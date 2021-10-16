Battle of the Buzzers at Quiz finals

Bengaluru teen bags first place at Sai University National Quiz 2021, pips over 1,000 contestants

The Sai University National Quiz 2021 organised in association with The Hindu In School, had three students emerge as winners in the finals held on September 24, following gruelling preliminary and semifinal rounds.

V. Sohan from Bengaluru bagged the first place with 130 points and was awarded a trophy, a certificate, a Tab and a 75% scholarship if he chooses to study at Sai University.

Meenakshi R.S. from Kozhikode won the second prize with 80 points, and Navya Prakash J.K. from Bengaluru came in third with 65 points. They won smartphones, trophies, certificates, and a 50% scholarship if they choose to study at Sai University.

A 25% scholarship was announced for the remaining 12 finalists, if they choose to study at Sai University

Over 1,040 students who passed out of class 12 in 2021 took part in the prelims and around 240 students qualified for the semifinals. From this, 15 students qualified from the finals. Participants were tested on their knowledge of a wide range of topics including science, mathematics, information technology, language and literature, environment, and current affairs. Arvind Rajeev from ‘X Quiz It’ was the Quiz Master.

The entire event took place virtually, with an exciting final buzzer round held via Zoom. The finalists had just 15 seconds to press the buzzer and answer the questions posed to them and the first three participants to press the buzzer were given the chance to answer.

K. V. Ramani, Founder and Chancellor, Sai University, a special guest at the event, appreciated the enthusiasm, knowledge, and skills of the younger generation, and said it was a delight to watch all of this in action. He applauded the uniqueness of the quiz in terms of format, content, participation, and the nature of its platform.

Other dignitaries included Dr. Jamshed Bharucha, Vice-Chancellor, Sai University, and Sridhar Aranala, vice-president – Sales and Distribution, The Hindu Group.