News from the world of education - March 20, 2024

March 20, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

Fellowships and competitions

The SBI Foundation invites applications for the 13-month SBI Youth for India Fellowship programme, which aims to empower youth to create transformative change in rural communities.

Themes: Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women’s Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft and Alternate Energy.

Eligibility: Graduates and young professionals between the ages of 21 and 32 who are either Indian citizens or hold an OCI card or a citizen of Nepal or Bhutan and are committed to advancing sustainable development objectives in rural areas.

More details at https://bitly.ws/3gcbR

The James Dyson Award, the international student design and engineering competition run by the James Dyson Foundation, is inviting entries of novel inventions that tackle a pressing real-world problem.

Eligibility: Entrants must be, or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering/ design-related course at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award.

Last date: July 17

For details and to register, visit https://bitly.ws/3gcbL

Admissions and Scholarships

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M. Sc. Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree or overseas equivalent, in Science or Engineering along with two references (at least one academic). Minimum IELTS score of 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/3gcbA

The university is also offering a number of scholarships for students joining postgraduate taught courses in September 2024 and for PG and research applicants joining the Faculty of Engineering in the 2024-25 academic year.

Eligibility: For the Postgraduate Taught Faculty of Engineering International Scholarship, applicants should have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree. To be considered for a Dean’s International Excellence Award, students should have a U.K. first class undergraduate degree or international equivalent and the potential both to make a significant contribution to the Strathclyde community during their studies and in their chosen profession upon graduation.

More details at https://bitly.ws/3gcqt

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for its one-year MBA International Programme at the Guilford Glazer Faculty of Business and Management.

Eligibility: Undergraduate degree from an accredited university with minimum GPA of 80 (according to the Israeli grading system); Minimum GMAT overall score of 580 and quantitative score of 40. Minimum TOEFL score of 80.

Last date: October 15

Details at https://bitly.ws/3gi8H

Badruka School of Management (BSM), Hyderabad, invites applications for its two-year fully residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme.

Eligibility: Class 10 and 12 from a recognised board. UG or PG degree in any discipline from a recognised institution. Valid score in CAT, GMAT, XAT, TS ICET, ATMA or any other state level management entrance exam.

For more information, visit https://bitly.ws/3gice

UPES ON, the digital education arm of UPES University, has partnered with L&T Edutech, to introduce two new Post Graduate Programmes in Industrial Safety and Renewable Energy, and a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA).

Last date: June 15

For details of eligibility and to apply, visit https://bitly.ws/3gcy9

University Living has launched the third edition of its Social Scholarship programme to provide financial assistance to Indian students planning to pursue higher education overseas.

Eligibility: Applicants must have received an offer for a full-time UG or PG degree or diploma at a university in the U.K. or Australia and must demonstrate their involvement in initiatives that foster social cohesion, empower underprivileged communities, or promote environmental and animal welfare.

Last date: May 31

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/FoKA

Macquarie University, Australia, has announced a scholarship worth $10,000 (Australian) per year to students from India and Sri Lanka who will commence their studies at the institution from 2024-25 onwards.

Eligibility: Applicants must be citizens of India or Sri Lanka with a full offer for a full-time on-campus UG or PG degree and have paid the commencement fee by the date mentioned on the offer letter.

Further details at https://www.mq.edu.au/

Canva for Education

Canva has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to introduce visual communication to educators throughout CBSE-affiliated schools in India. With over 70,000 educational templates, Canva for Education offers a range of features that make it easy for educators to create visually engaging content for their lessons, presentations, and school materials. For details, visit https://www.canva.com/education/

Events

Noida International University hosted an Educator’s Meet in Patna, at which teachers shared their experiences, followed by an awards ceremony to recognise their work.

NMIMS Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics organised an Economics Conclave with Royston Braganza, CEO of Grameen Capital, Mumbai, as the keynote speaker. Other speakers included Rahul Prithiani, Senior Director and Global Head-Sustainability, Energy and Commodities, CRISIL; Manish Kumar, Head- ESG and CSR, ICICI Bank Ltd.; Pranav Garimella, Programme Manager, Climate Programme, WRI India; and Kalpesh Gada, Advisor, Climate Policy Initiative.

