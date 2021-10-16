Colleges

Battle of the Buzzers at Quiz finals

The Sai University National Quiz 2021 organised in association with The Hindu In School, had three students emerge as winners in the finals held on September 24, following gruelling preliminary and semifinal rounds.

V. Sohan from Bengaluru bagged the first place with 130 points and was awarded a trophy, a certificate, a Tab and a 75% scholarship if he chooses to study at Sai University.

Meenakshi R.S. from Kozhikode won the second prize with 80 points, and Navya Prakash J.K. from Bengaluru came in third with 65 points. They won smartphones, trophies, certificates, and a 50% scholarship if they choose to study at Sai University.

A 25% scholarship was announced for the remaining 12 finalists, if they choose to study at Sai University

Over 1,040 students who passed out of class 12 in 2021 took part in the prelims and around 240 students qualified for the semifinals. From this, 15 students qualified from the finals. Participants were tested on their knowledge of a wide range of topics including science, mathematics, information technology, language and literature, environment, and current affairs. Arvind Rajeev from ‘X Quiz It’ was the Quiz Master.

The entire event took place virtually, with an exciting final buzzer round held via Zoom. The finalists had just 15 seconds to press the buzzer and answer the questions posed to them and the first three participants to press the buzzer were given the chance to answer.

K. V. Ramani, Founder and Chancellor, Sai University, a special guest at the event, appreciated the enthusiasm, knowledge, and skills of the younger generation, and said it was a delight to watch all of this in action. He applauded the uniqueness of the quiz in terms of format, content, participation, and the nature of its platform.

Other dignitaries included Dr. Jamshed Bharucha, Vice-Chancellor, Sai University, and Sridhar Aranala, vice-president – Sales and Distribution, The Hindu Group.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

TOEFL in pen and paper format from December 11

Steps afoot to resume classes for junior batches in higher education institutions in Kerala

Ambedkar University gives top priority for skill-oriented education says VC

Calicut varsity to publish rank list for vacant seats on Oct. 11

At 40, here’s how Kochi’s much-loved Aquinas College is faring

Calicut University freezes order on moderation marks for B. Tech failed students

What does a smart classroom entail?

Factors to consider when making your college list

Why is it better for students to learn in the language they can understand?

NIRF ‘perception’ score aiding demand for courses offered by Maharaja’s College

Applied Maths to be treated at par with Maths for admission to undergraduate courses in humanities, commerce: UGC

In a first, IIT-Delhi to admit students from non-science stream for UG course

Higher Education Department seeks explanation from Kannur University over inclusion of RSS ideologues’ works in curriculum

Mahatma Gandhi University offers one-year LLM course for only one student

First-year admissions: Calicut University to announce first allotment on Monday

Rush for admissions in colleges under Calicut University

Tamil writers ‘not surprised’ at Delhi University decision to remove their works

Digital enablement scheme gains momentum; MOODLE platform to be operationalised in 35 colleges within a month

Caste specification in Assam college admission forms raises eyebrows

CUCET for 12 Central varsities from Sept. 15
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 8:26:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/colleges/battle-of-the-buzzers-at-quiz-finals/article37026701.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY