Colleges

Calicut varsity to publish rank list for vacant seats on Oct. 11

The University of Calicut will publish the rank list of those who have applied to the around 50,000 vacant seats in undergraduate courses for 2021-22 academic year on October 11.

A release said on Saturday that the students can log in to the university website and check their rank. Admissions will be held based on merit as per instructions from respective colleges.

According to sources, after the completion of the third round of allotment for admissions, 58,283 seats were found vacant in government, aided, and self-financing colleges and university study centres spread across five districts. This is excluding the number of seats in autonomous colleges.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

At 40, here’s how Kochi’s much-loved Aquinas College is faring

Calicut University freezes order on moderation marks for B. Tech failed students

What does a smart classroom entail?

Factors to consider when making your college list

Why is it better for students to learn in the language they can understand?

NIRF ‘perception’ score aiding demand for courses offered by Maharaja’s College

Applied Maths to be treated at par with Maths for admission to undergraduate courses in humanities, commerce: UGC

In a first, IIT-Delhi to admit students from non-science stream for UG course

Higher Education Department seeks explanation from Kannur University over inclusion of RSS ideologues’ works in curriculum

Mahatma Gandhi University offers one-year LLM course for only one student

First-year admissions: Calicut University to announce first allotment on Monday

Rush for admissions in colleges under Calicut University

Tamil writers ‘not surprised’ at Delhi University decision to remove their works

Digital enablement scheme gains momentum; MOODLE platform to be operationalised in 35 colleges within a month

Caste specification in Assam college admission forms raises eyebrows

CUCET for 12 Central varsities from Sept. 15

IIT Madras to help Govt. in developing pavement engineering technology, intelligent transport systems

Calicut University revises exam guidelines

AICTE’s circular on lateral entry into B.Tech., B.E. surprises colleges

Pune start-up at the forefront as universities shift exams online
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2021 8:35:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/colleges/calicut-varsity-to-publish-rank-list-for-vacant-seats-on-oct-11/article36917798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY