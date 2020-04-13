Make a plan

I am in my final year of B.E Mechanical Engineering. However, I am interested in communication, aptitude, psychology and other soft skills. I want to become an HR manager. Can you suggest relevant courses and institutions? — Harini G

Dear Harini,

You can certainly pursue courses such as an MBA or an MA in Human Resource Management, post your B.E in Mechanical Engineering. It is a lucrative and deeply satisfying role. Many colleges offer these courses nationally. So, shortlist your choice of colleges and check the admission criteria online, as each have their own protocol with respect to admission tests. There is also a one-year executive course available across XLRI and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) that provides this certification.

I am 20 years old and a final-year student pursuing bachelor’s in Accounting and Finance. I am not confident about sitting for interviews as I feel my resume is not up-to-the-mark, and neither am I good at group discussions (GDs). Will reading newspapers make me aware about everything, or do I need to do something else too so that I can efficiently participate in a GD? — Nidhi Vishwakarma

Dear Nidhi,

GDs are performed to assess the skill-set of a person. This includes communication, leadership, management, team-building, social, problem-solving, and presence of mind. Be up-to-date with the latest information such as news and trending topics. Read relevant books and magazines in detail on different topics such as sports, politics, technology, economics and market-related news.

At the test, find the GD topic category that you are comfortable with, speak with confidence and start the GD. Introduce yourself and your team members. Be mindful of the time, your personal presentation, and ability to paraphrase and summarise. There are many online GD prep sites that you could sign up to and practise with before the D-day.

I am 26 years old and completed my graduation and postgraduation in Mass Communication and Journalism in 2016. I have been preparing for the government sector job exam for a few years. I am confused about whether to continue my preparation or apply for private jobs. — Usha Singh

Dear Usha,

What do you want to do? How much time would you want to spend on securing this government job? What is your cut-off time period? It has been more than four years already and it makes sense to start looking for a job first and then, should you have the time, patience and energy, prepare on the side and take the exams.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She will answer questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com. The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’