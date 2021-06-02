News from the world of education: June 3, 2021

Partnerships, collaborations, placements and more...

Importance of extracurricular activities

Crimson Education recently hosted a special webinar for Indian students applying to the U.S. and the U.K. universities to give them insights on how to prepare a strategic extracurricular activity plan during the pandemic. It gave them an understanding of how Extracurricular and Leadership (ECL) activities play an important role in a student’s portfolio and how Indian students can develop this aspect of their profile.

100% placement at LPU

Lovely Professional University recently announced 100% placement for students of its School of Fashion. Leading brands such as Reliance Industries Ltd., Khadi India, Under Armour, ORION, US POLO ASSAN, and others recruited students through a virtual medium. Some of the positions that students were selected for included fashion stylist, fashion merchandisers, production managers, graphic designers, among others.

ixamBee appoints C.P. Mohan as senior advisor

ixamBee recently onboarded C.P. Mohan as Senior Advisor, Career Guidance. A development finance professional with 40 years of experience, he has been associated with institutions such as GCMMF, NABARD, College of Agriculture Banking of RBI, World Bank Group, FAO of the United Nations, and so on. With this move, ixamBee aims to strengthen its leadership team and provide career guidance to five million students preparing for various government/bank and other competitive exams.

ODM Public School hosts Summer Camp

ODM Public School, Odisha, launched a virtual Learn With Fun Summer Camp to help students who have been struggling with a lack of physical activity due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns. The camp included activities related to fitness and creativity and workshops including a two-hour dance workshop in collaboration with Ucanji, which was attended by over 200 students from Classes I1to 8, and their parents.

IIMK Leadership course

A workshop on Gandhian Leadership, a compulsory course for the MBA LSM programme, was held for the inaugural batch of IIM Kozhikode’s Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM). The virtual session, conducted to provide insights and unravel the core values of Gandhian thought, was led by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-Kozhikode who summarised the three key learnings from Gandhiji’s life that are essential for aspiring managers — authenticity, productivity, and connectivity.

EI appoints Pranav Kothari as CEO

Educational Initiatives recently announced the appointment of Pranav Kothari as its Chief Executive Officer. He has been associated with EI for over a decade and has made significant contributions to the company through his involvement with its adaptive learning product, Mindspark, and as the head of HR, Gifted Student Education, and, most recently, EI’s Large Scale Education Programme division.

Boot camp for international IP Law

LawSikho recently organised a three-day online boot camp to help lawyers from developing countries make their career in international IP law. It saw 15,421 registrations from 85 countries globally and several case studies from different countries working on various freelancing portals were presented to help participants visualise their potential career trajectory. Attendees were also taught several skills such as how to draft a copyright takedown notice, how to respond to DMCA notices, and so on.

Skilling in next-gen tech

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MTA) recently signed a MOU with Microsoft to support the digital transformation of schools such as Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Ashram Schools, among others. This partnership will train students in AI, coding and data science, and enable educators’ professional development, aiding them to use technology in classrooms. Teacher training in Microsoft Teams will introduce teachers to the world of virtual collaboration and how teaching can be augmented with virtual field trips or remote sessions with experts. The programme will also offer opportunities for teachers to earn professional e-badges and e-certificates from the Microsoft Education Centre.

Vehicle controller for waste collection

Student researchers from Lovely Professional University recently developed a vehicle controller for automatic waste collection in a controlled environment such as universities, government organisations and public places. It is equipped with a geo-mapping feature capable of mapping the location of the bins and also monitoring the garbage levels to prevent overflow. The entire system will cost around ₹30,000 when ready for production. The team includes Prabin Kumar Das, a B Tech student, and Shaik Vaseem Akram, a Ph,d scholar, mentored by Dr. Lovi Raj Gupta, Dr. Anita Gehlot, Dr. Rajesh Singh and Paramveer Kang.

IMS Noida’s virtual HR conclave

Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida, recently organised a virtual HR conclave themed Changing Dynamics and Sustainability in Disruptive Times,with the keynote speaker being Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida. The conclave’s main objective was to seek expert opinion on new ways of working in the current changing environment and on the preparation of employment in the future.

