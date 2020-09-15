Virtual reality in real-time learning

With e-learning gaining momentum, here are some trends that are here to stay

E-Learning is growing more significant, immersive, and innovative, as COVID-19 has forced the adoption of a digital learning model. Hence various EdTech products and tools have been developed or enhanced to meet the rise in demand from education providers. The idea is to make learning as personalised as possible. Micro-learning and adaptive learning are making learning more comprehensive, flexible, and engaging. Here are some trends in the digital learning space:

Gamification: Extrinsic motivation in terms of points, rewards, and badges make a difference in e-learning. Turning educational content into competitions is known as gamification. According to the Wordpress plug-in LearnDash, it helps increase the retention rate by nine per cent.

AR/VR/MR: Integration of augmented reality or virtual reality or mixed reality is shaping pedagogy. Learning will become more fruitful when you can show a three-dimensional object or process rather than a two-dimension one. Simulations give learners a chance to take risks and experiment with ideas. Virtual labs will play an essential role in teaching and learning.

Machine learning and big data: A teacher has to spend a lot of time scrutinising students’ performance to plan the learning path. Big data (BD) and machine learning (ML) analyse the information and student performance and provide valuable insights.

Artificial Intelligence: According to a McKinsey report, AI can help automate the process that currently takes nearly 40% of the teacher’s time. AI-based proctoring tools will assist in invigilating online exams with minimum human intervention. Also, using algorithms, learning is adaptive to the level of a student making it more personalised. AI-Powered chatbots help learners search content, clear doubts, and share reminders of upcoming tasks.

Mobile learning: The ease of accessing learning content also is crucial in engaging and motivating learners. Delivery of content using mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets helps improve the educator-learner connect.

The next trending platform or Ed-tech tool will be a Learning Experience Platform (LXP) that will encompass all the above. Users will be able to curate content and collaborate work between teachers and peers. This platform will be mobile responsive, and cloud based. The analytics will give an insight into the learner profile and skills paving the way to a more personalised learning path for each student.

The writer is Executive Director and CTO, Upswing Learning