News from the world of Education: July 13, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

The Governance Challenge 2022

Samagra has launched The Governance Challenge (TGC) 2022, India’s first national governance case competition. The top three teams will win cash prizes worth ₹9,00,000 along with goodies, certificates, and individual Pre-Placement Interview (PPI) opportunities with Samagra. The competition will have three rounds and participating teams will be provided with the required support, with respect to reference materials, feedback, mentorship and so on. Registration closes on July 29. Register at https://bit.ly/TheGovernanceChallenge

M.Sc. Advanced Drug Delivery

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for MSc Advanced Drug Delivery course starting this September. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree or international equivalent in a biological or chemical discipline and minimum IELTS score of 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

https://bit.ly/3c2Nkan

BEng Hons Aero-Mechanical Engineering

The university is also inviting applications for the four-year BEng Hons Aero-Mechanical Engineering course starting this September.

Eligibility: 70-75% in all subjects at Classes 10 and 12. Marks should be particularly strong Maths and Physics; IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

https://bit.ly/3O0sVQy

Bioengineering with an Industrial Placement Year BEng

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. is inviting applications for its four-year BEng Bioengineering with an Industrial Placement Year course this September.

Eligibility: 80% in class 12, including Maths and a Science subject, IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification

https://bit.ly/3O4ksvA

The university was recently selected by Siemens to be in its top tier of innovation partners, as part of its new global research and innovation ecosystems.

Master of Arts in Built Environment Journalism

Anant National University recently launched its two-year, full-time Master of Arts in Built Environment Journalism programme.

Eligibility: A recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks.

Deadline: July 24

https://bit.ly/3nU0Dwr

MSc in Transformative Change for Sustainable Development

The University of Greenwich invites applications for its one-year MSc programme in Transformative Change for Sustainable Development through Fateh Education.

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 65% in the final-year.75% in English in class 12 or English language requirements

For details, mail info@fateheducation.com or call 9711154647

B.Tech admissions

JK Lakshmipat University invites applications for B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication and Mechanical Engineering.

Eligibility: 70% aggregate marks in classes 10 and 11 for B. Tech (CSE) and 65 % for B.Tech (ME & ECE).

https://www.jklu.edu.in/

Undergraduate degree in Culinary Arts

The Indian School of Hospitality is accepting applications for the undergraduate degree in Culinary Arts.

Eligibility: 50% marks in class 12 with English as a subject. International Baccalaureate students — Diploma Candidates in their class 12 or equivalent class can also apply, provided they have completed their final exam and can produce passing certificate before August 31

www.ish.edu.in

JSPH offers scholarships

The Jindal School of Public Health and Human Development (JSPH) at O.P. Jindal Global University recently announced 100% scholarships for the inaugural batch of the Masters' in Public Health Programme (MPH). Ten fully-funded scholarships will be given to students.

Excellence Fellowship Programme

The Council for Higher Education in Israel and the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities recently announced the sixth call of the Excellence Fellowship Programme in Israel for outstanding international postdoctoral researchers.

Eligibility: Applicants must have a PhD degree less than four years from the time of application, or receive it prior to the commencement of the fellowship, from a recognised higher education institution outside Israel. Candidates must have been accepted to a postdoctoral position under the supervision of a faculty member at one of the Israeli universities.

Deadline: October 1

https://bit.ly/3P3Je07

MBA in International Business

T.A. Pai Management Institute recently launched its MBA in International Business (MBA IB). It offers students the possibility to specialise in either Global Strategy and Leadership, with special emphasis on the European Union or Global Transnational Management with functional focus. For details, visit, https://www.tapmi.edu.in/programs/mba-ib/

Leverage Edu’s Study Abroad Scholarship

Leverage Edu recently launched the country’s largest Study Abroad Scholarship worth ₹7 Cr for meritorious Indian students who are planning to study abroad for the upcoming academic intake this year. To apply, the students must fill out an application form with general contact information and why they should get this scholarship. Send your applications to https://leverageedu.com/scholarships/

B.Com with Corporate Accounting Elective

JAIN Online recently introduced a three-year B.Com programme with an elective in Corporate Accounting, benchmarked to the Chartered Accountancy (CA) course of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates must have registered for the Foundation Course or be eligible for exemption from the Foundation Course of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those who are due to appear in the (10+2) exam can apply. For details, visit, https://onlinejain.com/about-us

Centre for Professional Development

Orient BlackSwan recently launched a Centre for Professional Development for Teachers, a digital hub where teachers can register for online certification courses to upskill themselves. For details, visit, https://cpd.orientblackswan.com

News from LPU

Arjun Babuta, student of M.A. Journalism and Mass Communication, recently won an international gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle final of the Shooting World Cup.

The university recently concluded it first 10-day Space Camp, which focussed on the basics of rocketry and various workshops to design a satellite; fabricate remotely radio-controlled drones and more.

