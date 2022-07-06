Atos is inviting entries for the ‘ICT 4 Inclusion Challenge India 2022’ which focusses on ‘Mitigating the impact of climate change on people with disabilities’.

Twelve teams will be shortlisted. Two targeted solutions focussing on disability inclusion and/or the inclusion of elderly people and two mainstream solutions with potential benefits for these target groups will make it to the podium, says a press release.

The four winning teams will be awarded during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with prizes of EUR 3500 for the first and EUR 1500 for the second prize per category and soft prizes including nomination to the Atos Scaler Programme.

The last date to submit the application is July 31.

The competition is organised by Atos and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) together with the Make-IT Alliance. This year, two new cooperation partners — Zero Project and Ability Foundation — will support the delivery of the challenge, said the release.

For details, visit ict4inclusionchallenge.net