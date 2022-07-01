News from the world of Education: July 1, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

Pastry and Culinary programme

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) will start its new session for the Pastry and Culinary Diploma Programme, meant for those who aspire to work as a chef or as an entrepreneur. The intake will commence on July 25. The classes will be held from Monday to Friday, and involves 1,440 hours of complete hands-on training. For details, visit, https://www.chefibpa.com/

Mechatronics programme

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited is accepting applications for the 11th batch of its Mechatronics programme, conducted by SAVWIPL in partnership with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. Last date to enroll is August 5. The Online Aptitude Test will be conducted on August 19. For details, visit, https://www.skoda-vw.co.in/mechatronics-form/

Young Leader Internship Programme launched

As part of its six-month Young Leader Internship Programme, Sampark Foundation will hire 1,000 interns between the age group of 18-35 years across Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. Those with degree/diploma in education, with an interest in English, Math and Science are preferred. Interns and volunteers will receive an allowance of up to ₹ 6,000 per month. Based on their performance, interns will have an opportunity to secure a permanent job at the foundation. To apply, visit, http://apply.samparkfoundation.org/mumkinhai/

MoUs, collaborations, partnerships

The Andhra Pradesh government signed an MoU with BYJU’S, to provide quality-oriented content for the government school students from classes 4 to 10. The government will also be providing tabs for class 8 students.

The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), hosted a two-day workshop on evidence-based health journalism, in association with UNICEF. Over 120 students from MANUU, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and Himachal Pradesh University, and health journalists attended.

Fincart and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University recently signed an MoU to develop course curricula, provide internships and train BFSI students in wealth management. They will also equip faculty with practical and hands-on experience, and insights about the changing dynamic in the domain.

Simplilearn recently hosted its sixth convocation with Purdue University to felicitate 2,562 learners on the successful completion of their respective postgraduate programmes.

News on KYPY

Vedantu announced that announced that 10 students have secured ranks in the top 100 in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) this year, out of which five have secured a position in top 10 All India Rank, followed by 22 students in top 500 and 30 in the top 1,000.

From Aakash+BYJU'S, 545 students received good scores out of which seven made it to the top 10 and 479 students from Classroom and 66 from DLP+Digital of Aakash+BYJU’S qualified in the KPVY fellowship.

Class 12 students of Narayana Educational Institute bagged the All India Open Category top ranks in the exam. Vetcha Gnana Mahesh, Shishir R K and Boya Haren Sathvik got the first, second, and eighth ranks, respectively.

AZAADISAT programme

Modern Public School recently became a part of the AZAADISAT programme initiated by the Space Kidz India in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) ISRO.

The Big Walk

More than 350 staff, students and friends of the University of Sheffield recently participated in The Big Walk 2022 to raise vital funds for genetic disease research. Funds raised will go towards a bioreactor, which will accelerate life-saving gene therapy treatments from the lab into clinical trials.

IDP Talk Season 3

IDP Education recently held Season 3 of IDP Talk, which saw participation from around 3,000 students and parents. Focusing on the top study-abroad destinations, industry experts held an open interaction addressing concerns regarding future education plans.

Laurels

Three students from S.P. Mandali’s Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool) — Prince Chaudhury, Ruchit Makhwana, and Shraddha Shinde, — recently participated in a start-up investor meet organised by The Lets Rise Up Foundation and MetKonnect.

Students of The Design Village (TDV) — Yukti Anand, Manisha Bisht and Mayank Raj — recently won first place in Cumulus Green 2022. Their project, Self-reliance for the Persecuted, addressed the UN’s Sustainable Goals -2 (Zero Hunger) and how it could transform food systems to end food insecurity. They were mentored by Lena R. Gupta and Mudita Pasari.

Career Journeys launched

Skillsoft recently launched Career Journeys, its newest offering within Skillsoft Percipio. Blending live, on-demand, hands-on, and collaborative learning modalities, it bring topic-specific skilling programmes to the enterprise that enable learners to master mission-and-job-critical skills and drive meaningful business transformation.

IILM College Engineering and Technology’s university status

IILM College Engineering and Technology recently acquired university status following the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Summit for leadership students

Rishihood University recently hosted Rashtramedha, a one-day leadership summit. Eminent guests focused on the concept of Rashtra and the strength of Indian Knowledge Systems.

Skill Next launched

Electric One Mobility Pvt. Ltd recently launched India’s first-ever Electric Vehicle Center of Excellence (COE), Skill Next, at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad. This certification and curriculum-based experiential programme will develop skills for the growing segment of electric vehicles.

#SixWordsSixLines campaign

JAIN Online recently unveiled its latest campaign, #SixWordsSixLines, to highlight the power of education and opportunities in demystifying complexities. It simplifies complex concepts such as Blockchain, NFT, Metaverse, AI, and so on.

Pearl Academy Design Carnival

Pearl Academy, Jaipur, recently hosted the third edition of the Jaipur Design Carnival, to honour the city's tradition of art and culture. It showcased innovative ideas, interesting opinions, and creative expressions by uniting various fraternities of design, art, and culture from the academy.

PhysicsWallah forays into offline learning

PW (PhysicsWallah) recently launched its first offline centre PW Vidyapeeth in Kota, Rajasthan. It is designed to provide Engineering and Medical aspirants with a highly competitive as well as friendly learning environment with a 24/7 doubt clearing facility.

IIIT-Delhi campus recruitment

IIIT-Delhi’s students have secured job offers with leading national and international tech giants including Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Qualcomm, and so on. The institute hosted 140 companies, and the overall campus placement rate of the 2022 batches was 98.10%.

Oxfam Equality Clubs reach 100 schools

Oxfam India, in partnership with Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), launched the Oxfam Equality Clubs in seven schools across four cities in 2019. The clubs have now reached a milestone of 100 schools spread across 24 cities.

Graduation ceremony

Hunar Online Courses recently hosted its first virtual graduation ceremony for over 6,000 students from over 100 cities. Apart from awarding the graduation certificates, 10 students were also awarded seed money to start or grow their businesses under the Skill to Success Awards.

Scholarships to 500 students

SSN Institutions and Shiv Nadar University Chennai recently jointly awarded scholarships worth ₹5 crores to 500 students. Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian cricketer and an alumnus, SSN College of Engineering, was the chief guest.

SkillEnable students on a high

Over 70% of students who opted for SkillEnable courses were recently placed in multinational companies for multiple roles such as Business Analysts, Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Data Associates, and more.

Offline meetups for learners and industry leaders

Hero Vired recently hosted a curated in-person experience opportunity for its learners in Bengaluru. The event brought together several renowned startup founders and HR leaders and discussed the importance of mentorship.

Solution to reduce road accidents

A group of six Class 10 students from Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram — Dia Sarin, Gauri Kapoor, Anaavi Sharma, Lakshya Bajaj, Akshita Agrawal and Arjun Shelat — recently came up with a solution to reduce road accidents caused by fatigue and speeding by creating a cost-effective, plug-and-play device.

Unnati '22 at IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur recently concluded the fourth edition of Unnati '22 - Annual Engagement and Learning Programme, a pre-boarding engagement for the incoming MBA batch of 2022-24. The week-long event themed Be U - Identifying the Unique Self, comprised interactive sessions with industry experts and inspirational talks.