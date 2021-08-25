News from the world of education: August 24, 2021

Information on admissions, scholarships, and more...

Admissions for NCU’s School of Management and Liberal Studies

The NorthCap University recently announced admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the School of Management and Liberal Studies. A total of 370 seats are available across B. Com (Hons.), BA (Hons.) with specialisation in English, Psychology, and Economics and, BBA with specialisations in Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. At postgraduate level, admissions are open for Master of Business Administration (MBA) Dual Specialisation with (Two Majors) Specialisations in HR/Finance/Marketing/Business Analytics.

For details, visit, https://apply.ncuindia.edu/

Admissions for Civil Services exam

With the UPSC Civil Services Exams 2022 scheduled for June 5, 2022, (Prelims) and September 16, 2022, (Mains), Shubhra Ranjan IAS offers extensive courses covering necessary topics on general studies, current affairs and mentoring. Undergraduates, graduates or working professionals planning to pursue a career in civil services can enrol. Other candidates looking for careers in public policy may also apply.

Deadline: September 6

https://www.shubhraviraj.in/

Scholarship in M.Sc. Islamic Finance

The University of Dundee, in association with Al-Maktoum College Dundee, offers two scholarship opportunities for students of Masters of Science in Islamic Finance.

Value: Full tuition fee waiver for the entire academic year and a stipend of £8,000, which will be paid over 12 months. The scholarship is applicable to selected countries including India.

Eligibility: Eligible students must accept their offer of entry in MSc Islamic Finance starting in September 2021 or January 2022, have an international, RUK or home fee status. Those who can produce the evidence of refugee status will be considered as a priority.

Application: The university is now accepting applications for the batch of January 2022 only. Students do not have to apply separately for the scholarship and the application form will suffice.

For details, contact scholarships@dundee.ac.uk

Deadline extension: Strathclyde Business School Master’s Scholarships for International Students

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, offers a number of Master’s Scholarships for September 2021. Scholarship awards will be between £7000 and £10,000, are dependent on subject area and course fee and will be awarded on a rolling basis.

Number of scholarships: Up to a maximum of 35

Deadline: September 12

Eligibility: Candidates must be self-funded, and already hold an offer of a place in one of the full-time M.Sc. programmes for entry in September 2021, and also be deemed international with regard to fee status. Interested candidates should provide a maximum 1,000-word statement demonstrating their ideas, experience and future career plans. They will also be considered on the overall quality of their application and financial need.

For further information, visit, https://bit.ly/3gscVcc

Master’s in Data Science

upGrad has added the University of Arizona to its global university network to offer a Master’s degree in Data Science. This partnership offers a comprehensive university experience online, through flexible learning, dedicated student support for assistance, capstone projects, along with proctored assessments and exams, all from the comfort of their homes. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/2WbCh7j

Crimson Education scholarships to high achievers

Crimson Education recently announced the launch of its first scholarship programme for Indian students who are planning to apply to top universities in the U.K. and the U.S., for the upcoming academic year.

Value: Up to 100% merit-based scholarship on the Crimson Education fee will be offered to five eligible students across India. Each student will get waivers on the Crimson Education tuition fees, receive personalised mentoring and admissions guidance.

Eligibility: Applicants must currently be in Class XII and have strong academic track records. Additionally, he/she should demonstrate passion for extracurricular activities, and serve as role models to communities. They will be judged based on a 500-word statement of purpose as to How winning this scholarship will benefit their future plus their extracurricular activities, awards and recent examination results.

Deadline: September 15

https://www.crimsoneducation.org/in/campaign/crimson-india-scholarship/

ICICI Bank Germany launches Blocked Account for Indian students

ICICI Bank Germany recently announced the launch of a digital and instant Blocked Account for students aspiring to study in Germany. It is a special type of account wherein students are required to keep a certain amount of money in order to get a Balance Confirmation Certificate (BCC), a mandatory requirement for a student visa in Germany. Students can open this account online from the comfort of their homes in India before their visa applications. This account offers students a complimentary Current Account that they can use in Germany and a VISA debit card, which can be used anywhere in the world. To know more, visit https://www.icicibank.de/germany/hello-europe/blocked-account.html

Sanskriti University to host conference

Sanskriti University’s School of Education will organise a two-day international conference on Innovations in Learning Experiences and Opportunities on August 27 and 28, from 10:00 a.m., onwards online and offline. Prof .Sajid Jamal (Department of Education, AMU, Aligarh), Prof. Mohd Muzammil (Former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Agra), Dr Chandra Pal Singh Chauhan (former Dean, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh) are key speakers. The last date of registration is August 25. Register at https://www.sanskriti.edu.in/media/IILEAO.php.

