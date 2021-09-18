Scholarships: September 18, 2021

Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship Programme
The scholarship aims to offer financial support to students who have passed Class 10 until they graduate.
Eligibility: Open to students who have successfully passed Class 10 with minimum 80% marks in 2021 and are currently residing and studying in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Bengaluru. Their family income must be less than or equal to ₹20,000 per month.
Prizes and rewards: ₹35,000 per year till graduation
Application: Online
Deadline: October 04
b4s.in/edge/MSP5
Nikon Scholarship Programme
Nikon India Private Limited aims to support students from underprivileged sections of the society.
Eligibility: Open to students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.
Deadline: September 30
Application: Online
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh
b4s.in/edge/NSP5
COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme
This programme aims to support children who are left with very little or no financial support for their further education owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to graduation and have lost parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or whose earning family member has lost job/employment.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: September 30
b4s.in/edge/CCSP1
Courtesy: buddy4study.com