers from various fields on to a common platform to collaborate, innovate, and drive meaningful change. Dr. Kota Harinarayana, Programme Director, and Chief Designer of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme, and Christopher W. Hodges, Consul General of the U.S. Consulate, Chennai, were present at the launch.

Billabong High International School, Malad, Mumbai, conducted an initiative titled “Future Re-imagined” in which 100 students from Classes 2 to 9 collaborated with digital experts to envision a world shaped by the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI). An art exhibit showcasing the results was hosted at the school.

Codebasics has launched a scam awareness campaign, #IamScamAware to make people aware of unethical practices and fraudulent activities in the Ed-Tech industry. The campaign will end on March 16. For details, visit https://codebasics.io/

A.M. Jain College, Chennai, celebrated National Science Day by showcasing 65 innovative student projects in the fields of Physics and Electronics. Dr. V.G. Vaidyanathan, Principal Scientist at CSIR-CLRI, was the Chief Guest.

MAHE Manipal celebrated National Science Day by organising a week-long residential Science training programme for students of Class 9 and 10 from neighbouring schools and various constituent institutions. An open Science exhibition was also held.

Lady Hardinge Medical College held its 107th Annual Day and Convocation Ceremony recently with President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest. Director Subhas Giri announced that new courses, departments and facilities would be introduced shortly.

IMS Design and Innovation Academy (IMS DIA) organised an exhibition focusing on sustainable fashion and innovation to promote eco-friendly practices in the fashion industry. It featured students’ creations under the mentorship of Prof. Maya. Rajeev Pandey, Vice Chairman of Textile Association of India, visited the exhibition.

Collaborations and partnerships

IIT Kanpur and NMTronics India have announced a partnership to establish NMTronics Center of Excellence for Electronics Manufacturing and Skills Development to foster collaboration in research and development and support IIT Kanpur’s course curriculum, provide advanced certification programs for industry professionals, and serve as a new product introduction (NPI) site for startups and small businesses.

Mastereign Group (Singapore), STIC Travel Group (India) have announced a partnership to introduce innovative educational tours specifically designed for Indian students. Mastereign will conduct educational tours in Singapore to explore the country’s sustainability and technological efforts, cultural heritage and educational excellence. STIC Travel Group will serve as the exclusive sales and marketing partner in India.

The Sustainability Mafia, a community of 60+ climate entrepreneurs, has announced the launch of ‘Sustainability Ventures’ aka ‘SusVentures’, which aims to create 100 climate action companies by the end of 2026. The inaugural cohort was launched in collaboration with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, the programme’s first official university partner. Fifty student entrepreneurs from multiple engineering disciplines across BITS Pilani’s campuses have been enrolled to build 14 startups in sectors such as Circular Economy, Energy Efficiency, EV and Solar.

Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InterGlobe Hotels (IGH) to form an academic consortium that will leverage IGH’s vast resources, including department heads and subject matter experts, to conduct master classes that will emphasise critical areas such as hotel development, projects, asset management, hotel finance, legal, and human resources, empowering students with practical knowledge and skills.

Presidency College Bangalore and IIM-Lucknow’s Enterprise Incubation Centre have signed an MoU to establish an Innovative Incubation Centre to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation for students and alumni of Presidency College.

MAHE Manipal signed an MoU with Involution Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru, to pave the way for collaborative research, specific projects of mutual interest, internship opportunities, placement offers, and joint research programmes.

Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, signed an MoU with Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) to offer a Campus Internship Programme for undergraduate and postgraduate students and discuss optimisation of curriculum and resources, and explore joint research options.

UpGrad has extended its partnership with Project Management Institute (PMI) to launch a new set of market-ready Bootcamps and five upgraded short Certifications for Project Management.

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), on behalf of Karnataka Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, signed an Education Cooperation Arrangement (ECA) with Education New Zealand, to promote collaboration, facilitate student and faculty mobility, engage in research endeavours, and share best practices and emerging trends in education.