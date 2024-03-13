News from the world of education - March 13, 2024

March 13, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Courses and scholarships

Mahindra University’s School of Law will hold its MU law entrance test (MULET 2024) on March 24. Students interested in the integrated five-year B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and BBA, LL.B. (Hons.) programmes will have to take the test. For course details, eligibility and other information, visit https://bitly.ws/3fDd6

Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS), a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has opened admissions for its Master of Engineering programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Microelectronics and VLSI Technology, Embedded Systems, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, and VLSI Design.

Last date: March 15

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/3fDcV

The University of Hull, the U.K., invites applications for its two-Year B.A. (Hons) in Primary Teaching Studies.

Eligibility: Between 60% and 70% from Indian boards of education. IB Diploma between 28 and 30.

Deadline: August 31

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/3fDcN

Indian School of Hospitality invites applications for its Postgraduate Programme in Hospitality Management in alliance with Les Roches.

Eligibility: Graduates in any stream with good soft skills

Visit https://bitly.ws/YG3z for more information

Cybersecurity firm SecurEyes will commence the 10th batch of its three-month online CyberSecurity Certification programme on March 14.

Eligibility: Graduates or those in final year

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/3fDdj

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its three-year Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering BEng course, scheduled to commence in September 2024. Scholarships are also available

Eligibility: 75% to 80 % for Indian students (depending on the board); Maths and a Science subject in Class 12. IELTS grade of 6.0 with a minimum of 5.5 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification

For more details, visit https://bitly.ws/Gykq

Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB) has commenced Round Two of applications for its two-year fully residential MBA programme with specialisation in Product Management.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade; Valid CAT, XAT, GMAT, GRE scores or the HSB test; Minimum 60% in Classes 10 and 12 board exams.

For more, visit https://hsb.edu.in/enquire-now/

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Molecular Medicine starting in September 2024. Scholarships are available

Eligibility: Three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with 60% or 2:1 (Upper Second Class Honours) including a substantial element of human or animal biology. Overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

More information at https://bitly.ws/3fDhn

Pearl Academy announces the Merit-Based Scholarship and also invites applications for its Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes. Scholarships will be offered on the basis of performance in the Pearl Entrance Exam and portfolio.

Deadline: April 15

More details at https://bitly.ws/3cLsr

RISE Conclave at IIIT-B

The International Institute of Information Technology Bengaluru (IIIT-B) will host a two-day conclave to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration within academia and the industry. The RISE (Research, Innovation, Society and Entrepreneurship) Conclave will involve thought leaders, industry experts, and academians.

Dates: March 22 and 23

To register, visit https://bitly.ws/3fDdB

Collins International Primary and Lower Secondary Wellbeing series

Collins, the education publishing division of HarperCollins, has launched the Collins International Primary and Lower Secondary Wellbeing series. The series includes nine student’s books (Classes 1 to 9) and three teacher’s guides available in print and digital format. The series is aligned to the vision of the Cambridge Wellbeing curriculum, which encourages learners to be active participants in the development of their own and others’ well-being by reflecting on and understanding themselves, fostering positive relationships with others, and being safe and active participants in an ever-changing world. The catalogue is available at https://collins.in/international/

HPE Code Wars 2024

Codingal and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have announced the fourth edition of the HPE Code Wars India. This annual competition for students between Class 8 and Class 12 has two elements: Hackathon and Code Battle. The Hackathon theme is UN Sustainable Development Goals. Winners will get a chance to run code experiments on HPE Spaceborne Conmputer-2 aboard the International Space Station. For more information and to register, visit https://bitly.ws/3fDdG

RIISE 2024 at IIIT-Delhi

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) will host the Research Innovation and Incubation Showcase (RIISE) 2024 on March 15-16 on the theme Build For India. Dr. Jaswinder Chadha, President and CEO, Axtria, will be the chief guest and Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, will deliver the keynote address. Hosted at the IIIT-Delhi campus, the programme is open to students, researchers, academicians, and industry professionals. Register on rs.iiitd.ac.in

Teen Indie Film Awards at RV University

The third edition of the Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA), hosted by RV University, Bengaluru, will host the public screenings from March 14-17. The festival of, by and for student filmmakers will have screenings, workshops, discussions and more. For the schedules and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/49qAmfu

International Women’s Day celebrations

The Department of Business Administration at the Madras Christian College (MCC) celebrated International Women’s Day with talks by Dr. Meera Raghavan, consultant Urogynaecologist and Robotic Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and Dr. Mekala Rajan, Head, Department of English, MCC.