BITSoM and London Business School collaborate

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) recently entered into a formal collaboration with the London Business School that entails a specially curated global extension and immersion programme at the LBS campus. Students will get an opportunity to spend two weeks in London for an immersion programme and learn and explore mindsets and beliefs about cultural intelligence. Running across the programme will be the Entrepreneurial Project Lab where they will work in teams with entrepreneurs and pick up insights from their experience. For details, visit, https://www.bitsom.edu.in/

Practically named TiE50 Award Winner

Practically recently won the TiEcon TiE50 award and was recognised for its animated 3D videos, Simulations and AR/VR experiences. It was appreciated for its focus on bringing learning alive with the help of new-age, immersive technologies and reshaping the way the world learns.

SkillSphere Education organises AIGJQ 2021

SkillSphere Education recently organised the All India Global Jigyasa Quiz (AIGJQ) recently for students of classes 5 to 8. Over 1500 students from 215 schools and 45 cities participated and received quiz training videos, practice quiz question banks and access to SkillSphere Education’s Global Jigyasa app to make the process more enriching.

IIM Nagpur and Jaro Education partnership

Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) and Jaro Education recently jointly introduced four techno-functional blended postgraduate (PG) certificate programmes — Business Management for IT Professionals, FinTech Programme, Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation, and Digital Strategy and Marketing Analytics — to equip working professionals with future-ready skills and technical and functional expertise. These courses are for working professionals in key business functions such as business management, marketing, information technology and financial technologies (fintech). For details, visit https://www.iimnagpur.ac.in/

NSE Academy signs MoU with Bharathiar University

NSE Academy Limited (NAL) recently signed a MoU with Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, to create a Centre of Excellence for Capital Markets, to prepare the faculty of Bharathiar University and its affiliated colleges to enhance their knowledge in the domain of Financial Services. NSE Academy will work closely with the university to provide industry-ready curriculum designed by industry experts. It will also facilitate faculty and students to have regular interaction with industry practitioners through workshops, industry , and hackathons.

ClassMonitor raises ₹3.5CR

Homeschooling Edtech start-up ClassMonitor recently raised ₹ 3.5 crores as part of its pre-series A investment round from Indian construction company PATH India Ltd, UAE-based Calega family office investor group, and Sarvann, which is a group of Oman-based investors. The start-up will use the fresh funds to build its presence across other nations and strengthen its content and technology for the end users. To date, the company has raised ₹ 6 crores since its inception in 2016. As part of its angel round, ClassMonitor was backed by Piyush Jain, CFO, Al Hajri group, a notable angel investor having invested in over 25 startups across the globe.

Faculty development programme

Marwadi Education Foundation’s Group of Institutions, in collaboration with the AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), recently launched the first phase of its week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP). The virtual programme aims to train faculty across disciplines on the introduction of Social Enterprise Management, to foster a collective consciousness, towards the opportunities and challenges on the road to a more self-reliant India. The focus will be on key development sectors including but not limited to Agriculture, Energy, Healthcare, Tourism, Financial Inclusion, Rural Development, Sanitation, and Water, among others.

Brainly survey

Brainly recently polled over 1,500 Indian students on their opinions, preferences, and proclivities relating to technology. Some key findings were that 72% students were ready to embrace technology, while 52% were interested in building a career in technology, while 59% further revealed that they were interested in learning to code, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and other technical concepts. Even as lockdown continues, students are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to learning. More than half the students (54%) said that they had enrolled themselves in tech-related courses during the lockdown.

Hundred episodes of webinar series

Notebook recently completed its 100th episode of its Together for Education webinar series, where over 75,000 participants including school principals, senior educationists and luminaries from all over the world shared ideas, experiences, and learnings. Panellists presented their views on how managing crises was an integral part of a child’s education, and how it helped them navigate some of the toughest challenges in their lives.

WhiteHat Jr and Code.org® collaborate

WhiteHat Jr recently signed an agreement with Code.org to enhance the former’s proprietary coding course. The relationship enables WhiteHat Jr to customise its curriculum based on the suite of offerings from Code.org, including the use of App Lab, Sprite Lab, and Game Lab for WhiteHat Jr students.