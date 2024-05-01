‘PSEs face a huge gap in technology training’

May 01, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

At the PSE Leadership Forum 2024 that it hosted recently, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India unveiled its flagship survey research report: “SHRM PSE Trends 2024 – People Success”.

According to a press release, this comprehensive report delved into seven critical themes crucial for the future of public sector enterprises — developing leaders for tomorrow; women leadership; community impact; health & wellness; learning & development; technology at work; and employee benefits.

Most participants in the survey felt their organisation invested enough on L&D with 87% giving a positive response. However, only 60% of the participants across E2-E3 levels believed their managers were well-equipped to coach and mentor the young workforce. This number further fell to 40% when the same question was put to participants at E4-E5 level. Additionally, the report highlighted a gap in technology training, with 56% of the participants indicating a lack of investment in understanding the impact of generative AI and new technologies.

Among the other highlights of the survey was this: while 90% of the men believed that their organisation had created a supportive ecosystem for women to succeed, only 73% of women felt the same. Further, the report also highlighted that while 84 % of men believed that their organisation was making investment in the advancement of women’s empowerment, only 77% of women believed it did.

SHRM India is the Indian subsidiary of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR professional society representing 340,000 members in over 180 countries.