News from the IITs

Ashish Kumar Chowdhary, research scholar at IIT Guwahati, under the supervision of Prof. Debabrata Sikdar, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, recently designed an affordable and efficient passive radiative cooling system that does not require electricity to operate. The report was initially published in Journal of Physics D: Applied Physics.

IIT Kanpur and KGMU Lucknow recently jointly launched a School of International Biodesign - Synergising Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SIB-SHInE) programme, a year-long, full-time residential fellowship programme aimed at creating the next generation of biomedical entrepreneurs. Applications are open till July 20. For details, visit, www.sibshine.com The institute and Gangwal School of Medical Science and Technology, recently hosted a hybrid workshop to foster telemedicine and AI in Healthcare.

The Cyient Foundation (the CSR arm of Cyient Ltd.) and the Shibodhi Foundation (the family foundation of Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy) recently collaborated with IIT Hyderabad to develop the BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship on its campus.

IIT-Jodhpur researchers recently fabricated high-performance resistive memory (memristor) device with ultra-low power consumption for high-density data storage applications. The team comprised Satyajit Sahu, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Jayanta Bera, PhD student, Department of Physics, Atanu Betal, PhD student, Department of Physics, from IIT Jodhpur; Ashish Sharma, Senior Research Fellow, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune; Arup Kumar Rath, Senior Scientist, Physical and Material Chemistry Division, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune; and Uday Shankar, PhD student, Department of Polymer and Process Engineering, IIT Roorkee. Details can be found at https://doi.org/10.1021/acsanm.2c01894

STEMROBO Technologies, in association with AIC IIT Delhi, launched a Tech Entrepreneurship Programme for students in the age group of 8-18 years. IIT Delhi and Amity University organised a DST-Sponsored Seven-day Hands-on Training Programme, on ‘Molecular Imaging and Spectroscopy’.

IIT-Roorkee and Simplilearn recently announced their partnership to provide an executive programme in Business Analytics for Strategic Decision-Making. Visit https://bit.ly/3RsxMwQ for details

Product Management certification

Simplilearn recently announced its partnership with S.P. Jain School of Global Management for a four-month professional certification in Product Management. Details at https://bit.ly/3O1PcNX

News from the IIMs

The Centre for Software and Information Technology Management, IIM Bangalore, will host a two-day talk by Prof. H. Raghav Rao on July 18 and 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. On July 18, a session on Cybersecurity will be held. Register at https://bit.ly/3nYo0ow. On July 19, a session on ‘Publishing in Top Journals’ will be held. Register https://bit.ly/3yxXGXd. Those interested in participating in person, register at https://bit.ly/3Pg0YFe . The institute recently launched Managing Arts in times of Pandemics and Beyond, a book by Prof. A Damodaran, Economics and Social Sciences. Its two-year full time MBA:Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) students, recently hosted the annual entrepreneurship summit, Eximius 2022.

IIM Udaipur recently hosted the inaugural ceremony of the 2022-24 batch of its flagship two-year MBA programme, and welcomed 345 students. Scholastic awards to the best performing students in their respective terms for the first year students of the MBA Programme of 2021-23 were also distributed.

IIM Indore and Suliman S. Olayan School of Business (American University of Beirut) recently emerged victorious in the IMA Student Case Competition in India and the Middle East competition respectively.

MoUs and partnerships

Saint-Gobain India and Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIIT-DM) Kancheepuram recently signed an MoU today to award merit scholarships to girl students pursuing B. Tech at IIITDM Kancheepuram.

Unacademy recently signed an MoU with UP Police to empower the children of UP’s in-service police personnel and will offer its courses at a 50% discount to them. Call +91 7825861020 for more.

University of Essex announced a partnership with Lepra that will allow the university’s students and researchers to contribute to overcoming leprosy in India, Bangladesh and around the world.

ConveGenius recently signed an MoU with the Goa government to drive education reforms across all the government schools in the state.

CuriousJr recently collaborated with ACT to build a more effective, affordable, and accessible edtech platform. The solution is designed to teach coding and enable learners to build problem solving, analytical thinking, and creativity skills through a highly gamified experience and byte-sized content.

Plaksha University and University of California San Diego’s Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute, recently signed an MoU for joint research and data science programmes.

Kristu Jayanti College recently signed an MoU with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and the Institute of Analytics to offer IoA Accredited B.Com, BBA and MBA programmes.

Zeon Lifesciences, recently signed an MoU with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) S.A.S. Nagar Mohali to focus on academic interaction and research advancement in specified fields, as well as to share facilities and expertise.

Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, recently signed an MoU with Centre for Lands Warfare and Studies to establish a long-term symbiotic relationship with the latter, in the areas of Defence and Strategic Studies, National Security and Defence Research Cooperation. The Amity Institute of Click Chemistry Research and Studies (AICCRS) and Drug Discovery and Development, recently organised a two-day international conference on Role of Molecular Chemistry in Drug Design and Development’, in hybrid mode.

