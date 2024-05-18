Commitment is key

I am doing MBA Agribusiness Management. My PG was in Commerce. If I do a Ph.D. in Agribusiness Management, will I be able to teach M. Com. and MBA (general) students? Hussain

Dear Hussain,

While a Ph.D. will provide you with in-depth knowledge and expertise in the field, you will need to gain practical teaching experience and subject expertise in M.Com. and MBA (General) with enhanced industry knowledge on new market trends and developments to effectively engage and inspire students. Fine-tune your knowledge in disciplines beyond Agriculture such as Finance, Marketing, Sales, Operations, Strategy, Economics, and Sustainability. Your Ph.D. programme will also offer opportunities to develop teaching skills via teaching assistantships, seminars, conferences, symposiums and other related activities. Participate actively in those as it will prepare you to understand teaching strategies, work on communication skills and help learn classroom and student management. Also, use this time to research and work on scholarly activities like conducting original research, publishing academic papers and presenting at conferences, as it will boost your ability to teach PG students.

I am a B.Com. graduate taking a gap year to prepare for MBA entrance exams. I want to know if it is worth opting for B-Schools other than the IIMs? Will I get a decent campus placement? I am considering MBA in Finance. Devahari

Dear Devahari,

There are many credible B-schools in India that offer excellent MBA programmes with specialised courses and have brilliant committed faculty and top-of-the-line industry connections. Don’t consider only the brand; also look at what you will learn and how you utilise that experience and exposure. Your eventual success depends on your academic performance, relevant internship experience, industry exposure, extracurricular involvement, networking skills and the final interview. Many B-schools have very strong placement records in sectors like finance, banking and corporate finance, marketing, consulting and robust placement cells that work closely with corporate giants and multinationals. Research and identify B-schools that might interest you and check their placement success with alumni, recruiters and industry professionals. Identify the fee structure and relevant accreditations before you sign up. Make sure that their infrastructure, faculty and alumni network is reputed. Speak to current students and visit the campus for a first-hand experience.

I am in the final year of B.Sc. Mathematics. I want to do a Master’s in Statistics. Which institutes in India offer potential job opportunities after the PG? Maria

Dear Maria,

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, offers Master’s in Statistics and Maths. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) offer Master’s in Data Science or Applied Statistics in Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, and Delhi. The Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi, offers an M.A. in Applied Economics with a specialisation in Quantitative Economics. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, offers an M.Sc. in Statistics. The University of Hyderabad offers an M.Sc. in Statistics. The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai also offers a Master’s in Statistics. Some potential career paths are in Data Science/Analysis and as statistical consultant, actuary, biostatistician, market research analyst, operations research analyst, quantitative analyst, and academic or researcher.

My daughter is in Class 9 (ICSE). She wants to explore a career in Forensic Science: either investigation or psychology-based. Which subjects should she choose for Class 11? What are her options after Class 12? Raghavendra

Dear Raghavendra,

Forensic Science involves a combination of scientific knowledge and investigative skills. So Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics would be advisable. She could choose Computer Science, Psychology, or Legal Studies as additional subjects depending on her interests. After Class 12, she can do a Bachelor’s in Forensic Science or an Integrated Bachelor’s-Master’s programme in Forensic Science. There are specialised courses and certifications in areas like crime scene investigation, forensic psychology, forensic pathology, digital forensics, or forensic accounting that help develop expertise in specific aspects of forensic science. She will need to go in for higher studies to enhance her knowledge, research skills, and career opportunities. Job opportunities are plenty across law enforcement agencies, forensic laboratories, government organisations, private consulting firms, research institutions, academia, and legal firms. Job roles include being a forensic investigator, crime scene analyst, forensic biologist, forensic chemist, forensic psychologist, forensic accountant, forensic pathologist, and digital forensic analyst. Encourage her to explore more via internships to gauge her interest and gain relevant skills to make an informed decision.