News from the world of Education: January 9, 2023

January 09, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

GAT 2024

GITAM Deemed-to-be University has launched the GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2024. The two-hour test will take place at Bengaluru, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and Pune. Scholarships and financial aid opportunities are available.

Eligibility: Varies across programmes, with most courses requiring a minimum of 60% in Class 12. As part of the exam format, candidates will undergo a Gamified Exam in Section 1, followed by subject-specific questions in Section 2.

Deadline: (second phase) March 28

For details, visit https://www.gitam.edu/

Global Career Championship

Zell Education launched the Global Career Championship that offers the winner access to one of Zell Education’s courses on finance free of cost.

Eligibility: Open to all students globally

Deadline: January 20

To apply, visit https://learning.zelleducation.com/

We, The People quiz

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, invites students to participate in the inaugural edition of the ‘We, The People’ quiz, which will be about the Indian Constitution, governance, politics, law and current affairs.

When: January 21

Eligibility: Students in Classes 11, 12, or UG programmes in Bengaluru; a maximum of three teams per institute can participate.

Deadline: January 15

To register, visit https://bitly.ws/39drZ

Cyber Security Certification Programme

SecurEyes will commence its Cyber Security Certification Programme on February 5.

Eligibility: Graduates or those in the final year can apply

Deadline: January 31

To apply, visit https://secureyes.net/academy/

MIT World Peace University opens admissions

MIT World Peace University has begun admissions for the academic year 2024-25 for 89 undergraduate programmes, 60 postgraduate programmes, 26 PhD programmes, and three diploma programmes. Visit https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/ for details.

BBA in Hospitality Operations and Management

The NMIMS School of Hospitality Management has opened admissions for the three-year BBA programme in Hospitality Operations and Management.

Eligibility: Candidates who have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam in any stream, with a minimum of 50%.

Deadline: March 31

For details, visit https://shm.nmims.edu/

Gaming event at Pearl Academy

As part of its Techathon, Pearl Academy will host the Dell Technologies and Alienware gaming event in its Delhi campus on January 8, followed by Jaipur (January 12), Mumbai (January 15), and Bengaluru (January 18). Participants can showcase their skills and also interact with gaming influencers. To register, visit https://linktr.ee/alienwareindia.

Scholarships at University of Sheffield

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering scholarships to overseas fee-status students starting an undergraduate degree this September.

Eligibility: Applicants must make the University of Sheffield their first choice in the UCAS application process for 2024 entry; be an undergraduate student; be classed as an overseas student for tuition fee purposes; take all prerequisite subjects for their selected degree.

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/393Ls.

AFA announces admission for NATA entrance exam

The Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA) invites applications from candidates for admission to the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

Eligibility: Candidates must score at least 50% combined in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths in their 10+2 exams or pass the 10+3 Diploma with Maths as a compulsory subject, with at least 50% aggregate.

Deadline: January 31

For details, visit https://www.afaindia.com/index.php

Scholarship at University of Strathclyde

Scholarships are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught Master’s degree in the Faculty of Science at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, in 2024/2025.

Eligibility: A new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission for a full-time, taught Master’s degree in the Faculty of Science for the 2024/2025 academic year; be self-funded.

Deadline: July 31

For details and to apply, visit https://bitly.ws/39grJ

Symbiosis opens applications for UG courses

Symbiosis International Deemed University has opened applications to UG courses through its entrance tests — SET-General, the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), and the Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE). All three will be held on May 5 and May 11.

Deadline: April 12.

Visit www.set-test.org/, https://www.set-test.org/ or https://www.set-test.org/ for further details.

Events

Rishihood University hosted the ninth cohort of the IC3 Institute Flagship Programme, which covered topics such as education, counselling, mindfulness and more. Over 50 schools across 12 countries participated.

Zila Parishad Nagpur (Secondary School Education Department), in collaboration with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and its alliance partner Udhyam Learning Foundation, launched the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme (EMDP) for students of Class 9 in 30 schools across the city. Udhyam’s team will conduct a training session for selected teachers to equip them to implement the programme.

Loyola College, Chennai, has launched Eat@1925, a fund created to support the education of economically-backward students, and to celebrate the institution’s 100th year. For every item purchased, a portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting deserving students. Those interested can place their orders online at www.eat1925.in

MBD Group launched its newest collection of the MBD Rocket Series: CBSE Sample Papers 2024, priced Rs. 95 per book, to help students prepare for the upcoming 2024 board exam. The series is available for all major subjects, such as English, Hindi, Science, Social Science, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Hindi Course A and B, Geography, Economics, Maths, and Political Science, for classes 10 and 12. Visit https://mbdbooks.in/mbd-cbse-sample-paper-2024

Researchers from IISER Bhopal developed a photocatalyst, a substance that absorbs a wide range of solar energy and light to quicken chemical processes in laboratories and industries. A paper — co-authored by Prof. Abhijit Patra, Department of Chemistry, and research scholars Shilpi Jaiswal, Arkaprabha Giri, Dependranath Mandal, and Madhurima Sarkar — was published in the peer-reviewed journal Angewandte Chemie.

A.M. Jain College hosted a session 6 Points: Understanding Climate Change and Corrective Actions. Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki from IIT Bombay was the speaker.

SVKM’s NMIMS Indore hosted a two-day, hybrid International Conference on Recent Trends in Mathematics, Statistics and Engineering, in which professionals, academics, and researchers discussed findings and innovations. The university also hosted a ‘HR Conclave-People Puzzle’ where thought leaders, academicians, and HR leaders addressed over 300 students.