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, hosted the second edition of TEDx Youth on the theme Don’t Quit, Renew The Mind and Find Your Fire. Speakers included activist and author Rouble Nagi; journalist Bhupendra Chaubey; motivational speakers Dr.Shivani Sharma and Himeesh Madaan; founder and CEO of Space Kidz India Dr. Srimathy Kesan; National Programme Officer of UNESCO Sarita Jadav; actor Kanikka Kapur; former CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra C.P. Gurnani; and singer Bismil Sufi.

The high school students of Stonehill International School, Bengaluru, performed A Midsummer Night’s Dream: The Musical. Jennifer Browne, IB Diploma Coordinator, helmed the production.

KL Deemed-to-be University hosted the national-level Art Mahotsav’24 in Vijayawada in collaboration with KLTIF and the ACIC KL Startup Foundation, Dream Works Art Gallery and Ananth Diamonds. Highlights included an art workshop and a competition.

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), New Delhi, hosted the fifth edition of TEDxFIIB on the theme Brave Conversations: Navigating Difficult Dialogues. Speakers included Gunwant Singh Mongia, Chairman and MD of Mongia Steel Ltd.; Biswajeet Saha, social worker and author; and Pukhraj Joneja, CEO of Udaan India among others.

Queen’s University Belfast has officially launched the Queen’s Business School and Student Hub through a launch event, which featured a keynote address by entrepreneur and global leader, Dr. Gururaj Deshpande and two panel discussions on the pivotal roles of accreditation and rankings in guiding business schools toward their societal responsibilities.

Students of Adani Vidya Mandir, Bhadreshwar (AVMB), dedicated their 12th annual day ‘Utkarsh’ to United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of this, 600 students pledged to plant over 25,000 saplings over a period of three years on the school premises and outside, including mangroves on the coast.

FORE School of Management hosted a TEDx event on the theme, Parikalpanam: where innovation meets imagination. Participating speakers included Prachi Tehlan, Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Aishwarya Sridhar, Afreen Hyder, Dr. Vidhya Nair, Rajan Sudesh Ratna, and Prof. Ahmed.

Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) invited 50 young students from Lady Engineer High School to experience its Robotics Laboratory, Binary Bolts in an experiential session. ABWA will train a group of 30 students, interested in Robotics at their Robotics Lab and help them participate in the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC), a robotics competition for students in Classes 7 to 11.

Central Sanskrit University hosted its first convocation with President Droupadi Murmu as Chief Guest. Around 3000 students were awarded their degrees.

The Department of Mechatronics, Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal, hosted a one-week skill training workshop on Elemental Robotic Programming with Service and Maintenance in collaboration with JANYU Tech Pvt. Ltd., Pune 2024. Participants included UG and PG students, faculty, and lab assistants from different colleges.

Metropolis Foundation, the CSR arm of Metropolis Healthcare Limited hosted the sixth edition of the MedEngage Annual Summit 2024. Scholarships worth 1.7 crore were awarded to 301 medical students, out of which 29 students were presented with research grants.

The University of Essex hosted its inaugural Graduation Day ceremony in India with over 80 graduates in attendance. Sanchita Ain, Manish Michel, Ankit Mehrotra, and Anushree Srivastava also received the Vice-Chancellor Awards.

The School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) at NMIMS, Indore, hosted Vigyan Parv 2024, a festival of science, supported by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), and the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, Bhopal. Around 200 students participated.

IIT-Roorkee has revised its Post-Graduate curriculum to align it with the NEP 2020 and make students and future-ready through cutting–edge projects, coursework, internships and industry interactions. The revision will be implemented from the Autumn Semester of 2024-2025.

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., has announced the appointment of Professor Robert Mokaya (OBE, FRS) as its new Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor. Professor Mokaya will take up the role on June 17.

Teach For India, in partnership with the Museum of Solutions, hosted a Peace Carnival for educators and children. The programme involved workshops and activities, ranging from filmmaking and song-writing to reading circles and art workshops.

