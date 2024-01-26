Higher education enrolment increased by 19 lakh in 2021-22 from previous session: govt. survey

January 26, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

The total enrolment in higher education increased to nearly 4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in the previous session, with female enrolments in the science stream outnumbering male enrolments, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22.

The survey released by the Ministry of Education on January 25 night pointed out that the overall female enrolment has increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22 from 2.01 crore in 2020-21.

“The total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in 2020-21. There has been an increase of around 91 lakh in the enrolment from 3.42 crore in 2014-15,” the AISHE report said.

“The Female enrolment has increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22 from 2.01 crore in 2020-21. There has been an increase of around 50 lakh in the female enrolment from 1.57 crore (32%) in 2014-15,” it said.

The report also said that female Ph.D. enrolment has doubled to 0.99 lakh in 2021-22 from 0.48 lakh in 2014-15.

The annual increase in female Ph.D. enrolment for the period 2014-15 to 2021-22 is 10.4%, the report said.

“In 2021-22, out of the total enrolment at undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D. and M.Phil levels, 57.2 lakh students are enrolled in the science stream, with female students (29.8 lakh) outnumbering male students (27.4 lakh),” the report added.

While the enrolment of ST students increased to 27.1 lakh in 2021-22 from 16.41 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 65.2%), the enrolment of ST students has increased to 27.1 lakh in 2021-22 from 16.41 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 65.2%), according to the report.

“The total Student Enrolment in North East States is 12.02 lakh in 2021-22 as compared to 9.36 lakh in 2014-15. The female enrolment in North East States is 6.07 lakh in 2021-22, higher than the male enrolment of 5.95 lakh,” it said.

The Ministry of Education has been conducting the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) since 2011, covering all higher educational institutions located in Indian territory and imparting higher education in the country.

The survey collects detailed information on different parameters such as student enrollment, teachers’ data, infrastructural information, financial information, etc.

The survey reported an increase of 45% in OBC student enrolment in 2021-22 (1.63 crore) from 2014-15 (1.13 crore).

“As per response in AISHE 2021-22, about 78.9% of the total students are enrolled in undergraduate level courses and 12.1% are enrolled in postgraduate level courses. Among disciplines at undergraduate level in AISHE 2021-22, enrolment is highest in Arts (34.2%), followed by Science (14.8%), Commerce (13.3%) and Engineering & Technology (11.8%),” the report said.

“Among streams at postgraduate level in AISHE 2021-22, maximum students are enrolled in Social Science (21.1%) followed by science (14.7%). Ph.D. enrolment has increased by 81.2% to 2.12 lakh in 2021-22 compared to 1.17 lakh in 2014-15,” it added.

The survey revealed that 341 universities and university-level institutions have been established since 2014-15.

“Female faculty/teachers have increased to 6.94 lakh in 2021-22 from 5.69 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 1.25 lakh, i.e., 22% since 2014-15),” it said.

“The Minority Student enrolment has increased to 30.1 lakh in 2021-22 from 21.8 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 38%). Female Minority Student enrolment has increased to 15.2 lakh in 2021-22 from 10.7 lakh in 2014-15 (42.3% increase),” the survey added.