Jaipur-based JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) launched #MentorinHerDreams and #BringHerBackToSchool campaigns to encourage girls to complete their higher education. The university is offering scholarships for girls seeking to study in the institution. Last date to apply is March 31. Details are available at applications.jklu.edu.in

Zamit hosted an interactive session titled Celebrating Women in Education to celebrate women who have defied societal expectations and broken barriers in education. The session was moderated by Alka Verma and Anez Katre who shared narratives to inspire young girls to pursue their passions.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) celebrated International Women’s Day with Dr. Shyama Narendranath K.C., Scientist SF, ISRO, Bengaluru, as the Chief Guest.

SIMATS University hosted a celebration for International Women’s Day with Lisa Talbot Barre, Consul General of France in Pondicherry as the Chief Guest. The Women Icon Awards were awarded to LathaA.Kumaraswami, Managing Trustee, Tanker Foundation; Smt. Meenakshi Vijayakumar, Joint Director, Fire Services Tamil Nadu; T.Devasena, Director, AC Tech Anna University; Deepa Rajesh, VP and ED, AMET University; Sujatha Shankar, Member Governing Council, INTACH, and Dr.Lakshmi Priya, CEO, Pachydern Tales.

GD Goenka University has established an all-women leadership team, led by Chancellor Renu Goenka; Executive Director Mrs. Radhika Goenka, Chief Education Officer Dr. Amrita Bahl; and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kim Menezes. Key initiatives include implementing gender-sensitive policies and practices, introduction of interdisciplinary academic programmes, expansion of research opportunities and collaborations and more.

Research, collaborations and other events

A study by Dr. Dube Dheeraj Prakashchand, Assistant Professor, School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, IIT Mandi, along with Dr. Padmini Rangamani, and Dr. Subhojit Roy, from University of California,San Diego, and others from Baylor College of Medicine, and Emory University, Atlanta, the U.S., offers key insights into protein modifications involved in the progression of Parkinson’s Disease. A paper was published in the open-access journal Neuron.

The Centre for Ethics, Responsible Organisations and ESG Initiatives (CERO@MDI Gurgaon) along with Paryavaran Sangrakshan Gatividhi (PSG) hosted an awareness programme focusing on environmental issues such as tree plantation, water conservation, and reducing polythene usage.

Professional networking platform apna.co signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to ensure that any graduate from an Engineering or Management institute will gain access to placement services independent of their college or city.

Oxford ELLT has launched a global campaign to support its language testing products: Oxford ELLT Digital and Oxford ELLT Global, which are accredited to and recognised by more than 120 universities across the U.K., the U.S., Australia and Canada

Techno India Group Public School-Garia celebrated National Science Day by hosting an interactive learning session, emphasising the importance of exploration, questioning, and observation in the learning process. Students at the Foundational Stage participated in activities such as crayon leaf printing and crafting various phases of the moon using biscuits. Techno India University is collaborating with with the Professional Valuation Bodies to introduce comprehensive Valuation Courses. These will include certification, graduation and post-graduation programmes.

SVKM’s NMIMS Bengaluru hosted the 11th edition of TEDx Bengaluru on the theme, Rhythm of Revelation: Where Chance Encounters Brilliance. Speakers included Dr. Chella Pandian Pitchai, Global Head DEI & Leadership Development, Biocon Biologics; Vinay Kamath, Senior Assistant Editor at The Hindu BusinessLine; Malavika Harita, CEO of Brand Circle; Dr. Sharon Rajkumar, founder of Happiest Health Line; and Girish Nagpal, CEO of Metroride India.

MAHE, Manipal, hosted an international conference on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology to explore recent breakthroughs and practical implementations in the realm of nanotechnology. Participants included Dr. Weihua Li, University of Wollongong, Australia; Dr. Navakantha Bhat, Indian Institute of Science, India; Dr. C. V. Yelamaggad, Scientist, Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences, India; Dr. Sergii Rudiuk, Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), France; Dr. Amitava Mukherjee, VIT University, India and Dr. R. S. Jayasree, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical, India.

Amity University Mumbai hosted an event at which Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was awarded an Honorary Doctorate. The event also showcased highlighted student achievements across diverse fields. Dr. Santanu Dasgupta, Dr. Sanjeev Gupta and Dr. Manju Tanwar were awarded Honorary Professorships.

