Learning in a post-Corona scenario

In a matter of few months, the face of education in India has changed, with the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the globe. According to a report, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has estimated that over 421 million children are affected due to school closures in 39 countries.

The Indian government’s launch of ‘PM eVidya’ aims to provide a multi-mode access to digital education so that 100 Indian universities can start online courses immediately. Digital education has emerged as a clear winner. Here are four trends that could be at the forefront of future transformations:

Innovations galore: Due to the pandemic and subsequent social distancing norms, the whole world has adapted to the innovative solutions in a relatively short period, accelerating the otherwise slow-paced classroom sessions. For example, students in Hong Kong started learning at home through interactive apps. In China, 120 million people gained access to learning material through live television broadcasts. In a Nigerian school, standard asynchronous online learning tools (such as reading material through Google Classroom), were augmented with synchronous face-to-face video instruction, to help preempt school closures. Even physical education entered the online learning sphere in Lebanon. Even 4G and 5G technology in countries such as China, the U.S., Japan, and India, have promoted the initiative of digital education, ‘learning anywhere, anytime’.

Digital divides: Most schools in affected areas have devised digital teaching to continue the education process. But, the quality of learning depends on the quality and access of the digital platforms. After all, only around 60% of the globe’s population is online. Many students are relying on lessons and assignments sent through WhatsApp or email. When classes transition online, children lose out because of the cost of digital devices and data plans. Unless access costs decrease and quality of access increases, the gap in education quality and socio-economic equality will be further exacerbated.

Resilience building: The most important skills are based on informed decision-making, creative problem-solving, and perhaps above all, adaptability. To ensure those skills remain a priority for all students, resilience is key.

Public-private educational partnerships: Ever since the lockdown was announced, diverse stakeholders including governments, publishers, education professionals, technology providers, and telecom network operators have come together to promote the utilisation of digital platforms for a better future. This initiative has been a saving grace for many emerging countries, where education has predominantly been provided by the government. It is evident that educational innovation is receiving attention beyond the typical government-funded or non-profit-backed social project.

