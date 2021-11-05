News from the world of education - November 5, 2021

Information on courses, curriculum, webinars, awards, achievements and more

RNTU invites applications

Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) from the AISECT Group University invites applications for its flagship vocational courses across Bachelor’s, Master’s, Ph.D., PG Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Diploma as well as Certificate programmes. The industry-focused, skill-based programmes are available across key sectors such as IT/ITeS, Automobile, Tourism and Hospitality, Healthcare, Electronics as well as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance. B.Voc courses are also available across other sectors such as Agriculture, Food Processing, Telecommunication, Textile Technology, Life Sciences, Construction Technology and Retail to name few. Visit https://rntu.ac.in/ for details.

NIT-AP revamps B.Tech. curriculum

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh has revamped its B.Tec.h curriculum and added new features as part of the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Institute conducted seminars that were inaugurated by Her Excellency Dr. Tamilsai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry and His Excellency Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

BITSoM forms Industry Advisory Council

BITSoM announced the formation of its Industry Advisory Council with the objective of achieving a high level of industry integration into its curriculum, and experiential learning components of the MBA programme. This will further sharpen the programme design and relevance to the needs of industry. The council will also advise the B-School on building executive programmes and on applied research initiatives. The members represent a range of industries and functional expertise.

At Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham campuses

The Chennai campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is now offering a B.Tech Programme in Computer Science Engineering with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence, in association with Intel Corporation. The programme will be delivered with the support of FICE Education, an authorised associate of Intel. The course will give students the opportunity to acquire the latest skills in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Edge Computing and High-Performance Computing, and Internet of Things.

Scientists from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have been ranked in the world’s top 2% list of scientists published by Stanford University. Scientists included in this year’s list are Dr. ShantiKumar V. Nair, Director, Centre for Nanosciences & Molecular Medicine, Amrita University, Kochi; Dr. R. JayaKumar, Professor, Nanosciences, Center for Nanosciences & Molecular Medicine, Amrita University, Kochi; Dr. Raman Krishna Kumar, Clinical Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatric Cardiology, at Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi; Dr. Bijo Mathew, Associate Professor, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Amrita School of Pharmacy, Kochi; Dr. Madhav Dutta, Professor Emeritus, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore; Dr. K.P. Soman, Professor and Head, Center for Computational Engineering and Networking, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore; Dr. Radhika N., Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore; Dr. K.I. Ramachandran, Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore; Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, Director, Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications, Amrita University, Amritapuri; and Dr. Santanu Mandal, Associate Professor, Department of Operations and IT, Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore

Talentedge launches new website

Talentedge has launched their new website with a new UX and UI based on research conducted by the company earlier in the year. The new website is in line with recent efforts to improve its brand experience across various touch points and is an integral part of their core value proposition of serving customers with delightful experiences across touch-points.

MPOWER raises student loan limit

MPOWER Financing is raising its student loan limit from $50,000 to $100,000 to ensure that students from India have greater access to education. MPOWER loans can be used for any education-related expense, including tuition, housing meals, books, and health insurance. MPOWER’s loans are collateral-free and cosigner-free, and students benefit from complimentary credit-building, immigration guidance, and job placement assistance through MPOWER’s Path2Success programme. For details, visit https://www.mpowerfinancing.com/

University of Canterbury to be carbon net neutral by 2030

James Shaw, New Zealand Minister for Climate Change, announced $2.16 million additional funding to help the University of Canterbury become carbon net neutral by 2030. This will help the institution expand the scope of a boiler conversion project at its Ilam campus, eliminating coal use and reducing carbon emissions by a further 20,000 tonnes over 10 years. The university is committed to reducing carbon emissions and will invest a further $15.4 million in the current project.

Simplilearn reports growth; hosts convocation

Simplilearn announced that it has reached a milestone of three million users since it began operations in 2010. Every month, nearly two lakh learners actively train on the platform. This growth, accelerated by the pandemic, has been further boosted by the recent investment and the Ambition #CannotBeLockedDown campaign.

The ed-tech start-up also hosted its fourth convocation ceremony in partnership with Purdue University, with over 370 learners for successfully completing their post-graduation learning. The event was attended by Prof. Aly El Gamal, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Purdue University, and Karandeep Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Simplilearn. Professor Sadagopan, Director, IIITB, and a Purdue University alumnus, was the Guest of Honour.