The university has also filed more than 300 patents, 50 design applications, and 50 patents applications. Its patent portfolio now totals 21 issued patents, with a dozen new patents recently published by the Indian Patent Office.

Hero Vired and MIT Open Learning collaborate

Hero Vired recently announced its collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the U.S. Programmes and other initiatives under this partnership are designed to bring premium and specialised programmes to Indian job-seekers. As part of this undertaking, Hero Vired’s programmes will integrate MITx MicroMasters® programmes to introduce knowledge and skills that are highly lucrative for the Indian job market and also provide a pathway to Master’s programmes worldwide. For details, visit www.herovired.com

GIC service for students aspiring to study in Canada

RemitX, an outward remittance arm owned by Capital India Finance Limited, recently announced that it has now started servicing Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC), a mandatory visa requirement for students aspiring to travel to Canada. GIC is a short-term liquid investment usually for up to a year offered by Canadian Banks. Along with GIC Services, students will also benefit from other services such as university tuition fees remittance, forex travel card, currency for personal use, and personalised relationship manager to guide students on opening GIC accounts from their branch network across India.

Leadership programme to train future politicians

Indian School of Democracy, New Delhi, recently launched its flagship, nine-month executive programme, The Good Politician (TGP), for aspiring grassroots political leaders who aim to contest elections as sarpanch or councillor. Fifty participants from 14 states have been selected into the cohort for TGP 2021. During the course of the programme, the cohort will interact with prominent politicians. For details, visit, https://www.indianschoolofdemocracy.org/

Free webinar

Empowered Minds Edu Solutions and DEfactoED will organise a free webinar on August 28, between 4.00 and 5.00 p.m., on the launch and discussion on Introducing The Future, and Lightbulb, a learning platform for students between 16 to 18 years, designed to introduce them to issues of the future and informative discussions on topics such as cybersecurity, cyberbullying and online misinformation, the digital revolution, the future of healthcare, space, zero carbon and electrification. Those interested can visit https://zoom.us/j/99433174378?pwd=TTlXQStKUXRvdmVOMjBEbS9Vc2tyZz09

Imarticus Learning to launch professional certification courses

Following its recentacquisition of social learning platform Eckovation, Imarticus Learning recently announced that it will be collaborating with the IITs for the introduction of professional certification courses. Aimed at skilling professionals with well-researched curriculum, a range of courses across the domains of Cybersecurity, AI, ML, Supply Chain Management, and so on, are expected to be open for applications. These courses will feature live sessions with experienced IIT faculty, with industry-oriented curriculum and hands-on learning with real-world projects.

Room to Read’s nationwide campaign

Room to Read recently announced a three-week long campaign #MaiJahanSeekhnaWahan, for early grade children across nine Indian states, which will continue till September 8. The resources developed for the campaign will be translated into Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Kannada. The campaign where #IndiaGetsReadingAtHome, is focused on bringing learning to where the child is, especially in the new normal.

Student admission portal launched

LeadSquared recently launched a student admission portal to digitise the student enrollment process. It covers the entire applicant journey from enquiry until enrollment, enabling colleges and universities to adhere to a paperless and efficient admission management process. It will benefit students to enable a complete digitisation and management of admission formalities — online and with real-time updates and tracking admission statuses. The initial launch of the student portal saw over 50 institutions sign up for this feature, with over 400 universities currently using it.

IIM-Ahmedabad Launches Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

IIM Ahmedabad recently launched the Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CDSA), which will undertake leading-edge research in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence that will support businesses, governance, and policymaking. It aims to forge synergistic and collaborative relationships between scholars and practitioners in data-intensive organisations, besides undertaking case-based research to understand the current industry practice and develop case studies for classroom teaching. It will also take up challenging consulting projects of considerable practical importance in collaboration with industry players.

iSchoolConnect Inc. helps students win scholarships

In an effort to assist students with their study abroad plans, iSchoolConnect recently guided aspirants to secure scholarships, fellowships, and grants worth ₹ 3.2 crores. So far, the organisation has helped over 10,000 students get into universities such as New York University, Duke University, Carnegie Mellon University, and has also assisted aspirants to receive scholarships worth over ₹ 2.8 crores from universities, organisations, and governments.

