Enhance your skills

I am about to graduate with a B.Com degree. I have been trying the CA exams for two years but am not really interested in it. While I am thinking of doing an MBA, how can I know if this is the right course for me? Vedika

Dear Vedika,

What is something that you enjoy and would love to do? An MBA is a graduate degree course that provides theoretical and practical training for business and investment. It can enhance your marketability as a professional and increase the quality and quantity of job opportunities. You will learn leadership skills and general business management functions, enhance soft skills as well as build a professional network. So work on a cost-benefit analysis and consider the pros and cons. Also, speak to a couple of people who are doing the course to understand the nuances of the programme and then make an informed choice!

I am a Class 11 (Humanities stream without Maths) student. I am interested in doing English for my undergraduate degree and wish to study abroad after Class 12. How should I prepare for it? Which universities should I aim for? Also, what are the career options after graduation? Andy

Dear Andy,

Getting a Bachelor’s degree from a top school abroad will take three to four years (depending on the programme). The requirements for admission may vary from college to college but the eligibility criteria remain the same. You will need: (i) High School Passing Certificate with a score of 60-80%, (ii) SAT and/or ACT scores should be between 1200 to 1350), (iii) English Language Proficiency test results such as TOEFL (80 to 100) and IELTS (at least 6.5), (iv) Letter of Recommendation/s from HODs and teachers at school to help the university learn about you and your interest in the course and a personal (v) Statement Of Purpose written by you stating your intent to join the course/ programme/ institution. This is very important, as it helps them understand why you want to join their college. Once you apply to the desired university and get the admission letter, you will need to pay the depository fee to secure and confirm your seat. You could consider colleges across the U.K., Canada, Ireland, the U.S., or Australia. You will also understand and identify your career/ further study options during your second or third year of study, so enjoy the journey.

I am currently in the second year of B.Com (Accounting and Finance), integrated with US CMA. I took this course on my parents’ advice. I have also cleared the Company Secretaryship Foundation level and am preparing for the Executive level. However, I find it hectic and am losing interest to study. My interest was in Economics and Environment. Rajagopal

Dear Rajagopal,

Evidently, you are juggling too much and may be heading for burnout! Can you have an open discussion with your parents on your lack of interest and motivation towards these subjects and pursuing Economics and Environment Studies? If not, consider meeting a counsellor who can help moderate the conversation. Ideally, if you pursue a course in your field of interest next, you might feel happier and more enthusiastic. Environmental Economics is a sought-after field today with its main focus on the efficient allocation of environmental and natural resources (and the increasing lack of them) and how environmental policies can save the environment from damage.

I am a second-year BBA student also preparing for the UPSC. I am unable to manage to study for both. Also, I don’t have a plan B. My passion is modelling but I don’t want that to be my career. Please help. Astha

Dear Astha,

What else would you like to do if you don’t clear the UPSC and don’t want to be a model? How does your family feel about modelling? Meet a professional career counsellor who can help you identify your personality type and strengths, interests, skills, and aptitude. Don’t lose hope but focus on getting your profiling done at the earliest.