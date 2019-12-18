Blockchain Developer, Artificial Intelligence Specialist and JavaScript Developer are the top three jobs for Indians in 2020 as per LinkedIn report.

According to a press release, others in the top 15 emerging jobs for 2020 include Robotic Process Automation Consultant, Back-end Developer, Growth Manager, Site Reliability Engineer, Customer Success Specialist, Full Stack Engineer, Robotics Engineer (Software), Cybersecurity Specialist, Python Developer, Digital Marketing Specialist, Front-end Engineer and Lead Generation Specialist

While tech jobs rule the list, soft skills such as account management and customer retention are also becoming critical, signifying the importance of a human intervention at every level of digitisation, said the release.

As per HardFork, India is the 6th in the world when it comes to Blockchain patents. Half of the Indian states are showing enthusiasm towards Blockchain adoption as per the NASSCOM Avasant India Blockchain Report 2019.

Information Technology and Services, Computer Software, Financial Services, Hospital and Healthcare are top industries using the technology.

Among the tech hubs, Bengaluru is the the top talent for creation of jobs, followed by Hyderabad.

The report highlights 19 key industries that are hiring for these emerging jobs, of which Information Technology and Services, Computer Software, and Internet are the top three industries.