School of Law launched

Mahindra University recently announces the launch of the Mahindra University School of Law (MU-SoL). It will be operational from the academic year 2021-22, and will offer two programmes — the five-year integrated BBA LL.B.(Hons) and BA LL.B. (Hons), with an intake of 60 in each. The curriculum is designed to focus on quality academic inputs, research orientation and multi-disciplinary integration, and empower students with the requisite skills and legal prowess. For details, visit, https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/

IIT-Mandi develop Smart Road Monitoring System

Students and faculty innovators from the IIT Mandi have developed a Smart Road Monitoring System to prevent accidents caused at sharp/ blind turns, causing fatalities and injuries and enhanced traffic management. Kala Venkata Uday, Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, IIT Mandi, along with his team of B.Tech. students from the 2016-20 batch, recently developed a monitoring system that can be used for speed detection, vehicle counts, enhanced traffic control and road usage, by employing the Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems(MEMS) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Breakthrough in Memory Architectures

IIT Guwahati researchers have recently developed methods to solve problems in computer systems domain. The research is being led by Prof. Hemangee K. Kapoor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), IIT Guwahati, and comprises Sukarn Agarwal, Palash Das, Sheel Sindhu Manohar, Arijit Nath and Khushboo Rani. The findings of their research are published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. The links to some papers can be found at https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8611205 and https://dl.acm.org/doi/abs/10.1145/3411368.

BasicFirst announces hiring plans

BasicFirst, a Jharkhand Innovation Lab-selected edtech startup, recently announced Mir Hajmiragha as Chief Technology Officer of its technology centre, in Kirkland, the U.S. He will help strengthen the product portfolio while leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including AI and ML capabilities, to provide students with a holistic, seamless, and personalised learning experience. The organisation also plans to expand its team and envisages employing 1,000+ people by the end of the year, quadrupling its workforce.

Leverage Edu announces fresh batch of scholars

Leverage Edu recently announced a fresh batch of Leverage Edu scholars who won the Leverage Edu Scholarship that was launched earlier this year. They hail from more than 40 cities in India, 60% among which are tier-2/3 cities.

ISBF distinguished public lecture series

Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF) recently invited Anil Chopra, Director, Bajaj Capital Group of Companies, to speak on Behavioral issues in Investing, as part of ISBF’s Distinguished Public Lecture Series (DPLS). During a virtual interaction with students, he deliberated on the key aspects of investment management and how investor behaviour contributes the most to returns. He gave valuable insights into investment management which was welcomed by participants.

Engineering Heartspace wins architecture award

The University of Sheffield’s Engineering Heartspace building recently won two regional awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The Heartspace building is now eligible for the prestigious RIBA national awards in September. The Engineering Heartspace won both the 2021 RIBA Yorkshire award and the Yorkshire Client of the Year award. Alongside the new laboratories, office space and café, the Engineering Heartspace has its own Employability Hub which is committed to helping students and businesses collaborate.

Prasad Bidapa joins Pearl Academy’s academic advisory board

Pearl Academy recently announced that fashion and image expert Prasad Bidapa has joined the academic advisory board of its Bengaluru campus. The advisory board, with eminent veterans from diverse creative fields, is responsible for bringing industry insights and global best practices that can be incorporated in the curriculum and pedagogy to ensure that the students receive relevant education.

SRM University-AP observes Research Day

The third edition of Research Day was recently held at SRM University-AP, to provide an opportunity for faculty members, research scholars and students to exchange and exhibit their ideas on research. Prof U B Desai, Chancellor, Anurag University-Hyderabad was the Chief Guest of the event.

100% success

Lycée Français International de Delhi recently announced its diploma results for the batch of 2021. Students have outdone themselves with a 100% success in the French Baccalauréat, a certificate now equivalent to the school leaving exam certificate issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or other secondary, intermediate and pre-university educational establishments recognised by India. This enables students to advance their studies in both French and Indian educational systems.

Interaction on quality education

The Chairman of Higher Education Council of Uttar Pradesh, Professor (Dr.) Girish Chandra Tripathi and Regional Officer of Higher Education Department, Meerut Region, R.K. Gupta recently visited Galgotias University. He discussed the quality of education with teachers and students, and laid special emphasis on education in line with industry, and shared his thoughts on solutions to challenges being faced due to internationalisation of education.

Saplings planted

Smiling Tree recently organised a plantation drive where they planted 200 saplings at District Institute of Education and Training, Delhi, to honour the Indian medal winners in the Tokyo Olympics — gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra and bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia.

Bootcamp on International Business Law

Over two lakh people from 103 countries worldwide had registered for LawSikho’s recently conducted free, virtual bootcamp on International Business Law. Participants included students from law and other diverse backgrounds, lawyers, Company Directors and CEOs and other businesspersons, academic finance and HR professionals, techies and even government officials.