GMAC releases report on Global Diversity of Talent

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) released a special report, “The Global Diversity of Talent: Attainment and Representation”, a guide to better understand representation for graduate management education (GME) degree attainment worldwide. The report provides a global overview, seven regional outlooks, and separate reports for 69 locations or countries with an estimated 25,000 or more people in the student-aged population of 20 to 34 who have attained a master’s degree in the subject of business, administration, or law. In addition to a separate appendix that reviews data on 111 other countries, it also examines the representation of women globally and under-represented groups in the U.S. More details available on gmac.com

GrayKrea Inc to partner with University of Illinois Foundation

GrayKea Inc., a social impact start-up, recently secured a pilot programme partnership with the University of Illinois Foundation the latter’s UIDEA program, an internal accelerator to fuel new ideas in university advancement. The pilot programme in progress aims to raise $50,000 for student tuition and housing across 4,000 UIUC alumni through a synergetic partnership with the University of Illinois Foundation.

Sri Chaitanya launched HyFlex model

Sri Chaitanya has launched HyFlex (Hybrid Flexible) Learning model, which aims to allow students to participate in a manner that allows them to be comfortable. In the first phase, 120 such classrooms will be created across the country. The primary feature is to combine synchronous online and face-to-face components in a single course and allow students to choose when and how they attend. The model will be used in various ways and is designed to make sure students can move back and forth between in-person and online instruction while having the same learning outcomes in both.

IMS Law College hosts webinar

IMS Law College organised a webinar on “International Economic Law and Digital Trade”, which aimed to create awareness of the international commercial law rules relevant to digital trade and commerce The key speakers were Dr. David Collins, Professor of International Economic Law, University of London, and Dr. Kulneet Suri Senior Director IMS Noida.

Certified Paralegal course launched

The Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), is launching an online course — Paralegal Associate: Legal documentation — in association with legal edtech startup LawSikho. This wil be co-certified by Skill India. Paralegal as a career option has gained new momentum in light of international remote work, and this upskilling course is classified as Level 4 Course under the National Skill Qualification Framework set up by the Ministry of Finance of Government of India and will be appropriate for learners who have completed at least Class 12 or equivalent education. This course will train candidates on tasks such as litigation support, legal writing, legal editing and proofreading, knowledge management, compliance-related work, legal blog management, basic financial administration and other administrative work. This course also provides extensive training on the US legal system so that candidates can assist US lawyers and law firms as paralegals.

IIM-Bangalore celebrates 48th Foundation Day

Professor C. Raja Mohan, Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, delivered a lecture The entire programme — from invocation, the lighting of the lamp, the cultural programme by students, the award of long-service mementos to faculty and staff, the speeches of the Chairperson and Director of IIMB to the Foundation Day lecture — was a digital event.

ICFAI Business School takes top spots in Case Centre’s Top 50 list

The top three positions in the Case Centre’s Top 50 Bestselling Case Authors for 2020/21 list have gone to faculty from ICFAI Business School. Late Dr. Debapratim Purkayastha was adjudged as the #1 bestselling case author for the sixth consecutive year and Indu Perepu and Syeda Maseeha Qumer bagged second and third positions respectively. The other faculty who featured on the list are Sanjib Dutta (30), G V Muralidhara (32), Jitesh Nair (33), and V. Namrata Prasad (49). The Case Centre (UK) is the independent home of the case method and publishes the list every year based on the total copies of cases by each author sold by it.

IIT-Madras Research Park collaborates with University of St. Andrews

IIT Madras Research Park is collaborating with University of St. Andrews (UoSA), the U.K. to aid India in achieving 100% of the country’s energy requirements through Renewable Energy. The project, funded by the UK government, is aimed at sharing knowledge and understanding of low-carbon energy systems and showcasing examples of low-carbon energy in practice. The joint collaboration will be supported through leveraging the expertise of IIT Madras’ researchers.

Bridging the digital divide

Aahwahan Foundation launched a “Laptop Bank” initiative to enable students from economically weaker sections of society to borrow laptops and study from home for a specific duration. A verification process will see a volunteer check the household income details and shortlist eligible students. The laptops will be installed with the relevant software before they are provided to students who qualify. This initiative hopes to bridge the digital divide and lack of access to devices.

MU hosts lecture on Child Rights

Mahindra University School of Law organised a lecture on “The Status of Child Rights in India”, as part of its series to familiarise students with different aspects of the legal system in India. Dr. Rama Devi Gudemela, Member Child Welfare Committee, Department of Women and Child Development, Telangana State, was the key speaker. The lecture also discussed laws such POCSO, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, among others.

NSW plans to bring back international students

A pilot plan that will see the phased return of fully vaccinated international students to New South Wales, Australia, has been given the green light by the Commonwealth Government, with the first flight to touch down by the end of this year. Accommodation provider Scape has been confirmed to house the returning students for a 14-day quarantine with standards approved by NSW Health and NSW Police. John Barilaro, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional New South Wales, Industry and Trade, said the staggered return of students was stage one of a pilot that would slowly expand and evolve, as vaccination rates continue to rise in NSW and internationally.