The Canadian International School hosted the 10th edition of its Model United Nations (CISMUN X) with participation from 19 Schools and 350 delegates. The theme was Fostering Peace: Piece by Piece.

Sree Vidyanikethan International School (SVIS) celebrated the 100th year of the discovery of Mohenjo-Daro through a curated and immersive learning experience for its students.

Duolingo English Test (DET) has launched new and redesigned question types to make testing more convenient, accurate, secure, and responsible. Enhancements include new item types as well as new Speaking, Writing, Reading, and Listening sub-scores. These will be integrated from April 2 onwards.

Kirloskar Institute of Management (KIM), Pune, in association with AICTE and Ministry of Education, Government of India, hosted a dialogue on “Inclusive and Sustainable Amrit Kaal 2047: Technology, Society, and People at the Forefront”, in which students, faculty members and staff participated. Pushpendra Singh, Executive Coach, and Management Consultant, was the key speaker.

Aman Narayan, a 19-year-old second-year student of Graphics Communications at the School of Communication, World University of Design, won the logo-design challenge organised by the Embassy of Finland at WUD to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Finland and India.

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) and the Software Development Institute (SDI) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have announced a strategic partnership to drive ground-breaking research and development activities and foster the creation of innovative products and processes.

The GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GITAM-SHSS), Bengaluru, hosted an international conference on the theme Modernities Redefined: Perspectives from South Asia with participation from scholars, researchers, students, and faculty members. Prof. M.V. Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kerala, gave the inaugural address.

ICA Edu Skills has partnered with ZOHO Inc. to offer courses on ZOHO Books. Students will gain skills that are in high demand across industries. Upon successful completion, students will receive a certificate issued by ZOHO Inc., validating their proficiency in ZOHO Books.

Navrachana University presented an exhibition titled Reimagining Documentation, showcasing the work of B.Arch. and B.Des. Students, in collaboration with Heritage Trust Baroda. A collection of 60 architectural models and over 260 drawings of the villages, towns and urban areas were displayed.

The GLS University has signed a collaboration agreement to offer Bachelor’s degrees in International Business Management and Computer Science from the Leeds Beckett University’s (LBU), the U.K. Students can complete the first year at GLS University and the remainder at Leeds Becket University campus in the U.K.

A recent study by Prof. Sabyasachi Sinha, Associate Professor of Strategic Management, IIM-Lucknow, in collaboration with Prof. Vinod Thakur, Assistant Professor, Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, emphasised the importance of a cohesive family structure, with clearly defined roles and responsibilities, as a key factor in running a successful family business. The findings were published in the Journal of Small Business Management.

Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS), has been granted autonomous status, effective from the 2024 academic year. The status is valid for 10 years until 2033-34.

IIT-Roorkee and National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee hosted the annual Roorkee Water Conclave 2024 to delve into the critical issues of responsible water management and the circular economy, paving the way for a sustainable future. Prof. Berit Arheimer, an esteemed hydrologist from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI), and President International Association for Hydrological Sciences, spoke at the event.

XLRI-Delhi NCR announced the establishment of the ‘Indian School for Design of Automobiles’ (INDEA), a dedicated finishing school for automobile design in India in association with XLRI alumnus and automobile industry expert Avik Chattopadhyay. INDEA will offer various programmes, from a Master’s in Automobile Design and Management apart from seminars, master-classes and workshops.

Supritha S. and Bellamkonda Meghana, from CMR Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, won the MSME Idea Hackathon 3.0 (Women), organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India. Their project was titled Digital Detox: User-based Prevention of Mobile Addiction through Smart Docking System and the students were mentored by Dr. Kesavamoorthy R.

Mumbai-based Universal AI University and SoundideaZ Academy have partnered to launch an AI-embedded Degree in Sound Engineering and Music. A four-year B. Tech. in Sound Engineering and three-year B.A. in Music and Audio Production under their School of Music, Sound and Cinematics was launched by singer Sonu Nigam.

Orchids The International School celebrated its Annual Day, Eclat Extravanganza, at its Delhi-NCR campus. The chief guest was Dr. Gagan Gupta, Senior Health Specialist, UNICEF.

Marwadi University (MU) hosted its Annual Sports Fest organised by its Department of Physical Education and Sports and the Faculty of Health Sciences. Games included Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Badminton, Chess, Table Tennis, Deadlift, Tug of War, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, among others. Eight track and field events were also conducted.