Sinch, through its Customer Communications Cloud, began the “Project Pustakalaya” initiative in collaboration with the Anandaya Foundation to establish 86 libraries in government schools around the Delhi NCR region.

Vivekanand Education Society hosted its debut annual talent show, VES Got Talent, attended by around 1,400 staff members. Abhishek Shashastri (Singer), Ashish Kapsikar (Marathi Film Actor), Shiv Kewat (Zumba Education Specialist), and Imran Sayed (Dance Director) were the judges for the event.

French for All, French for a Better Future, the collaborative initiative of the French Institute in India (IFI), the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (HMCL), and the Franco-Indian Education Trust (FIET) celebrated the inauguration of a French Language Lab and a Wall Art installation.

The Central University of Tamil Nadu dispatched relief material to assist victims affected by the recent floods in Tuticorin.

MTG Learning Media introduced a series of interactive school textbooks designed for students in classes 1 to 8, aligned with the NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2022. It covers subjects from Maths, Science, Environmental Studies, to languages.

KLH Bachupally hosted the first edition of the Design Thinking and Innovation Project Expo. Over 600 students participated and presented projects.

Cambridge University Press and Assessment concluded its Industry-Academia Connect Conference themed Innovate, Lead, Succeed: Corporate expectations in the new work era. It highlighted the prevalent struggles in soft skills, communication, and language proficiency, and stressed the need for holistic development.

Blue Nudge launched its Environmental Studies Programmes, which integrate Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies into its teaching methodology for students. It recently used the AR tool in a Climate change workshop in DAV Faridabad, in which 30 students from Class 6-8 participated.

A Centre of Excellence for Aerospace Manufacturing Manpower Capacity Building was launched at Aequs SEZ, in a tri-partite collaboration between Aequs Private Limited, Medhavi Skills University, and National Skills Development Corporation.

The Hyderabad Public School held its centenary celebrations with the HPS StartX Entrepreneurship Summit, which included various activities such as golf, vintage cars, a museum tour, a photography competition, workshops, and more.

S. Chand Publishing launched a book series, Awareness Social Sciences (Edition 2024), for classes 6 to 8, which introduces an integrated view of History, Geography, and Civics.

The Indian School of Hospitality hosted the Annual Counsellors Retreat 2023. Over 150 high-school counsellors from across India and SAARC countries participated.

Lexicon MILE held a session on the Fundamentals of Patent Publication by Anshuman Magar, Assistant Professor. He spoke about the intricacies of drafting and filing patents, the do’s and don’ts, costs, and norms involved.

Orchids The International School launched innovation hubs comprising Astronomy, Robotics, MAC Coding, Tinkering and Horticulture Labs as well as imagination hubs which includes Dance, theatre, music, weaving and printing, pottery and painting labs.

Principal Alka Kapur represented Modern Public School in a South Asian education delegation organised by the Victorian Government, Australia, to foster collaboration and exploring educational landscapes.

The University of Melbourne will partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education, Rotary International Districts in Zone 7, Rotary India Literacy Mission, and Samaghra Shiksha, Andhra Pradesh, for a Schools Engagement Programme for under-represented school students from Class 9-12.

St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine hosted a three-day familiarisation programme for over 20 international education agents and school advisors to explore the university’s medical curriculum and tour SGU’s True Blue campus in Grenada.

Whistling Woods International announced the upgrade of the Sony Media Technology Centre (SMTC) at its campus, which was set up in collaboration with the Sony Corporation.

NMIMS Mumbai’s Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering hosted an Academic Conclave focusing on Sensing and Data Acquisition; 5G/6g Research; Electric Vehicle Testing, in collaboration with National Instruments, VVDN Technologies and MathWorks.

BIMTECH has appointed Professor Prabina Rajib as its Director. She was a professor in Finance and Accounting at IIT Kharagpur’s Vinod Gupta School of Management.

Convocations

Simplilearn hosted its 10th convocation along with Purdue University, for over 600 postgraduates.

Shubham Dutta, Piyush Devangan, Umme Aimon, and Saransh, students from Graphic Design Department, Arch College, graduated from the University of Central Lancashire and were awarded their degrees in Graphic Design at the UCLAN Convocation.

News from the IITs

IIT Hyderabad will host the second edition of IInvenTiv-2024, its R&D fair on January 19 and 20. The event will focus on five domains: Affordable Healthcare, Agriculture and Food Processing, Sustainable Technologies, Defence and Space, and Industry 4.0.

IIT Kanpur’s research on G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and chemokine receptor D6 sheds light on the potential treatment of cancer and brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia. Apart from researchers from Laboratory of GPCR Biology, the project also included researchers from Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and Republic of Korea. The institute also filed 122 Intellectual Property Rights 108 patents, four design registrations, three copyrights, and one trademark application, along with four US and two China patents, in 2023.

IIT Roorkee’s Department of Design organised an Awareness Programme on MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme: Industry-Academia Interface, in collaboration with Design Innovation Centre, IIT Roorkee, Bhagwanpur Industries Association, Haridwar, and DFO, MSME Haldwani. It has also signed an MoU with the Ministry of MSME for the institute to be the implementing agency for the promotion of the MSME Innovative (Design) scheme.

IIIT Delhi, in association with IIT Mandi, organised the 1Pixel Design Conference to open a dialogue about User Experience and discuss future. Students and young designers engaged with industry experts through panel discussions, talks, and workshops.