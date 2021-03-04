JNU, IISc break into top 100 tier in humanities, natural sciences: QS Rankings by Subject

Only IITs Bombay, Delhi and Madras figure in top 100 in engineering and technology category. IITs Kharagpur, Kanpur drop out.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University broke into the top 100 in the humanities category of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, which were released on Thursday, while the Indian Institute of Science broke into the top 100 in the natural sciences category. This is the first time that Indian institutions have been ranked in the top 100 in any category apart from engineering and technology.

However, only three institutions were ranked in the top 100 in the engineering and technology category — the Indian Institutes of Technology Bombay, Delhi and Madras — in comparison to five institutions last year. The IITs Kharagpur and Kanpur dropped out of the top 100, though the former is one of the government’s Institutes of Eminence (IoEs). The Bombay, Delhi and Madras IITs, which are also IoEs getting extra Central funding with the aim of rising in global rankings, have all dropped several places as well this year.

In the other two broad categories, the DU was the highest ranked institution in the area of social sciences and management, but fell 48 places to drop out of the top 200. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences remained the only institution in the top 300 in the area of life sciences and medicine, but also dropped more than 10 places.

With regard to specific subject rankings, JNU’s anthropology programme is the only new entrant to the top 100 this year. The top ranked programme globally is the IIT Madras petroleum engineering programme which dropped one place to the 30th rank, followed by mineral and mining engineering at IIT Bombay and Kharagpur, which are ranked at 41st and 44th place. The University of Delhi’s development studies programme is the only other programme in the top 50, sliding in at the 50th rank.

Overall, 25 programmes made it to the top 100 in their specific subject areas, one fewer than in 2020. The O.P. Jindal Global University’s law programme was the only one on the list at a private institution.

The QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings by Subject use four indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, research citation per paper and an index used to measure the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar. Institutions are ranked according to five broad categories, as well as in 51 specific subjects.