Indira IVF has been accredited to provide the Fellowship of National Board (FNB) Reproductive Medicine course by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), India. The company aspires to train 100 FNB candidates in the next five years to fill the need for trained fertility specialists in the country.

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneshwar (XIMB) has been inducted into the University Affliliation Programme (UAP) of the CFA Institute. Through this, XIMB will integrate practical knowledge into its classrooms, giving students access to insights from global industry practitioners within the investment management field. Additionally, eligible students may receive scholarships and fee waivers to enrol in CFA programmes.

Collaborations and partnerships

NSDC International (NSDCI), a subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has launched a Global Job Readiness Programme (GJRP) in partnership with Deakin University, Australia, on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) platform. This will offer engaging learning experiences for the acquisition of skills needed to thrive in 21st century. NSDC has also tied with up with TeamLease EdTech and the Department of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE)-Government of Maharashtra, to introduce work-linked degree programmes that empower students to make informed decisions on their education.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to conduct joint research on Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and to establish the NPCI–IISc Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Deep Tech Research and Development.

NSRCEL, the incubation arm of IIM Bangalore (IIM-B), has partnered with GPS Renewables, to introduce Campus Founders, a programme to support college-based start-up founders and recent graduates in transforming their ideas into thriving businesses.

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), under the aegis of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has announced a strategic collaboration with Altair, Bengaluru, to enrich the learning and research environment for students and faculty by providing them with access to state-of-the-art software solutions and training programmes from Altair. MAHE’s Manipal Universal Press (MUP) has also signed an MoU with Springer Nature to co-publish books and offer faculty and researchers a platform to disseminate their scholarly work and enhance the reach and influence of the academic contributions.

IIT-Roorkee has signed an MoU with Micron to help foster research in technology fields, provide experiential learning opportunities for students, cultivate student recruiting activities, and facilitate industry-relevant training. This was followed by the inauguration of the Micron Semiconductor Lab at the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

FLAME University has announced a collaboration with Harvard University’s Center for Geographic Analysis (CGA) for research in the critical areas of health, nutrition, and population policy. The collaboration will not only facilitate faculty exchange programmes but also include capacity-building workshops and knowledge exchange seminars.

Awards and laurels

Team Invictus from IIT Kharagpur was the winner of the student track of the third edition of TomorrowLAB, a business competition conducted by Tata Steel.

The School of Law at Mahindra University concluded its first International Moot Court Competition, with participation from 24 law colleges. Hon’ble Justice R. Subhash Reddy, Former Supreme Court Judge, and Narsimha Reddy Anantha, Chairman of Telangana Bar Council, inaugurated the event. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow, came first followed by Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur.

The sixth edition of the MCX-IPF COMQUEST 2024, a national commodity market educational quiz for students, organised by the MCX Investor Protection Fund (MCX-IPF), saw participation from 5900 students from over 485 academic institutions. Ivan Mohanty of IIFT, Kolkata, was declared the winner.

Shuvankari Biswas, Tiyasha Guha, Sohini Dey and Subhasree Roy, Class XI students from Techno India Group Academia South Kolkata won the second prize at the World Science Congress Poster Making Competition. The students was mentored by Subhro Saha, assistant teacher at Techno India Group Academia.

Prof. Nilam Kaushik of the Strategy area of IIM-Bangalore has been conferred with the ‘Young Woman Researcher in Innovation Management’ award at the ninth Venus International Women Awards by the Venus International Foundation for her contribution and achievement in the discipline of Management.

MBA students from CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) took the top three ranks at the 23rd VTU Convocation for the academic year 2022-23. Thanu G. took home four gold medals along with the first rank in MBA studies across Karnataka, followed by Aishwarya A in second place and Apoorva M.S. coming third.

KPIT Technologies announced the winners of KPIT Sparkle 2024, its mobility software design and development innovation contest. Team G-Rex from Kongu Engineering College, Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, won the Platinum Award and Team Krenoviantz from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, won the Gold Award.