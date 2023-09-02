  • Shaping an integrated curriculum where SEL activities are part of the syllabus and systematically evaluated from time to time
  • Training every teacher in the fundamental aspects of SEL, even if it is not their primary subject
  • Conducting training and awareness sessions for parents to help iron out biases at the grassroot levels
  • Leveraging technology to enable students of different geographies and cultures interact with each other and learn tolerance, friendship and empathy
  • Making SEL a part of everyday activities and including nuance at every touch point so that there is minimal room for error
  • Adding more capabilities for Do-it-Yourself (DIY) and teaching children about the dignity of labour
  • Exposing children to the history, culture and heritage of our country, including the huge diversity of indigenous art and craft traditions