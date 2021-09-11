Scholarships - September 13, 2021

Education

NSP Pre Matric Scholarships Scheme for Minorities

An initiative to encourage parents from minority communities to educate their children.

Eligibility: Open to candidates from minority communities (Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrians/Parsis) studying in Class 1 to 10 with at least 50% marks in the previous final examination. Family income must not be more than ₹1 lakh per annum from all sources.

Prizes and Rewards: Admission fee, tuition fee, maintenance allowance

Deadline: November 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/PRM6

NSP Pre-Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

An initiative to support students with disabilities with their studies.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who are regular full-time students of Class 9 or 10 in a government or recognised school with more than 40% disability and a valid certificate for the same and an annual family income of less than ₹2.50 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and Rewards: Maintenance Allowance, Book Grant, and Disability Allowance

Deadline: November 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/MSS3

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. offers young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2020 board exams can apply to pursue higher secondary, graduation, engineering or diploma programmes and vocational courses. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for three years depending on their current level of education

Deadline: September 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/EDGE/KISSP01

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com