Sirona recently collaborated with University of Petroleum And Energy Studies (UPES), DehraDun, to educate its faculty and staff about the benefits of switching to a menstrual cup for period management and make the varsity India’s first pad-free university.

S chool of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) recently signed an MoU to promote knowledge about the use of stainless steel in Architecture and enhance academic-industry partnership.

WWI recently announced its collaboration with the U niversity of Colorado Denver’s (CU Denver) College of Arts and Media. The filmmaking departments of the two will work together to facilitate staff development, knowledge exchange, joint research, co-production, and cultural dialogues. WWI School of Fashion and Costume Design recently celebrated the creativity and artistic expression of its graduating students at the sixth edition of its annual fashion showcase, Aiyanna 2022.

National Skill Development Corporation recently signed an MoU with Auxilo Finserve Pvt. Ltd to provide financial assistance to students aspiring to enrol in skilling and vocational courses.

Next Education recently collaborated with Indus Sainik School, Bhind, to provide the latest study curriculum, academic and advisory support, and tech-based assistance to prepare students for the NDA and other careers.

CMRIT Hosts Cultura-22

CMR Institute of Technology recently hosted its two-day fest Cultura-22. Over 10,000 students from 150 colleges participated in 50-plus shows.

OrangeSlates’ LearnFest 2.0

OrangeSlates recently hosted the second edition of its two-day LearnFest 2022. Over 38,000 educators participated, to enhance their skills and knowledge towards taking NEP 2020 into classrooms. .

GLIM’s Distinguished Thought Leadership Series

GLIM recently hosted its Distinguished Thought Leadership series in which Sunil Chopra, Deputy Dean and IBM Distinguished Professor of Operations Management and Informations System, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, spoke.

Convocation

Sharda University recently organised a graduation ceremony for the batch 2021-2022. About 500 students participated.

Easwari Engineering College, Chennai, recently held its 21st convocation where 1017 students received their PhD, PG and UG degrees. Sixty students achieved university ranks topper awards.

Mega Scholarship Drive for IBPS Clerk 2022

Oliveboard recently launched Mega Scholarship Drive for IBPS Clerk 2022 to reward meritorious aspirants. It is a free test where 100 students from economically-weaker sections of the society will be given 100% scholarship on the ‘Banking Super Elite’ plan for six months. To avail 100% scholarship, students from economically-weaker backgrounds must submit their income proof certificate after attempting the test.

Go Girls flagship programme

InstaPreps by 7 Classes recently launched‘Go Girls’, an initiative to provide free IIT/NEET coaching to underprivileged girl children. Seven girls will be selected, after tests and screening, and mentored for IIT JEE or NEET exams.

Awards and achievements

CloudThat was recently named a finalist of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award – Learning Award.

Suraasa recently organised Teacher Impact Awards where teachers associated with Suraasa were encouraged to record and recognise the impact they have been creating. The final three winners were awarded cash prizes, and the top 10 entries, membership and guidance on securing an interview in their dream institution.

Students of Canadian International School recently recorded top results in IB exam 2022. Diya Krishna scored the maximum 45 points while Paavani Arora and Sashwat Sethuraman scored 44 points. Students of Greenwood High also scored well in the IB Diploma exam 2022 — Vineet Kulkarni, Virochan Pandit, and Yash Bharadwaj have scored the maximum of 45 points and Malavika Garimella, Mugilan Ganesan, Siddharth Sundararajan, and Nikitha Vasudevan have scored 44 points.

Students of AFA Academy, Debarshi Roy achieved Rank 1 and Ishita Kriti achieved AIR rank 2 respectively in the NID M.Des Mains 2022, and Madhusmita Nayak achieved rank 2 at NID B. Des Mains 2022.

Academic toppers of SIMATS School of Engineering were awarded in a recent ceremony — 413 students from all the major Engineering departments received awards for their achievement in the university exams for the academic year 2021–2022, including certificates, gold medals, and mementoes.

Indian Congress 2022

Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder and CEO, Financepeer, spoke about ‘Opening Industry, Access, Connectivity, and Opportunities for students’ at the India Education Congress 2022 organised by Entrepreneur India in Chandigarh.

Accelerated Management Programme launched

Harappa has launched The Harappa School of Leadership (HSoL), which will offer a six-month, fully-live, Accelerated Management Programme (AMP) for early-career professionals across Product, Marketing and Data.

SmartVerse MetaHack

Smartkids will host SmartVerse, a virtual universe designed like a themed amusement park to encourage kids to participate in several games to score up on the leaderboard. The first competition in the SmartVerse is a Global Hackathon, Metahack (July 15-17) where students will solve real-world problems using technology. Students between 6 to 16 years can participate. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3PlpPrw