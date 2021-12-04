Scholarships - December 4, 2021

Kotak Kanya Scholarship
Under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood, of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation helps girls from underprivileged sections complete their education.
Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NBA/UGC accredited). Professional courses include Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Designing, Specialised Commerce, Finance and Computer courses or those like CA, CS, CFA, CWA, LLB. Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board examinations. Annual family income must be ₹3 lakh or less from all sources.
Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per year (Disclaimer: Renewal is at the discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation.)
Deadline: December 31
Application: Online
Telangana Pre-Matric Scholarships For SC/ST/BC/Disabled Welfare 2021-22
The aim is to minimise the incidence of dropouts by supporting SC/ST/BC/EBC/Disabled welfare students studying in Class 9 and 10.
Eligibility: Open to SC, ST, BC, EBC and Minority Welfare candidates who are domiciled in Telangana state and studying in Class 9 and 10 with an attendance of 75% at the end of each quarter. Annual parental income for SC?ST students must not be more than ₹2 lakh. For BC, EBC and Minority Welfare student belonging to a rural area annual parental income should not be more than ₹1.5 lakh. For BC, EBC and Minority Welfare student who belongs to an urban area annual parental income should not be more than ₹2 lakh. For disabled welfare students, annual parental income must not be more than ₹1 lakh.
Prizes and Rewards: Variable awards
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Application: Online
Telangana Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) for SC/ST/BC/Disabled Welfare
This Aims to allow Class 10 passed students to pursue post matric studies.
Eligibility: Open to candidates who belong to the SC/ST/BC/EBC/Disabled Welfare category of Telangana state and have passed Class 10 and pursuing studies at the post-matric level. The candidates belonging to SC/ST category must have an annual parental income of less than ₹2 lakh; those who belong to the BC/EBC/Disabled Welfare category of rural areas must have an annual parental income of less than ₹1.5 lakh and for who belong to the BC/EBC/Disabled Welfare category of urban areas must have an annual parental income of less than ₹2 lakh. Also, the candidates must have passed the Class 10 examination with a minimum of 75% attendance at the end of each quarter.
Prizes and Rewards: Tuition fee reimbursement and maintenance charges
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Application: Online
Courtesy: buddy4study.com